The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has new perks ahead of Prime Day

Amazon announced last week that new Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature cardholders will get a $200 Amazon gift card upon application approval. Additionally, the card will earn 6% cash back -- rather than the usual 5% -- for Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. The new welcome bonus and rewards increase will only be available from July 1 to July 29.
This comes just in time for Prime Day, which takes place from July 12 through July 13. Prime Day offers shoppers a slew of impressive deals to choose from, and now Amazon cardholders can earn even more rewards for their purchases. For people thinking of adding the Amazon Prime Rewards Card to their wallet, early July is the time.
With most credit cards, new cardholders must reach a certain spending threshold before obtaining the welcome bonus. With the Amazon Prime Rewards card, however, new cardholders will get the $200 gift card instantly upon account approval. Just keep in mind this promotion is only available for the Prime version of the card, not the non-Prime version.
While the credit card doesn't require an annual fee, prospective cardholders will need to have an active Prime membership, which currently costs $139 annually or $14.99 monthly. So if you're already a Prime member and don't have the card (or another rewards card), there's no reason to miss out on the new offer.
Along with its high cash back rate for Amazon purchases, the Amazon Prime Rewards Card comes equipped with an impressive array of shopping and travel protections:
Purchase Protection: Your new purchases are protected against damage and theft for 90 days.
Extended Warranty: If your purchase has a manufacturer's warranty of three years or less, it will be extended for an additional year.
Zero Fraud Liability: You won't be held responsible for any fraudulent charges made on your account.
Travel Accident Insurance: You're protected against accidental death and dismemberment when you use your card to pay for air, bus, train, or cruise transportation. Coverage up to $500,000.
Lost Luggage Reimbursement: If you or an immediate family member has their checked luggage damaged or lost by the common carrier, you could be reimbursed for up to $3,000 per passenger.
Baggage Delay Insurance: Get reimbursed for essential purchases like toiletries and clothing if your luggage is delayed by six hours or more. $100 a day for three days.
Travel and Emergency Assistance: Find legal, medical, or other help while traveling.
Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver: Decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the full amount to the card to have your rental car protected against damage and theft.
Roadside Dispatch: Run into car trouble away from home? Call 1-800-847-2869 for assistance.
Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection: Get the best available rate and room upgrades when available at over 900 luxury hotels around the world.
Visa Signature Concierge Service: Get help with non-emergency tasks such as making dinner reservations, finding entertainment tickets, and more.
If you frequently shop with Amazon and are already a Prime member, consider applying for this card. It's rewarding and comes with a handful of protections that insure your new purchases -- and yourself -- while traveling.