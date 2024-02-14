Become an Excel expert with this $10 course

The Complete Microsoft Excel Course is on sale right now. StackSocial

Microsoft Excel is a game-changer for offices and professionals around the world. Whether you're a novice or an expert, there's always something more to learn about this phenomenally versatile program. Right now, you can gain invaluable training on how to best use Microsoft Excel with this comprehensive bundle, now only $10).

This in-depth bundle comes with over thirteen hours of content spread across over 200 lectures. The selection of e-learning courses is led by Chris Haroun -- an award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist.

This widespread collection of content covers essential Excel functions and builds up from there. It covers formulas and breaks down how to create charts within Excel for newbies who want to learn the basics. It also provides more intermediate insights for users already familiar with Excel's basic functions and uses. Users can even reach more advanced Excel courses and learn to use this top-rated program like the pros.

Some of the other skills you can pick up with this comprehensive bundle include the following:

Automating daily Excel tasks with Macros and VBA

Programming and inserting images into Excel

Generating datasets and data visualizations in Microsoft Excel

Creating pivot tables, and more

This course bundle has attracted an astonishing 1.5 million students to sign up and take it. Never underestimate the amount of time Excel could save your business and the increased productivity that could arise if you learn to master Excel functions.

Right now, get The Complete Microsoft Excel Course including How To Program in Excel for just $10. No coupon necessary.