Like your computer, a printer is one of those office supplies that we often cannot go without. There are times when a digital signature just won't do, or perhaps you need to print some sensitive documents. Whatever the need, printers are a dime a dozen these days, which can make it hard to find the right model for you. Not all printers may fit your needs - especially when you are on a budget.
So how is one to navigate the market to find the best cheap printer? That is where we come in.
These are the best cheap printers for your home or office.
Specs:
The HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer is an all-in-one color printer that copies, scans, and prints. It is an inkjet model with cloud printing abilities that works with popular services like iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive. To simplify things, there is an AirPrint feature when you are on the go, plus Wi-Fi connectivity that is compatible with your smartphone, in addition to your PC and laptop.
The HP Smart app also assists with everything from printer set-up and toner refills to regular scanning and printing services. Suitable for both home and office, this is also ENERGY STAR Certified to save you extra money. It is eligible for HP Instant Ink auto-delivery and is compatible with HP High-Yield Cartridges to stretch your dollar. With your printer purchase, you will receive four months free when you sign up for HP Instant Ink when you set up your new printer.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
The Canon PIXMA TR4520 is an inkjet printer offering dual Wi-Fi and USB capabilities for greater flexibility. It works with your choice of smartphone, PC, or laptop. Either way, the Canon Print app makes set-up an easy matter, and you can be printing right from your phone or tablet in no time at all.
Capabilities include AirPrint and Mopria Print Service, plus it works with Alexa, so you can simply print by voice command. With a special auto-duplex feature, this printer produces photo-sized images using glossy photo paper. Like HP, Canon offers its own auto-replenishment option for Dash Replenishment, offering 10% off smart ink reorders with no subscription fees and easy cancellation.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
The Brother MFC-J4335DW printer offers color printing in a compact size that will not take up too much space in your home office. This inkjet printer also copies and scans with a built-in fax and copier that are all easily commanded by your smartphone or tablet, eliminating the need for a computer altogether.
Wireless printing and scanning simplifies life with automatic duplex printing. Plus, there is the Brother Mobile Connect App and Alexa compatibility that makes it a simple matter to print your choice of letter- or legal-sized documents. Even better, it is fast-moving, so you do not have to wait around every time you want to print something. Up to one year of ink is included, plus a limited two-year warranty.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
Also, an inkjet printer, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100, will work with your smartphone, PC, or laptop. With Wi-Fi compatibility, it is a compact wireless model that does not command too much space and boasts an affordable price tag at around $100. Appropriate for both the home and office, the color printer has a 100-page tray and offers the option for automatic two-sided printing.
There is also voice-activated printing for even greater convenience. Print, copy and scan from your smartphone or tablet, or you can opt for Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. The instant-dry ink is affordable, too, further lowering your costs.
Pros:
Cons:
Specs:
There are lots of options when it comes to using the HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer. You can use your smartphone, PC, or laptop, and there are multiple connectivities via your choice of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB. Either way, the printer allows for cloud printing via the HP Smart app, allowing you to access your printer from multiple devices and even share access with the other household members.
You can also easily integrate with other popular services like Dropbox and Google Drive for secure saving. As an added incentive, you can receive two months of free HP Instant Ink when you enroll during set-up.
Pros:
Cons:
Our expert pick for the best cheap printer is the HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer. It gives all-in-one capabilities, working as a copier, scanner, and printer while embracing popular services like AirPrint, iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive.
Cheap printer
Price
Type
HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer
$104.99
Inkjet
Canon PIXMA TR4520
$118.99
Inkjet
Brother MFC-J4335DW
$179.99
Inkjet
Epson Expression Home XP-4100
$101.00
Inkjet
HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer
$219.99
Inkjet
After a while, all printers may start to blend together and feel the same. If you are feeling a little lost, these expert recommendations can help you find the cheapest printer for you.
Choose this cheap printer...
When you...
HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer
An overall great value with reliable performance
Canon PIXMA TR4520
An affordable inkjet printer worthy of photos
Brother MFC-J4335DW
Want a printer worthy of working at home
Epson Expression Home XP-4100
Are on a set budget
HP ENVY 6055 Wireless All-in-One Printer
Have a little more to spend
We consider several factors when choosing the best and most cheap printers. In addition to the type of printer, these factors help shape our decision.
Capacity: Ink can easily get expensive, so we consider what kind of ink is needed, how much it costs, and how many pages you can get from each cartridge.
Output: We look at whether a printer print in color, as well as what kind and size of pages it can produce.
Price: Cost is, of course, a driving factor here when considering the most cheap printers. We look among the cheapest printers to find the most affordable for your home or office.
Compatibility: It is critical to ensure that your printer offers the right kind of connectivity for your devices, whether it is your smartphone, tablet, or PC.
Our picks for the most cheap printers cost anywhere from $100 from about $180, depending on the model you choose. However, the cost of printers can run the gamut, so be sure to shop and compare options before choosing the best option for you.
All of the most cheap printers are inkjet printers, but there are also laser printers, too. However, inkjet printers tend to provide clearer, high-resolution photos typically absent from laser printers, which rely on toner powder rather than ink or dye.
In our search for the most cheap printers, we found several options that almost made our list. These are some other cheap printers that may be worth a second look.
To help you finish setting up your home office, check out our picks for the best laptops, the best all-in-one computers, and the best desktop deals!