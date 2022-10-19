'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Chores are not fun, especially vacuuming and mopping the floors, but what if there was a shortcut? Created in 2014, Roborock burst onto the scene with its automated broom. Since then, it has expanded to automated mopping, as well. However, with several models to choose from, it can feel both confusing and intimidating when trying to determine which one is right for you.
That is where we come in. We studied the market and analyzed each model to find the best Roborock for your home. This is what we found.
More:
Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor, Carpet, Wood, Tile | Suction power: 4200Pa | Dust bag size: 2.5L | Water tank: 350mL | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 3229 sq. ft.
The Roborock Q7 Max+ gets our vote for the best overall Roborock. With 30 different water flow levels, this Roborock is recommended for a variety of flooring, including hard flooring, carpeting, wood, and tile. The unit will use its PreciSense LiDAR Navigation to map out your home, avoiding furniture and other obstacles while it works.
Strong 4200Pa suction can handle pet hair and detect carpet, increasing the suction as needed. Not only does it vacuum and mop, but it also will last up to seven weeks before you need to empty the 2.5L bin. You will have full control through the app, plus already integrated are Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Carpet | Suction power: 2000Pa | Dust bag size: 640mL | Runtime: 200 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2152 sq. ft.
Roborock E4 uses a Z-shape navigation and mapping model, using OpticEye motion tracking to automatically detect obstacles and work around them. There are four cleaning modes in total that include Silent, Balanced, Turbo, and Max for further customization.
This unit is not as strong, offering just 2000Pa Strong Suction, but it can still handle pet hair. Enjoy full control via Roborock's app, and Alexa and Google Home come integrated, as well. In total, there is a 200-minute runtime with a self-charging design, allowing the unit to automatically return to work when it is sufficiently charged.
Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard floors | Suction power: 2500Pa | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2580 sq. ft.
The Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum is a bit more limited in its scope, only tending to hard floors and recommended for homes around 2,500 square feet. However, where it shines is in its cameras, offering dual cameras that are able to detect and avoid common obstacles like furniture.
It uses Smart Mapping to plan out your room, then goes to work, employing infrared imaging as needed to work in the dark. There is 2500Pa suction with a runtime of up to 180 minutes, returning to base when it is time for a charge.
Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor | Suction power: 2500Pa | Dust bag size: 3L | Water tank: 300mL | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 2150 sq. ft.
The Roborock S7 is recommended for hard flooring and homes around 2100 square feet, but it still incorporates many of the features found in larger models. You can still control this unit via the app with 180 minutes of runtime. It is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri with voice control.
When you set the unit, it uses Roborock's exclusive Sonic Mopping Technology that works by sound and scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute, automatically lifting when it detects carpet. A 300mL electronic water tank cuts down on cleaning time.
Tech specs: Surface recommendation: Hard Floor, Carpet, Wood, Tile | Suction power: 5100Pa | Dust bag size: 2.5L | Runtime: 180 minutes | Maximum vacuum range: 3230 sq. ft.
The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is suitable for a variety of flooring, offering greater flexibility with strong 5100Pa suction that makes it the strongest unit on our list. It uses a neural processing unit with ReactiveAI 2.0, Roborock's avoidance technology that detects hazards using its RGB camera and built-in nightlight, making it an effective and efficient unit.
Once it detects hazards, those are noted in its mapping feature for future avoidance. There is a built-in self-cleaning mode, too. Like the other Roborocks, this unit is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
With a versatile approach to cleaning and strong suction power, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is the best Roborock you can buy.
To see how it stacks up, here is an overview of our picks for the best Roborocks.
Best Roborock robot vacuum
Cost
Suction power (Pa)
Surfaces
Roborock Q7 Max+
$870
4200Pa
Hard floors, carpet, wood, tile
Roborock E4
$200
2000Pa
Carpet
Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum
$360
2500Pa
Hard floors
Roborock S7
$650
2500Pa
Hard floors
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
$1,400
5100Pa
Hard floors, carpet, wood, tile
While any of these Roborocks make great cleaning devices, it ultimately comes down to your home's floors, what kind of messes you deal with on a daily basis, how powerful you need it to suction dust and debris, and what price you're willing to spend.
Choose this Roborock robot vacuum...
If you want...
Roborock Q7 Max+
The best overall option.
Roborock E4
To spend under $200 on a Roborock
Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum
Your Roborock to navigate around furniture
Roborock S7
The best bang for your buck
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
A cleaning station to come included with your Roborock
To find the best Roborocks, we consider several factors, including these.
Roborock is a company that makes robotic cleaning mechanisms for your home or office. It incorporates both a vacuum and mop for a well-rounded cleaning aid that can map out your home, avoid objects, and automatically adjust itself between flooring settings.
Roborock works with a variety of surfaces, including hardwood, carpet, and tile flooring. However, each Roborock works with different types of flooring, so be sure to review the specs before committing to a model.
In our search, we also found these Roborocks that may be worth a second look: