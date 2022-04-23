If you work hard for your excellent credit score and higher net worth, why not take advantage of the most exclusive credit cards available? Reserved for individuals with great credit who can afford to spend more than the average household, high-end cards offer perks that make you feel like a VIP.

The most exclusive credit cards come with a high credit limit (if any) and personalized service. Some were created for personal use, while others are business or corporate cards. Regardless of the top-tier card you're considering, you'll find that exceptional service comes with a steep annual fee. Fortunately, the perks and bonuses available usually offset the fee, potentially making it worth your while to invest in one of these cards.

Some of the more exclusive cards are invitation-only, however, making them highly-coveted. While we can't get you on the list for the most exclusive ones, we can at least show you what's available.

American Express Centurion® Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APRN/A Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates 1.5x points on all purchases of more than $5,000

Earn 1 Membership Rewards point per dollar spent Annual FeeN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Rewards & Redemption Details 1.5x points on all purchases of more than $5,000

Earn 1 Membership Rewards point per dollar spent The most exclusive credit card of all, it's known among credit card enthusiasts as "The Black Card." You may have seen this card in music videos or flashed by certain celebrities. It's only available to a very small club of individuals who reportedly spend at least $250,000 per year. The Centurion® card has an air of mystery around it — there's not much public information about its perks or features. However, the stories of what Black Card concierges are willing to do for their customers have become legend. One former employee shared on Reddit that customer service will fulfill any request as long as it's legal. One thing that's not a myth is the $10,000 initiation fee, in addition to the annual fee of $5,000. Pros Elite status for several airlines and hotels

The ultimate in prestige when paying for goods and services

Personal concierge Cons Very high annual fee

$10,000 initiation fee

Invitation-only

Mastercard® Black Card™ Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR15.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates 2% Value for Airfare Redemptions

1.5% Value for Cash Back Redemptions

Earn one point for every one dollar spent. Annual Fee$495 ($195 for each Authorized User added to the account) Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles on BT within first 45 days; APR after will be 15.24% Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.24% Variable Late Payment Fee $0 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details 2% Value for Airfare Redemptions

1.5% Value for Cash Back Redemptions

Earn one point for every one dollar spent. If you haven't received an invitation to apply for the Centurion® Card by American Express, you're among the majority. There's not much you could do to get on the list, but you could apply for another exclusive black card: the Mastercard® Black Card™. The card feels substantial, thanks to its patented PVD-coated metal card in sleek black. And there's substance behind the style; you'll have access to a 24/7 Luxury Card Concierge by email, live mobile chat, or phone. The card's annual fee of $495, which is relatively affordable compared to the American Express version, is outweighed by its benefits. Each time you book one of over 3,000 properties, you'll receive room upgrades, resort credits, breakfast for two guests, and more. Plus, you'll be enrolled in Priority Pass™ Select. The membership provides you with access to over 1,300 airport lounges around the world for as many guests as you want. Pros: Online application available

Higher than average rewards rates

Luxurious card design

Cell phone protection of up to $1,000 per year

Free access to airport lounges worldwide Cons: Comparatively-low credit limit

No welcome bonuses

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® APR17.24% - 24.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases Annual Fee$550 Intro Purchase APRN/A

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases Annual Fee$550 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR17.24% - 24.24% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Earn 5x total points on air travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3x points on other travel and dining.

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases If you're a frequent traveler in search of an elite credit card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is among the best. Only available to applicants with excellent credit scores, it's an exclusive card for travel aficionados in search of high rewards for travel and dining spending. Although the annual fee for the card is $550 per year, Chase provides you with travel-purchase credits worth as much as $300 each year. Add the Visa Infinite Concierge service and free access to over one thousand airport lounges, and you'll feel like a VIP anytime you travel. Pros Travel credits and other benefits offset the $550 annual fee

Lucrative bonus offer of 50,000 points

High rewards rates of up to 10X

Exclusive Chase Sapphire Private Dining Series events Cons Requires excellent credit

Focused solely on travel rewards

J.P. Morgan Reserve® card Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates 5x total points on flights

10x total points on hotels

10x total points on dining purchases through Chase Dining(SM) Annual FeeN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Rewards & Redemption Details 5x total points on flights

10x total points on hotels

10x total points on dining purchases through Chase Dining(SM) Another premium card by Chase, the J.P. Morgan Reserve® card is the financial institution's invitation-only card for J.P. Morgan Private Bank clients who have at least $10 million in assets held. Made of real Palladium, the physical card may be the rarest of the top five reviewed. Surprisingly, many of the card's features are the same you'd find if you had the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Carrying the J.P. Morgan Reserve card, however, signals to anyone who knows about cards that the holder is worth at least $10 million. The sleek, metal card may not have the pop-culture following of the Centurion Card by American Express, but it's just as exclusive -- if not more so. Pros: Sleek, palladium-metal card

Lucrative bonus offer of 60,000 points after spending $4,000

Comes with a 50% travel redemption bonus Cons: Invitation-only

Applicants must have at least $10 million in assets held with J.P. Morgan Private Bank

How did we choose these cards? We compared features, fees, level of service, credit limits, and sign-up bonuses to narrow the list down to five cards. Credit limits are not often disclosed by the card issuers, so we searched the web to find cardholder comments and reviews to determine the range. Not all credit cards are available to apply for unless you receive an invitation or referral by an existing cardmember. They're still worth mentioning, since this guide is all about the most exclusive credit cards on the market right now.

Which card is the right one for me? The five most exclusive credit cards are each designed for a specific individual. If you have at least $10 million in a J.P. Morgan Private Banking account, you may receive an invitation to apply. If you don't have the level of cash required but you have excellent credit, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Mastercard Black Card both offer an online application to anyone interested in getting a card. One thing all five cards have in common is that they're right for individuals who are accustomed to spending large amounts annually using their credit cards.

How can I improve my odds of getting accepted for one of these exclusive cards? There's a reason the cards reviewed are considered exclusive. Three out of the five cards are invitation-only, and the other two are cards for individuals with excellent credit. If you're wondering what to do about getting invited to apply for a card like the Black Card, there are preparatory steps you can take to improve your chances: 1. Work on your credit score: Most premium cards require a credit score of 800 or more for approval. 2. Establish a banking relationship beforehand: Some cardholders may have established a pre-existing banking or card relationship. This method could help you network more effectively and improve your chances of getting approved for an upgraded premium card. For example, you could open a bank account with Chase before you apply for the Reserve card or have a different card account with American Express, leading to an invitation to upgrade to a higher-tier credit card. 3. Ask for a referral: If someone you know has a Stratus Reserve card or another invitation-only or referral-based credit card, they may be able to refer you. This improves the odds that you'll be able to apply for a card. 4. Grow your annual income: Nearly all premier credit cards require a high annual income to be considered.

Bottom line The top most exclusive credit cards come with unique benefits, such as concierge service and increased rewards rates. However, watch out for the high annual fee. Unless you use the card and its perks regularly, you may not be able to recoup the annual expense.



Are there premium card alternatives worth considering? For the ultimate in exclusivity, the products mentioned are the top picks. However, three out of five are invitation-only. For the bulk of individuals who may never see a Black Card invitation to apply, there are alternatives such as the Platinum Card® by American Express or the Black Mastercard mentioned.

What are some premium features of a top-tier credit card? A personal concierge may be the most common perk or feature you'll find in an exclusive, high-end credit card. Personal concierges are well-connected to book you a difficult-to-get reservation, find tickets to a sold-out concert, etc. Besides concierge service, premium card perks include free hotel, flight, and car-rental upgrades and free access to airport lounges.



