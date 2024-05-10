'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best cheap portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested
Power stations are all the rage. If you've not encountered one yet, think of a power bank, bit on a bigger scale -- much bigger. These devices not only have USB and 12V car outlets, but also AC power outlets. The idea is that you can charge them up from an AC outlet or harvest free energy from the sun using solar panels and take that power with you when you go camping or need to run power tools when you don't have an AC outlet nearby, or keep that power for when you have a blackout.
Portable power stations are fantastic, but many setups are eye-wateringly expensive -- sometimes several thousand dollars. If your budget doesn't extend to four digits, fear not -- there are fantastic power stations that you can pick up for a lot less.
What's the best cheap portable power station right now?
I've tested more than 100 different portable power stations to find out which are the best of the best. My favorite cheap power station is the EcoFlow River 2: it's under $200, it can push out up to 600W of power, and it can connect to a cheap solar panel, transforming it into an affordable solar generator. Read on for the rest of my tested picks for the best cheap power stations you can buy.
The best cheap portable power stations of 2024
- Most inexpensive option
- Lightweight
- LCD screen
- Buttons a little small for gloved use
While there's a time and a place for massive power stations, sometimes I want something I can grab and go, throw into a car or truck, and take with me camping or on jobs.
The EcoFlow River 2 fits the bill perfectly. It's solid and well made, as I've come to expect from EcoFlow, and it's perfect for those times when you want power but don't want a huge amount of it.
Review: The EcoFlow River 2 is a truly portable power station
This has been my go-to portable power station, as it's great to throw into the footwell of a vehicle to act like a rather big power bank. Reviewers on Amazon also say they love this model for its portability and low price -- it's the perfect entry-level power station available.
EcoFlow River 2 tech specs: Capacity: 256Wh | Power: 300 watts/600 watts surge | Weight: 7.7 pounds | Connectivity: 6 outlets
Outputs
- AC Output
- 2x USB-A
- 12V Output
- Turbocharge feature
- Comfortable handle
- Clear, easy to read display
- Some of the more advanced features are only available by using the app
Portable power stations can get pretty pricey, but this one from Bluetti retails at $449, making it a great budget pick. It's a powerful unit, capable of 1,000W output for regular loads, increasing to 2,000W for resistive loads, such as heaters and hair dryers. I took this unit on a road trip, and found that it has enough capacity to meet the needs of a small group for several days. I've relied on it to charge my smartphone, cameras, drones, and laptops efficiently.
Plus, it charges quickly, especially when utilizing its turbocharging feature. In our lab testing, the AC70 took only 33 minutes to charge a device to 80% battery in turbo.
Review: I tested one of the cheapest portable power stations and it made road-tripping a breeze
Charging the station from a car's 12V outlet is particularly efficient for keeping the unit charged, as long as the battery is not too drained.
Verified customers on Bluetti's website praised the AC70, with most reviewers saying they bought it for camping and were pleased with the experience of using it for this purpose.
Bluetti AC70 tech specs: Capacity: 768Wh | Power: 1000 watts/2000 watts surge | Weight: 22.5 pounds | Connectivity: 7 outlets
Outputs
- 2x AC Output
- 2x USB-A
- 2x USB-C
- 12V Output
- Lightweight
- Easy to charge up from a car's 12V output
- Only one AC outlet
Jackery is a name that's been in the power station game for over a decade, and having tested many of the company's products, I don't have any problem recommending them.
The Jackery 500 is perfect for road trips where you want AC power. It's no bigger than a basketball, it can be charged from a car's 12V output, and weighing in at just a hair over 13 pounds, it's not going to break your back moving it about.
Jackery Explorer 500 tech specs: Capacity: 518Wh | Power: 500 watts/1000 watts surge | Weight: 13.3 pounds | Connectivity: 7 outlets
Outputs
- AC Output
- 3x USB-A
- 2x DC output
- 12V Output
- Lightweight
- Handy light on the front
- Can be fast-charged when using the AC adapter and USB-C together
- No direct AC charging, requires the AC adapter
Anker has been in the power bank market since the dawn of the gadgets, and it's no surprise to find that the company makes quality power stations.
If you want a small, easy to carry power station to run low-current mains devices -- such as laptops, chargers, CPAP machines, and so on -- then the Anker 521 is a great choice.
This is an inexpensive, lightweight, yet incredibly well-built power station, and I love the fact that this one can be recharged using USB-C.
