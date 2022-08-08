/>
The 5 best cheap printers: Affordable quality prints at home

What is the best cheap printer? The HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer is our top pick, but we researched and compared many affordable options worthy of your consideration.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Like your computer, a printer is one of those office supplies that we often cannot go without. There are times when a digital signature just won't do, or perhaps you need to print some sensitive documents. Whatever the need, printers are a dime a dozen these days, which can make it hard to find the right model for you. Not all printers may fit your needs - especially when you are on a budget. 

So how is one to navigate the market to find the best cheap printer? That is where we come in. 

These are the best cheap printers for your home or office.

HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer

Best overall cheap printer
Best overall cheap printer
Amazon

Specs:

  • Printer type: Inkjet
  • Ink included: Yes
  • Compatibility: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP SP3 (32-bit); OS X v10.8 Mountain Lion, OS X v10.9 Mavericks, OS X v10.10 Yosemite
  • Connection type: Wireless
  • Paper sizes: 3 x 5 to 8.5 x 14, Letter, Legal, Envelope
  • Printer output: 8 pages per minute (black) / 5.5 pages per minute (color)

The HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer is an all-in-one color printer that copies, scans, and prints. It is an inkjet model with cloud printing abilities that works with popular services like iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive. To simplify things, there is an AirPrint feature when you are on the go, plus Wi-Fi connectivity that is compatible with your smartphone, in addition to your PC and laptop. 

The HP Smart app also assists with everything from printer set-up and toner refills to regular scanning and printing services. Suitable for both home and office, this is also ENERGY STAR Certified to save you extra money. It is eligible for HP Instant Ink auto-delivery and is compatible with HP High-Yield Cartridges to stretch your dollar. With your printer purchase, you will receive four months free when you sign up for HP Instant Ink when you set up your new printer.

Pros: 

  • Compact size
  • Great connectivity
  • Stylish design

Cons:

  • Small paper drawer
  • No flatbed scanner
View now at HPView now at TargetView now at Amazon

Canon PIXMA TR4520

Best affordable all-in-one printer
Best affordable all-in-one printer
Canon

Specs:

  • Printer type: Inkjet
  • Ink included: Yes
  • Paper sizes: 4" x 6"
  • Connection type: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Printer output: Color

The Canon PIXMA TR4520 is an inkjet printer offering dual Wi-Fi and USB capabilities for greater flexibility. It works with your choice of smartphone, PC, or laptop. Either way, the Canon Print app makes set-up an easy matter, and you can be printing right from your phone or tablet in no time at all. 

Capabilities include AirPrint and Mopria Print Service, plus it works with Alexa, so you can simply print by voice command. With a special auto-duplex feature, this printer produces photo-sized images using glossy photo paper. Like HP, Canon offers its own auto-replenishment option for Dash Replenishment, offering 10% off smart ink reorders with no subscription fees and easy cancellation.

Pros:

  • Fantastic for photos
  • Ink replenishment discounts
  • Compact model

Cons:

  • Slower printer speed
  • Some oversaturation
View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Brother MFC-J4335DW

Best affordable home office printer
Best affordable home office printer
Bestbuy

Specs:

  • Printer type: Inkjet
  • Ink included: Yes 
  • Paper sizes: Letter, Envelope, Legal, Executive, A4, A6, Envelope (C5), Envelope (DL), Envelope (Monarch), Photo (3.5" x 5"), Photo (4" x 6"), Photo (5" x 7"), Photo (5" x 8"), Photo (8" x 10")
  • Connection type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Printer output: Color

The Brother MFC-J4335DW printer offers color printing in a compact size that will not take up too much space in your home office. This inkjet printer also copies and scans with a built-in fax and copier that are all easily commanded by your smartphone or tablet, eliminating the need for a computer altogether. 

Wireless printing and scanning simplifies life with automatic duplex printing. Plus, there is the Brother Mobile Connect App and Alexa compatibility that makes it a simple matter to print your choice of letter- or legal-sized documents. Even better, it is fast-moving, so you do not have to wait around every time you want to print something. Up to one year of ink is included, plus a limited two-year warranty. 

Pros:

  • Multiple paper sizes
  • Excellent connectivity
  • Competitive operating costs

Cons:

  • Smaller display
  • Mediocre photo printing
View now at Amazon

Epson Expression Home XP-4100

Best budget printer
Best budget printer
Epson

Specs:

  • Printer type: Inkjet
  • Ink included: Yes
  • Paper sizes: 3.5" x 5", 4" x 6", 5" x 7", 8" x 10", 8.5" x 11", A4, B5, A5, A6, Legal, Half letter, Executive, User definable (3.5" - 44" in length)
  • Connection type: Windows 10, Windows 8, 8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit); Windows Server 2003 SP2 or later, 2008, 2008R2, 2012, 2012R2, 2016; Mac OS X 10.6.8 - macOS 10.13.x
  • Printer output: Color

Also, an inkjet printer, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100, will work with your smartphone, PC, or laptop. With Wi-Fi compatibility, it is a compact wireless model that does not command too much space and boasts an affordable price tag at around $100. Appropriate for both the home and office, the color printer has a 100-page tray and offers the option for automatic two-sided printing. 

There is also voice-activated printing for even greater convenience. Print, copy and scan from your smartphone or tablet, or you can opt for Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. The instant-dry ink is affordable, too, further lowering your costs. 

Pros:

  • Simple to operate
  • Decent output
  • Good connectivity

Cons:

  • You can only use Epson cartridges
  • No ADF feature
View now at Best BuyView now at WalmartView now at Amazon

HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer

Best printer for a splurge
Best printer for a splurge
HP

Specs:

  • Printer type: Inkjet
  • Ink included: Yes
  • Paper sizes: Up to 8.5" x 11"
  • Connection type: Wireless, USB, Bluetooth
  • Printer output: Color

There are lots of options when it comes to using the HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer. You can use your smartphone, PC, or laptop, and there are multiple connectivities via your choice of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB. Either way, the printer allows for cloud printing via the HP Smart app, allowing you to access your printer from multiple devices and even share access with the other household members. 

You can also easily integrate with other popular services like Dropbox and Google Drive for secure saving. As an added incentive, you can receive two months of free HP Instant Ink when you enroll during set-up. 

Pros:

  • Simple set up
  • Excellent connectivity
  • Family sharing

Cons:

  • Restricted to specific HP cartridges
  • Pricier option
View now at Amazon

What is the best cheap printer?

Our expert pick for the best cheap printer is the HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer. It gives all-in-one capabilities, working as a copier, scanner, and printer while embracing popular services like AirPrint, iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive. 

Cheap printer

Price

Type

HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer

$104.99

Inkjet

Canon PIXMA TR4520

$118.99

Inkjet

Brother MFC-J4335DW

$179.99

Inkjet

Epson Expression Home XP-4100

$101.00

Inkjet

HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer

$219.99

Inkjet

Which is the right cheap printer for you?

After a while, all printers may start to blend together and feel the same. If you are feeling a little lost, these expert recommendations can help you find the cheapest printer for you.  

Choose this cheap printer...

When you...

HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer

An overall great value with reliable performance

Canon PIXMA TR4520

An affordable inkjet printer worthy of photos 

Brother MFC-J4335DW

Want a printer worthy of working at home 

Epson Expression Home XP-4100

Are on a set budget

HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer

Have a little more to spend

How did we choose these cheap printers?

We consider several factors when choosing the best and most cheap printers. In addition to the type of printer, these factors help shape our decision. 

  • Capacity: Ink can easily get expensive, so we consider what kind of ink is needed, how much it costs, and how many pages you can get from each cartridge. 

  • Output: We look at whether a printer print in color, as well as what kind and size of pages it can produce. 

  • Price: Cost is, of course, a driving factor here when considering the most cheap printers. We look among the cheapest printers to find the most affordable for your home or office.  

  • Compatibility: It is critical to ensure that your printer offers the right kind of connectivity for your devices, whether it is your smartphone, tablet, or PC. 

How much do the cheapest printers cost?

Our picks for the most cheap printers cost anywhere from $100 from about $180, depending on the model you choose. However,  the cost of printers can run the gamut, so be sure to shop and compare options before choosing the best option for you. 

Are inkjet or laser printers better?

All of the most cheap printers are inkjet printers, but there are also laser printers, too. However, inkjet printers tend to provide clearer, high-resolution photos typically absent from laser printers, which rely on toner powder rather than ink or dye. 

Are there alternative cheap printers worth considering?

In our search for the most cheap printers, we found several options that almost made our list. These are some other cheap printers that may be worth a second look.

Brother MFC-J1205W: When you want to save on ink

 $128 at Amazon

Canon Pixma TS202: One of the cheapest printers

 $54 at Amazon

Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 Small-in-One Printer: A compact cheap printer

 $239.99 at Best Buy

To help you finish setting up your home office, check out our picks for the best laptops, the best all-in-one computers, and the best desktop deals!  

