Capital One announces Capital One Dining for rewards cardholders

Capital One announced Tuesday that, come March, eligible rewards cardholders will be able to make reservations at a number of top-rated restaurants and hidden gems in their city.

Capital One is partnering with Chef José Andrés, the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation to put together a curated list of restaurants for cardholders to enjoy. The reservation booking platform will give users access to more than 350 restaurants in 11 US cities.

The platform will be available to all eligible Capital One rewards cardholders and will be an easy-to-use app that allows cardholders to find restaurants in their city, make reservations and communicate dietary preferences with the restaurant. Customize your profile with foods you can't have, and it'll automatically be sent to the restaurant once a reservation is made.

Eligible cards are classified as any US-issued, Capital One branded, rewards-earning consumer and small business credit card.

Users will need to enter their contact information when first using the app to best locate restaurants near them. For traveling cardholders, you can search other cities to find good eats in unfamiliar places. According to the press release, Capital One Dining was created by listening to customer feedback.

"That's why we're excited to announce Capital One Dining, which offers our rewards cardholders access to a curated collection of restaurants that has been built with the help of some of the most trusted names in dining, including the legendary Chef José Andrés, the Michelin Guide, and the James Beard Foundation," said Monica Weaver, head of Branded Card Partnerships and Experiences at Capital One, in the release.

Capital One Dining is one of a handful of programs the company offers to cardholders and non-cardholders alike. The company announced in November 2021 that it'll begin rolling out Capital One airport lounges for traveling Capital One clients.

There is currently one open lounge in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) with plans to open two more in Denver (DEN) and Washington, DC (IAD) in 2022. Capital One Venture X cardholders have unlimited access, while Venture and Spark Miles cardholders get two annual passes. Non-cardholders can access the airport lounge for $65.

Capital One also offers the CreditWise tool to help customers keep track of one of their credit scores and to provide fraud and identity theft protection for users. CreditWise will monitor the dark web for the client's Social Security number, plus any emails, names, or addresses associated with the SSN. It'll even keep an eye on TransUnion and Experian credit reports for any unauthorized activity. The service is available to everyone, not just Capital One cardholders.