It usually begins with a letter in the mail, an invitation of credit from a credit card or mortgage company. But what does that mean exactly? Is it a credit card offer? Are you approved for that home loan?

Pre-approval and pre-qualification are two completely different things, and knowing the difference could save you a lot of heartache and stress. Before you open your next line of credit, this is what you need to know about what pre-approval means.

What does "pre-approved" mean? Pre-approval is when you are offered something based on the expectation of good credit. Creditors will make an offer based on information typically provided by credit bureaus, identifying good candidates and contacting them directly. Whether it is a card in the mail, a phone call, or even a text, this is how credit companies make consumers aware of their services.

Does pre-approval affect my credit? The offer is based on a soft credit pull which does not affect your credit. However, you will still need to be officially approved before you can proceed. It is not an official approval but rather an invitation to apply for the actual product, no matter whether it is a loan or a line of credit. After you apply, the company will make a hard pull on your credit in order to review your credit history in greater detail. Unlike a pre-approval, this hard pull will affect your credit score.

How does pre-approval work? Credit card companies and lenders maintain relationships with credit bureaus in order to identify people that may be a right fit for them. To respond to this invitation of credit, you will need to go through the actual approval process. This enables you to get a final decision on whether you will receive that loan or credit card.

What are the benefits of pre-approval? There are multiple benefits to getting a pre-approval from a lender: No fees assessed



Does not affect your credit score



Saves the time of an application



Allows you to check your credit qualifications



Can lead to more competitive offers



May expedite your application

Perhaps most importantly, pre-approval helps you understand your credit score and what you may qualify for, both now and in the future.

What is the difference between pre-approved and pre-qualified? When you are pre-qualified for something, it means that you have a better chance of receiving approval. Qualifications could come from a particular credit score or range, whether you own your home, or even where you live. This information is then used to determine whether you receive a pre-approval offer.

What do I need pre-approval for? Credit cards are most frequently associated with pre-approval, but there are several instances in which you may need pre-approval: Credit card



Home mortgage



New car



Loan

No matter your situation, we recommend that you reach out to your creditor or lender to get a few more details regarding the pre-approval process and credit requirements.

How do I get pre-approval? Pre-approval is granted after you complete a credit application. You will need to provide your basic information, such as your social security number and your income. After that, it is up to the lender to approve or deny your application. Most approvals are based upon specific credit score requirements, as well as your debt-to-income ratio. A debt-to-income ratio of 36% or lower is recommended for the best shot at approval. Many lenders also offer tools to help you determine the best financial path for your situation. For example, Capital One offers a simple pre-approval tool that allows you to see your options before you go through the whole application process.