'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 85+ best Amazon holiday deals: Bose, Apple, iRobot, Google, and more
Though Cyber Week 2023 has come and gone, the deals at some major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon haven't. ZDNET rounded up the best holiday deals live at Amazon right now, so you can still buy and save big, even after the coveted Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Also: The best holiday deals
You can still score savings of up to 50% (or more) on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods from brands like Apple, iRobot, Bose, Bissell, Shark, Sony, and more.
Don't delay any longer in grabbing these holiday deals, there's only a few more weeks to shop these seasonal savings.
Best Amazon holiday deals
- Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset: $249 (save $51)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill: $99 (save $80)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 + Solar Panel Bundle: $1,199 (save $450 with coupon)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $300 (save $50)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Stick Up Cam Bundle: $180 (save $20)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $440 (save $59 with coupon)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $87 (save $13)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $201)
Best Amazon holiday tech deals
- Apple iPad Air: $500 (save $99)
- Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: $774 (save $25)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $600 (save $300)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $80 (save $50)
- Logitech POP Keyboard : $79 (save $21)
- Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook: $20 (save $15)
- Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar with Dolby: $200 (save $198)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 2-in-1 13-inch Laptop: $1,800 (save $800)
- PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $499 (save $61)
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 DSLR Camera: $329 (save $50)
- Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station: $167 (save $83)
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer
Best Amazon holiday headphone deals
- Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset: $160 (save $70)
- Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds: $199 (save $80)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds: $279 (save $20)
- Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds: $100 (save $50)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones: $300 (save $50)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Wireless Headphones: $50 (save $30)
- Soundcore by Anker A40 Wireless Earbuds: $54 (save $45)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $190 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: $165 (save $65)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $248 (save $52)
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $40 (save $20)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $299 (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50)
Best Amazon holiday TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $100 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $45 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch: $110 (save $90)
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $90 (save $60)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $310 (save $140)
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch: $180 (save $70)
- LG 75-inch Smart TV: $647 (save $333)
Best Amazon Echo holiday deals
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) + Ring Video Doorbell Bundle: $140 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): $40 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $105 (save $45)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $55 (save $75)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): $170 (save $80)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen): $40 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $23 (save $27)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Amazon Echo Buds Bundle: $58 (save $42)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids + Echo Glow Bundle: $55 (save $75)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids: $45 (save $55)
Best Amazon holiday robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: $285 (save $115)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop - Graphite: $350 (save $150)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop - White: $299 (save $151)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $215 (save $60)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $131)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: $950 (save $350 with coupon)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot: $650 (save $250)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $400)
- Eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum: $450 (save $200)
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum: $349 (save $351)
Best Amazon holiday home deals
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug 4-Pack: $23 (save $7)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer 3-Pack: $40 (save $35)
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000A Car Jump Starter: $100 (save $25)
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $107 (save $23)
- KitchenAid Artisan 3.5 QT Stand Mixer: $280 (save $100)
- KitchenAid Pasta Deluxe Stand Mixer Attachment Set: $230 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $119 (save $71)
- Keurig K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $70 (save $30)
- Magic Bullet Blender 11-Piece Set $37 (save $13)
- Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle: $100 (save $40)
- Bissell CleanView Pet Reach Full Size Vacuum: $102 (save $38)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: $97 (save $27)
- Original Peloton Bike: $1,095 (save $350)
- Hyleory Sherpa Electric Heated 50 x 60-inch Throw Blanket: $30 (save $105)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 (save $140)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine: $194 (save $65)
- VacLife Handheld Vacuum: $36 (save $24)
- Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Vacuum: $270 (save $60)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker: $479 (save $100)
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $279
ZDNET's pick for best true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II's offer 6 hours of pristine listening. Bose's top of the line Acoustic Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology provides true quiet within this pair of wireless earbuds. Using hidden microphones in the earbuds, they monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than whatever you're listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, an Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings at a lower level simultaneously.
Also: The best earbuds of 2023
- Current price: $279
- Original price: $299
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds -- the brands newest earbud launch to date -- deliver impressive noise-cancellation and a vibrant sound, all in a compact and uniquely shaped design. They feature a six-hour battery life, noise-canceling capabilities, and two immersive-audio experiences -- one for sitting or standing in place and another for moving around.
ZDNET Associate Editor Nina Raemont said the new buds are the way to go.
"For a pair of earbuds, the sound quality is top-notch, and the noise-canceling easily shields me from the loudness of car horns, train rides, and the many other sounds of New York City," Raemont wrote in her Nov. 2023 review. With $50 off, now's the time to score them.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $700
ZDNET Reviews Editor June Wan says Motorola's Razr is "a big deal." The Razr is a pocket-friendly Android with dual-displays, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 4,200mAh battery, and more. Just one step down from the Razr Plus, this base model packs quality and design all for under $700 -- and for even less ahead of the holiday season.
Also: The Motorola $499 foldable phone deal is the Black Friday doorbuster I've been waiting for
- Current price: $35
- Original price: $50
ZDNET's pick for best budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are an even better buy right now ahead of the holidays. These buds are great for work and light exercise, but keep in mind you will need to charge them frequently since their battery life runs just around five hours. The Echo Buds integrate Amazon smart assistant, Alexa, so you can create reminders, set alarms, or ask her your burning questions while wearing you're earbuds.
Review: Amazon sells these earbuds for $50 and I'm surprised they don't cost more
When ZDNET's Jada Jones tried out the earbuds for herself, she called the sound "fantastic" and complimented the buds' "exciting" Alexa integration. "The Echo Buds could make a nice gift for a responsible pre-teen or an adult looking for headphones for leisure and work purposes," she wrote.
- Current price: $148
- Original price: $200
The Sony Linkbuds S offer a compact wireless earbud option for those who aren't interested in spending hefty price tags on more expensive options.With an either bigger discount right now, you can snag these earbuds which offer 6 hours of use, a comfortable and secure fit, noise-cancelling capabilities, and are made of recycled plastic.
Review: Sony Linkbuds S
- Current price: $180
- Original price: $280
This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $599
Right now you can snag the iPad Air on sale with a discount of $99. This 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. ZDNET expert reviewer Jason Cipriani called the iPad Air "so good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro," after reviewing the tablet back in March 2022.
Review: iPad Air (2022)
- Current price: $440
- Original price: $500
This Kindle model combines writing and reading capabilities. You can annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best holiday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for holiday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best holiday phone deals
- Best holiday laptop deals
- Best holiday tablet deals
- Best holiday TV deals
- Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Best holiday headphones deals
- Best holiday monitor deals
- Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Best holiday gaming deals
- Best holiday gaming desktop deals
- Best holiday Roku deals
- Best holiday VPN deals
- Best holiday Amazon deals
- Best holiday Apple deals
- Best holiday Walmart deals
- Best holiday Samsung deals
- Best holiday Best Buy deals
- Best holiday Dell deals
- Best holiday HP deals
- Best holiday Verizon deals
- Best holiday Sam's Club deals