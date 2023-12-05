/>
The 85+ best Amazon holiday deals: Bose, Apple, iRobot, Google, and more

Cyber Week 2023 has ended, but Amazon is still offering discounts on TVs, iPads, headphones, and more ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Though Cyber Week 2023 has come and gone, the deals at some major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon haven't. ZDNET rounded up the best holiday deals live at Amazon right now, so you can still buy and save big, even after the coveted Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. 

Also: The best holiday deals 

You can still score savings of up to 50% (or more) on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and home goods from brands like Apple, iRobot, Bose, Bissell, Shark, Sony, and more. 

Don't delay any longer in grabbing these holiday deals, there's only a few more weeks to shop these seasonal savings. 

Best Amazon holiday deals

Best Amazon holiday tech deals 

Kindle paperwhite against navy backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Best Amazon holiday headphone deals 

Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Amazon holiday TV deals 

Fire TV and Fire TV Soundbar at Amazon's Devices and Services event in 2023
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon Echo holiday deals 

Echo Pop on a desk
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon holiday robot vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon holiday home deals 

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Bose QuietComfort II Wireless Earbuds

Save $80
Bose QC II earbuds case and headphones
Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $279

ZDNET's pick for best true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort II's offer 6 hours of pristine listening. Bose's top of the line Acoustic Noise Cancelling  (ANC) technology provides true quiet within this pair of wireless earbuds. Using hidden microphones in the earbuds, they monitor external sound and emit an anti-sound wave to cancel out any noise other than whatever you're listening to. And when you want to tune back into your surroundings, an Aware Mode feature allows you to hear your music and surroundings at a lower level simultaneously.  

Also: The best earbuds of 2023

View now at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Save $20
Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds against grassy backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET
  • Current price: $279
  • Original price: $299

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds -- the brands newest earbud launch to date -- deliver impressive noise-cancellation and a vibrant sound, all in a compact and uniquely shaped design. They feature a six-hour battery life, noise-canceling capabilities, and two immersive-audio experiences -- one for sitting or standing in place and another for moving around. 

ZDNET Associate Editor Nina Raemont said the new buds are the way to go. 

"For a pair of earbuds, the sound quality is top-notch, and the noise-canceling easily shields me from the loudness of car horns, train rides, and the many other sounds of New York City," Raemont wrote in her Nov. 2023 review. With $50 off, now's the time to score them. 

Review: Forget AirPods Pro, these Bose earbuds sound better

View now at Amazon

Motorola Razr

Save $200
Motorola Razr 2023 in hand
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $700

ZDNET Reviews Editor June Wan says Motorola's Razr is "a big deal." The Razr is a pocket-friendly Android with dual-displays, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 4,200mAh battery, and more. Just one step down from the Razr Plus, this base model packs quality and design all for under $700 -- and for even less ahead of the holiday season. 

Also: The Motorola $499 foldable phone deal is the Black Friday doorbuster I've been waiting for

View now at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2023)

Save $15
A photo of a person holding Amazon Echo buds
Photo by Jada Jones/ZDNET
  • Current price: $35
  • Original price: $50

ZDNET's pick for best budget-friendly wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are an even better buy right now ahead of the holidays. These buds are great for work and light exercise, but keep in mind you will need to charge them frequently since their battery life runs just around five hours. The Echo Buds integrate Amazon smart assistant, Alexa, so you can create reminders, set alarms, or ask her your burning questions while wearing you're earbuds. 

Review: Amazon sells these earbuds for $50 and I'm surprised they don't cost more

When ZDNET's Jada Jones tried out the earbuds for herself, she called the sound "fantastic" and complimented the buds' "exciting" Alexa integration. "The Echo Buds could make a nice gift for a responsible pre-teen or an adult looking for headphones for leisure and work purposes," she wrote. 

View now at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S

Save $52
sony-linkbuds-s-3.jpg
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
  • Current price: $148
  • Original price: $200

The Sony Linkbuds S offer a compact wireless earbud option for those who aren't interested in spending hefty price tags on more expensive options.With an either bigger discount right now, you can snag these earbuds which offer 6 hours of use, a comfortable and secure fit, noise-cancelling capabilities, and are made of recycled plastic.

Review: Sony Linkbuds S

View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera 4-Piece Set

Save $100
blink-home-bundle
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $180
  • Original price: $280

This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life. 

View now at Amazon

Apple iPad Air

Save $99
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Jason Cipriani/ZDNet
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $599

Right now you can snag the iPad Air on sale with a discount of $99. This 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a Liquid Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. ZDNET expert reviewer Jason Cipriani called the iPad Air "so good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro," after reviewing the tablet back in March 2022. 

Review: iPad Air (2022)

View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle

Save $60
Kindle Scribe essentials bundle against blue backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET
  • Current price: $440
  • Original price: $500 

This Kindle model combines writing and reading capabilities. You can annotate your favorite novels, take notes during class, or brush up on your drawing skills with the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle comes with a basic pen for drawing, a fabric folio cover with magnetic attachment, and a power adapter.

Also: The best early Black Friday Kindle deals

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

