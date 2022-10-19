/>
Which Roborock robot vacuum is right for you? The top models compared

Ditch the broom and skip the mop with automated Roborocks that will help clean your home without you having to lift a finger. But first, you have to determine which Roborock is best for your home. These best Roborocks will whip your home into shape.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Chores are not fun, especially vacuuming and mopping the floors, but what if there was a shortcut? Created in 2014, Roborock burst onto the scene with its automated broom. Since then, it has expanded to automated mopping, as well. However, with several models to choose from, it can feel both confusing and intimidating when trying to determine which one is right for you.

That is where we come in. We studied the market and analyzed each model to find the best Roborock for your home. This is what we found.

More:

Roborock Q7 Max+

Best Roborock overall
A Roborock vacuum on the floor next to a couch and its black base
Image: Roborock
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Dual tank
  • Self-cleaning
  • No camera
cons
  • Loud when emptying bin
  • Mediocre mopping
More Details

Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor, Carpet, Wood, Tile | Suction power: 4200Pa | Dust bag size: 2.5L | Water tank: 350mL | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 3229 sq. ft.

The Roborock Q7 Max+ gets our vote for the best overall Roborock. With 30 different water flow levels, this Roborock is recommended for a variety of flooring, including hard flooring, carpeting, wood, and tile. The unit will use its PreciSense LiDAR Navigation to map out your home, avoiding furniture and other obstacles while it works. 

Strong 4200Pa suction can handle pet hair and detect carpet, increasing the suction as needed. Not only does it vacuum and mop, but it also will last up to seven weeks before you need to empty the 2.5L bin. You will have full control through the app, plus already integrated are Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

View now at AmazonView now at Target

Roborock E4

Best budget Roborock
A black Roborock cleaning the floor in front of a grey dresser
Image: Roborock
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent with pet hair
  • Affordable
  • Longer runtime
cons
  • Lacks mapping feature
  • No barrier protection
More Details

Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Carpet | Suction power: 2000Pa | Dust bag size: 640mL | Runtime: 200 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2152 sq. ft.

Roborock E4 uses a Z-shape navigation and mapping model, using OpticEye motion tracking to automatically detect obstacles and work around them. There are four cleaning modes in total that include Silent, Balanced, Turbo, and Max for further customization. 

This unit is not as strong, offering just 2000Pa Strong Suction, but it can still handle pet hair. Enjoy full control via Roborock's app, and Alexa and Google Home come integrated, as well. In total, there is a 200-minute runtime with a self-charging design, allowing the unit to automatically return to work when it is sufficiently charged. 

View now at NeweggView now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Roborock S6 MaxV

Best Roborock with object detection
A Roborock vacuum cleaning up pet hair on a wooden floor with a black and white dog in the background
Image: Roborock
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Dual vacuum-mop capability
  • Excellent suction
  • Amazon Alexa compatibility
cons
  • Mediocre obstacle avoidance
  • Not ideal for carpet
More Details

Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard floors | Suction power: 2500Pa | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2580 sq. ft.

The Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum is a bit more limited in its scope, only tending to hard floors and recommended for homes around 2,500 square feet. However, where it shines is in its cameras, offering dual cameras that are able to detect and avoid common obstacles like furniture. 

It uses Smart Mapping to plan out your room, then goes to work, employing infrared imaging as needed to work in the dark. There is 2500Pa suction with a runtime of up to 180 minutes, returning to base when it is time for a charge. 

View now at AmazonView now at Home Depot

Roborock S7

Best value Roborock
A black Roborock cleaning up a brown spill on a wooden floor
Image: Roborock
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Efficient mapping
  • Fantastic carpet detection
  • Great with hardwood flooring
cons
  • Can trip over rugs
  • Mediocre mopping
More Details

Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor | Suction power: 2500Pa | Dust bag size: 3L | Water tank: 300mL | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2150 sq. ft.

The Roborock S7 is recommended for hard flooring and homes around 2100 square feet, but it still incorporates many of the features found in larger models. You can still control this unit via the app with 180 minutes of runtime. It is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri with voice control. 

When you set the unit, it uses Roborock's exclusive Sonic Mopping Technology that works by sound and scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute, automatically lifting when it detects carpet. A 300mL electronic water tank cuts down on cleaning time.

View now at Amazon

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Best self-cleaning Roborock
A black Roborock in its base on the floor of a home
Image: Roborock
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Real-time video call
  • 3D viewing
  • Custom mop zones
cons
  • Large base station
  • Pricey
More Details

Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor, Carpet, Wood, Tile | Suction power: 5100Pa | Dust bag size: 2.5L | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 3230 sq. ft.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is suitable for a variety of flooring, offering greater flexibility with strong 5100Pa suction that makes it the strongest unit on our list. It uses a neural processing unit with ReactiveAI 2.0, Roborock's avoidance technology that detects hazards using its RGB camera and built-in nightlight, making it an effective and efficient unit. 

Once it detects hazards, those are noted in its mapping feature for future avoidance. There is a built-in self-cleaning mode, too. Like the other Roborocks, this unit is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

What is the best Roborock?

With a versatile approach to cleaning and strong suction power, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is the best Roborock you can buy. 

To see how it stacks up, here is an overview of our picks for the best Roborocks.

Best Roborock robot vacuum

Cost

Suction power (Pa)

Surfaces

Roborock Q7 Max+

$870

4200Pa

Hard floors, carpet, wood, tile

Roborock E4

$200

2000Pa

Carpet

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum

$360

2500Pa

Hard floors

Roborock S7

$650

2500Pa

Hard floors

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

$1,400

5100Pa

Hard floors, carpet, wood, tile

Which Roborock is right for you?

While any of these Roborocks make great cleaning devices, it ultimately comes down to your home's floors, what kind of messes you deal with on a daily basis, how powerful you need it to suction dust and debris, and what price you're willing to spend.

Choose this Roborock robot vacuum...

If you want...

Roborock Q7 Max+

The best overall option. 

Roborock E4

To spend under $200 on a Roborock

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum

Your Roborock to navigate around furniture

Roborock S7

The best bang for your buck

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

A cleaning station to come included with your Roborock

How did we choose these Roborocks?

To find the best Roborocks, we consider several factors, including these.

  • Technology: Roborocks uses a variety of exclusive technologies that allow for effective vacuuming and mopping. 
  • Room size: Each Roborock has a maximum room size that it can accommodate, so we look for units that work with a variety of different room sizes.
  • Flooring: Just like room size, we also taking into consideration what flooring each Roborock can clean, whether it is hardwood floors or carpet. 
  • Price:  Budget is important when spending a few hundred dollars, so we consider the price of each Roborock to ensure there is something for everyone. 

What is a Roborock?

Roborock is a company that makes robotic cleaning mechanisms for your home or office. It incorporates both a vacuum and mop for a well-rounded cleaning aid that can map out your home, avoid objects, and automatically adjust itself between flooring settings.

What surfaces does a Roborock worth with?

Roborock works with a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring. However, each Roborock works with different types of flooring, so be sure to review the specs before committing to a model. 

Are there alternative Roborocks worth considering?

In our search, we also found these Roborocks that may be worth a second look:

