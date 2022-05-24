PayPal burst onto the scene in 1998 and immediately made a splash in the world of e-commerce. Suddenly, bidding and selling became commonplace due to newfound ease and accessibility. PayPal is internet shopping at its best, with members able to sell new and used goods to a global audience. So, it makes sense that PayPal would have a credit card, too.

Get 2% cash back* every day, every purchase, every time you use your card. No exceptions. No rotating categories to keep track of Many cards limit the type of purchases you can make or require a certain dollar amount before you can cash in on rewards. That is not the case with the PayPal Cashback Mastercard. With a flat 2% cashback on all of your purchases, you also receive 3% when you shop on PayPal. Although this new credit card is not yet available to new applicants, cardholders of the 2% Cashback Mastercard automatically receive an upgrade to the new PayPal Cashback Mastercard. Pros: Unlimited rewards with bonus

No restrictions or categories

No annual fee Cons: Not yet available to new members

No introductory APR

No rewards bonus

It is not yet available to new members, but existing cardholders receive an automatic upgrade. PayPal is the perfect card for both occasional and habitual shoppers. Absent are the usual tricky and complicated rewards structures. Instead, PayPal simply keeps it nice by offering a flat rewards system. Of course, PayPal favors its own site, so PayPal purchases earn unlimited 3% back. Even if you choose to shop outside of PayPal, you will still receive 2% cashback, making it easy to earn cashback on those everyday purchases, both big and small. There are no limits and no restrictions, but it is important to remember that the card is not available yet to new cardholders. Instead, existing cardholders are receiving first priority with an automatic upgrade to their accounts.

Is PayPal Cashback Mastercard the right card for you? The PayPal Cashback Rewards Card can be an excellent fit if you are looking for a credit card that: Saves you extra money on the purchases you make every day



Does not require an annual fee



Offers a competitive APR



Gives extra bonuses for PayPal purchases

With its exclusive PayPal rewards structure, this is a card best served for PayPal users, especially because membership is required before you can sign up for the card.

How do you apply for the PayPal Cashback Mastercard? You must have a PayPal account in order to use the PayPal Cashback Mastercard. It is easy to open an account quickly and for free. To join the waiting list, you simply visit the PayPal Cashback Mastercard website and sign up. You will automatically be notified when you are able to apply. Existing cardholders will be automatically converted.

What is the APR for the PayPal Cashback Card? The PayPal Cashback Card offers a trio of interest rates based on your qualification: 15.24%



24.24%



27.24%

There is no introductory offer or APR.

Where can you use PayPal Cashback Mastercard? Bearing the Mastercard logo, the PayPal Cashback Card is accepted most everywhere for added convenience that will not interfere with that shopping spree.

What bank is the issuer for the PayPal Cashback Card? Synchrony Bank issues the PayPal Cashback Card.

What are PayPal Cashback Mastercard's security benefits? PayPal was subject to a data breach in 2017, putting approximately 1.6 million users at risk. However, by partnering with Mastercard, PayPal is able to provide cardholders with a slew of benefits and security protections, including Zero Liability Protection for fraudulent purchases, Mastercard ID Theft Protection to monitor your credit score and white-glove ID Theft Resolution. In today's digital world, it is that extra assurance that goes a long way.

Does PayPal Cashback Mastercard offer customer support? There are several ways to receive customer support for your PayPal Cashback Credit Card. Customer support is personalized based on your specific needs. There are also other ways to receive help: A community forum for Q&As from other cardholders

Resolution Center to help with questionable transactions When you log in to your account, there are options for more personalized help specifically for your account.