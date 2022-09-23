'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
The pandemic was also a catalyst for digital transformation, remote technologies, and changes in how we are expected to live and work. Some people today have moved out of major cities and are working from home permanently; others are resisting calls to return to the office, hybrid work options are being offered as a compromise, and full-time in the office is falling out of favor.
However, WFH does require employees to either purchase or be furnished with the right tools. Some jobs, especially in tech, IT, and services may demand multiple monitors; screen-sharing accessories can be useful when presentations are being shared; and when space is at a premium, the right equipment can help workers make the most of what they have.
With this in mind, IOGEAR's sale on Amazon might interest you. The vendor is offering discounts via coupons applied at checkout on useful work from home gear, as featured below:
A docking station is a great accessory when you're working from home. Docking stations can provide missing or additional connector points -- ranging from USB to HDMI -- as well as the option for you to change your display to one or dual monitor setups.
IOGEAR's docking station includes USB-A and C ports, HDMI slots, VGA, DisplayPort, microSD, and Ethernet connections, among others. (However, some customers have noted incompatibility issues with the Nintendo Switch.)
The current price is 31% off, or $89. However, you can apply a coupon for a further $10 off at checkout.
Another product on sale at Amazon is a DisplayPort Cable KVM switch. Containing two ports, this plug-and-play connector can be used to switch between PCs and monitors from a single keyboard and mouse, a convenient method that also takes away the need for additional wires and peripherals. You can switch using a remote button.
The list price is $79. However, you can apply a coupon for a further $10 off at checkout.
The IOGEAR HDMI TV connection kit is a transmitter for wirelessly streaming content (up to 100 ft.) in mirror or extension modes for your PC, mobile device, monitors, TVs, and projectors. Video content is streamed over a 2.4/5GHz wireless network (at 1080p+), useful for managing shared projects and collaborative spaces. A $50 coupon is applied at checkout.
The IOGEAR KeyMander 2 is a useful adapter, and while not strictly a WFH accessory, could be useful if you are using a game console to access media streaming and content apps. The KeyMander 2 allows you to connect your keyboard and mouse to gaming console interfaces for the Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation 4 or 5.
Screen sharing is part-and-parcel of working remotely. You may need to view, collaborate, or share content over video platforms, and a small screen can be a detriment.
A handle gadget when you're WFH is an adapter to turn your TV or projector into a large monitor. While it can take a little time to set up, once you're ready, you can cast content from your iOS or Android device, tablet, or PC wirelessly with a resolution of up to 4K (30Hz).
IOGEAR's sale will end on September 30.