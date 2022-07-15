The average price of gas in July 2022 was close to $4.60. At a time when gas prices and inflation are at the forefront of most consumers' minds, many are looking for a way to put money back in their pockets.
Reward credit cards can offer a slight reprieve, especially considering most consumers don't have a choice about if they can buy gas or not.
Here's why the US Bank Altitude Connect is one of the best to choose.
The US Bank Altitude Connect card has a lot to offer its cardholders. Its rewards are lucrative and cover a nice variety of travel purchases, it's relatively inexpensive, and comes with a useful selection of benefits.
It does, however, carry an annual fee of $95, but the rewards make it relatively easy to cover it. Were you to only use the card for gas and ignore its other bonus categories, consumers would need to spend at least $2,500 at the pump.
If that sounds expensive, keep in mind that gas prices are currently around $4.60 a gallon. The average US household could spend upwards of $5,000 on gas this year, which would mean $200 back in your pocket with this card. That's a few tanks of gas you don't need to worry about.
And again, keep in mind the card earns rewards for groceries, streaming, dining, and rental cars, among others. So if you use the card for everything, it'll be even easier to cover its fee. Plus, you won't have to worry about the fee for the first year with the card.
In addition to its lucrative reward program, it's a Visa Signature card, so it includes some useful protections, plus an annual $30 streaming credit, and an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. If you're in the market for a strong general travel card, or are just looking to earn some cash back at the pump, you could do far worse than the US Bank Altitude Connect.
Pros
Cons
Redeeming is simple with the US Bank Altitude Connect card, and your points will never expire. Cardholders can redeem rewards for:
When redeeming for cash back, each point is worth one cent, which means the card earns 5%, 4%, 2% and 1%, respectively. However, you could potentially find even greater value for your points when redeeming for travel, but it'll take a little extra work to find the right transfer deal.
While the card shines through its rewards, cardholders will absolutely find value in the wide array of benefits it brings to the table.
Navigate to US Bank's website where you can securely apply. Fill out the appropriate information, and US Bank should get back to you immediately with its decision. In some cases, it may request additional information.
The US Bank Altitude Connect is designed for consumers with excellent credit, which means their FICO scores would need to be at least 800, and their VantageScores would need to be at least 780.
No, your points will never expire.
If the card earns 4% cash back for gas (when redeeming for cash back), you would need to spend at least $2,500 to cover the $95 annual fee. However, if you're using the card for dining, groceries, streaming, hotel and rental car reservations, you'll need to spend even less.
Eligible streaming services include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, Showtime, Paramount+, Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, and Audible.
If you're looking for a way to earn a return on purchases you need to make, such as gas and groceries, this is a good card to add to your wallet.
While the grocery rewards aren't super high, if you don't have a card that earns rewards for them, every little bit helps. The gas rate is the card's true draw, but it also earns 5x points for prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly through the Altitude Rewards Center.
It's an all-around great general travel card for consumers who travel every so often, and are looking to earn rewards for necessary purchases.
If you need a card that earns a strong rewards rate for gas in the face of rising fuel costs, look no further. In addition to gas rewards, it covers a variety of other travel-related purchases, with streaming services also thrown in. The card also features a number of useful benefits, including an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck for travelers, an annual $30 streaming credit, Cell Phone Protection, and a handful of other protections.
The annual fee shouldn't be too hard to cover thanks to its strong rewards, and redeeming the rewards can be simple and lucrative. Choose cash back or redeem for travel to try to find an even greater per-point value. The card offers plenty of value to consumers.
If you aren't enticed by what the US Bank card has to offer, there are a few others that are worth considering.