Anker 521 tech specs: Capacity: 256Wh | Power: 300 watts/600 watts surge | Weight: 8.2 pounds | Connectivity: 6 outlets
Outputs
- 2x AC Output
- 2x USB-A
- USB-C
- 12V Output
Which is the right cheap power station for you?
Any of these portable power stations are great options to provide you with power when you need it -- it ultimately comes down to the power output you need, how many and which ports you prefer, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this cheap portable power station…
If you want…
EcoFlow River 2
A cheap, super-portable power station. This one has everything you need, and comes in at under $200.
Bluetti AC70
A big power station available for a low price. If you want a lot of battery capacity, this is the one for you.
Jackery Explorer 500
A power station that's no bigger than a basketball and ideal for road trips. It's small enough to seatbelt into a spare seat or put in the trunk with the rest of your camping gear.
Anker 521
A great power station for those who want to charge their laptop when out and about. It's small, lightweight, can be charged using USB-C, and is highly portable.
Factors to consider when choosing the best cheap portable power station
Even less expensive power stations are still an investment, both in money and in the physical space they take up, so you need to be sure that you're buying something that works for you. This means juggling a number of factors.
- Weight: Bigger isn't always better here. Is the portable power station going to be wheeled from room to room are you going to be moving it from your vehicle to your camp? Do you want something that you cold carry in a backpack for a day?
- Battery capacity: If you plan of powering a home from your power station then you want as much battery capacity as you can afford, but for off-grid adventures it's important to bear in mind that there's a penalty here that comes in the form of weight.
- Cost: Some of units cost several thousand dollars, while others are a couple of hundred.
- Charging: How do you plan on charging your power station? Are you mostly going to be using AC power from an outlet or do you want the independence of solar?
- Battery Chemistry: Lithium-ion (Li-ion) is the traditional battery technology, but the newer lithium iron phosphate batteries (LiFePO4) are safer and have a much longer lifespan.
- Warranty: Portable power stations are expensive, so I want manufactures to back their products with multi-year warranties.
- Safety: Every unit I've tested has been subjected to numerous tests, from running for extended periods to check thermal management, to overloading them to see how they handle loads that are too much for them.
How I test portable power stations
At the core of this list is a lot of extensive testing of dozens of power stations. I regularly undertake trips that see me off-grid, either for camping or to carry out photography, videography, and drone work, and at these times, I rely on having access to a reliable power source. This is a great opportunity to test power stations under real-world conditions.
I also test them at home, both using them to run household appliances, and carry out testing on battery capacity, charge and discharge times, and how they handle overloading.
Finally, every unit is safety tested to make sure that it is safe for prolonged, heavy use.
What counts as a "cheap" power station?
Finding a balance between affordability and quality in power stations can be challenging, especially with some models priced significantly above $500. However, setting a budget around the $500 mark is a reasonable starting point for those looking to invest in a portable power station without stretching their finances too thin.
Some of these power stations are brought down below that $500 mark thanks to deals -- but be aware that these deals come and go, so if you're interested in a particular power station, grab it sooner rather than later.
How long will a portable power station last?
Manufacturers typically offer different runtimes for things like lamps, refrigerators, CPAP machines and so on, but if you want to work this out for yourself you can need two figures.
First, you need the power rating of the device you plan on running, which can usually be found on a label on the device, and is measured in Watts (W). You also need to know the capacity of the power station, measured in Watt hours (Wh), which should be printed somewhere on the device.
Let's say you have a device that consumes 300W and a power station that has a capacity of 768Wh, you can get a ballpark runtime for the device using the following equation:
(768 x 0.85)/300 = 2.2 hours
Note that the capacity of the power station is multiplied by 0.85 to account for efficiency losses.
What is the difference between a power bank and a portable power station?
Four main things separate portable power stations and power banks:
- Capacity: While power banks are perfect for topping up a smartphone or tablet, a power station can be used to charge up devices multiple times because of the vastly bigger battery capacity.
- Size and weight: Power banks are something you can normally slip into a pocket, while power stations are things you lug about or wheel about from room to room.
- Outlets: While power banks feature USB ports, most power stations also have AC outlets for powering powered devices.
- Charging: While power banks are normally charged using a USB charger, power stations can be charged from a number of sources, such as main power, solar, and vehicle 12V outlets.
Are there alternative cheap portable power stations worth considering?
The sub-$500 power station market is quite small, but there are some good deals out there, and along with the main list above, I've got a few alternatives that are worth considering.