This $89 3-port portable charger is a Black Friday deal you shouldn't miss
It's rare that I don't have a power bank close to hand. I use them to keep my devices charged up when I'm on the move, and they're also a great way to split the power output from a single charger to allow it to recharge multiple devices at hotels.
But with laptops and smartphone batteries betting bigger, having high-capacity power banks that can carry enough power and also deliver that power fast to devices is a must.
But bigger capacities means bigger heavier power banks, right?
Not necessarily. The Baseus Adaman 140W 24000mAh power bank breaks that rules. And if you want to get your hands on this, it's currently $35 at Amazon for Black Friday.
This charger from Baseus has a trick up its sleeve – instead of a traditional lithium battery, it uses a high-density carbon-silicon battery that has 12.8% higher energy density than lithium batteries, which means it can be smaller and lighter.
In addition, these batteries have a life cycle of over 1,000 recharges, far more than the 500 or so you can expect from a lithium battery. So you're saving money and the planet!
I've been using this power bank for a few weeks now and been super impressed by it. This power bank has three outputs, with one that has a maximum power output of 140W, and a power back that can recharge at an amazing 100W -- so fast that you see the digital display capacity meter go up by a percentage point every 10 seconds.
The Baseus power bank is a superb power bank that quite honestly even at the full price feels like a steal, but with the 29% off for Black Friday, it truly is a steal of a deal.