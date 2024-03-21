'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Don't wait to buy your solar eclipse glasses. These are the best ones
Whether you live under the direct path of the 2024 eclipse or you're traveling to see it, you need special solar eclipse glasses to observe the event safely. You'll have to make sure your glasses, viewfinders, and other optics are ISO-compliant for UV and IR radiation protection so you don't accidentally sunburn your eyes. Thankfully, there are plenty of affordable options on the market for solo observation, eclipse parties, and classrooms.
What are the best solar eclipse glasses right now?
The Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit are the best solar eclipse glasses. Not only will you get a pair of durable plastic safety glasses, but you'll also get a photography filter for your smartphone or DSLR camera and a 32-page booklet with tips and info for getting the best solar eclipse viewing experience. You can keep reading below to find out more about the Celestron 3-piece kit as well as my other picks for the best solar eclipse glasses.
The best solar eclipse glasses of 2024
- Affordable
- Photo filter included
- Durable plastic frame
- Only one photo filter included
- No bulk buying options
Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit features: Type: Safety glasses | ISO compliant: ISO 12312-2
The Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit is an excellent, affordable option for not only watching the eclipse in real-time but also for photographing it. You'll get a pair of safety glasses with a durable plastic frame and ISO 12312-2 compliant lenses as well as a filter to use with your smartphone or DSLR camera and a 32-page booklet full of tips to enhance your eclipse viewing experience.
Verified customer reviews from Best Buy and B&H Photo both agree that the Celestron 3-piece kit offers great value for the price and is durable enough for travel to viewing parties or solo observation spots.
- Very affordable
- Multiple pack sizes
- ISO compliant
- Can't be recycled regularly
- Won't stand up to wet conditions
- May not survive first contact with very young children
Helioclipse 12-pack features: Type: Disposable glasses | ISO compliant: ISO 12312-2
Whether you're hosting an eclipse watch party or a teacher looking to get eclipse glasses for your classroom, the Helioclipse 12-pack is an almost perfect option. It includes 12 cardstock-style eclipse glasses with ISO-compliant lenses and is affordable enough to absolve you of guilt when they get recycled, thrown away, or left behind. They're also available in a 25 or 50-piece bundle for larger crowds or school events.
Verified reviews on Amazon love that the Helioclipse glasses are so affordable and fit surprisingly well for being so simply designed.
- Durable design
- 294-degree FOV
- ISO compliant
- Compact size
- Too tinted for everyday use
Celestron EclipsSmart 10x25 features: Type: Binoculars | ISO compliant: ISO 12312-2
If you want something that's going to last a long time, travel well, and let you view just about any solar event you want to observe, the Celestron EclipsSmart 10x25 binoculars are a good option. The glass lenses have been tinted to comply with ISO 12312-2 safety guidelines for blocking UV and IR radiation. The wide, 294-degree field-of-view helps you quickly locate the sun or other object you want to observe. It also includes a handy travel pouch for storage and transport.
Verified reviews from Amazon and B&H Photo agree that the 10x25 binoculars are great quality for the price, and provide plenty of eye protection while still being compact and lightweight enough for travel.
- Simplified setup process
- Included solar viewfinder
- Lightweight for travel
- Tripod included
- Too tinted for use at night
Celestron EclipsSmart 50mm telescope features: Type: Telescope | ISO compliant: ISO 12312-2
The Celestron EclipsSmart 50mm telescope is not only great for viewing the solar eclipse but for year-round use by astronomy enthusiasts. The lens is coated with ISO 12312-2:2015 compliant film to block UV and IR radiation, and the attached solar viewfinder makes it easy to find and center the sun for optimal viewing without having to look directly at it. It also includes an aluminum tripod for better stability on uneven ground and is affordable enough to be an entry-level option for anyone who is just getting interested in space and space-related science.
Verified customer reviews on Amazon highlight the Celestron 50mm telescope's simple set-up process and lightweight design that makes it great for not only beginners but also for travel to event locations.
- Top-notch eye protection
- Adjustable head strap
- Cloth surround for comfort and moisture absorption
- Expensive for solar viewing
- Not impact resistant
Phillips Welding OTG goggles features: Type: Welding goggles | ISO compliant: ISO 12312-2
In a pinch, you can use welding goggles, glasses, and masks to view a solar eclipse. However, not all welding lenses are created equal. The Phillips Welding OTG goggles are guaranteed to be ISO 12312-2 compliant for viewing solar eclipses as well as blocking up to 99 percent of UV and 97 percent of IR radiation to protect you from arc flashes while welding as well as direct observation of the sun during an eclipse. The eyepiece has an adjustable head strap and cloth surround for cushioning and to absorb moisture in order to prevent lens fogging.
Verified customer reviews on Safety Glasses USA and the Phillips Welding website praise the OTG goggles for their deep lens tinting and adjustable fit.
What are the best solar eclipse glasses?
My choice for the best solar eclipse glasses is the Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit. Not only do you get a great pair of durable, plastic safety glasses, but you'll also get a special filter to use with your smartphone or DSLR camera for eclipse photography as well as a 32-page booklet with tips on how to get the best viewing experience. The kit is ISO-compliant for eye protection against UV and infrared radiation as well as eclipse photography.
Best solar eclipse glasses
Best price
ISO compliant
Optics type
Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit
$25
ISO 12312-2
Plastic glasses
Helioclipse 12-pack
$10
ISO 12312-2
Cardstock glasses
Celestron EclipsSmart 10x25 binoculars
$43
ISO 12312-2
Binoculars
Celestron EclipsSmart 50mm telescope
$110
ISO 12312-2
Telescope
Phillips Welding OTG goggles
$55
ISO 12312-2
Welding lenses
Which are the right solar eclipse glasses for you?
Most folks looking to catch a glimpse of the April 8, 2024 eclipse will be more than satisfied with one of the many affordable, cardstock glasses options available online and in-store. They're ISO-compliant and cheap enough not to be a bother if they get torn up or tossed after one use.
However, if you're an astronomy enthusiast, you may want to invest in high-quality optics like binoculars or telescopes for year-round viewing of celestial events and objects as well as the eclipse.
Buy these best solar eclipse glasses...
If you need...
Celestron EclipsSmart 3-piece kit
A quality, affordable pair of eclipse glasses. The EclipsSmart 3-piece kit from Celestron also includes a filter for use with cameras as well as a 32-page booklet with information.
Helioclipse 12-pack
A budget-friendly, bulk option for solar eclipse glasses. Helioclipse offers glasses in packs of up to 50 pieces, making it a great choice for viewing parties and classrooms.
Celestron EclipsSmart 10x25
A pair of binoculars for viewing the solar eclipse. The lenses of the 10x25 Celestron binoculars have been tinted to meet ISO safety standards, and feature a compact design for easy travel.
Celestron EclipsSmart 50mm telescope
A telescope for viewing the solar eclipse. The Celestron 50mm EclipsSmart telescope is ISO-compliant for eclipse observation, and includes a special finderscope for adjusting the viewing angle without needing to look directly at the sun.
Phillips Welding OTG goggles
A pair of welding goggles for viewing the eclipse. The Phillips Welding OTG goggles feature shade 14 lenses as well as ISO-compliance for MIG, TIG, and ARC welding as well as eclipse viewing.
Factors to consider before buying solar eclipse glasses
While shopping for solar eclipse glasses and other optics options, there are a few things to keep in mind before you buy:
- Price: Unless you're an astronomy enthusiast or semi-professional "eclipse chaser," you don't need to drop a fortune on fancy optics like binoculars or telescopes. As long as the ultra-cheap eclipse glasses are ISO-compliant, it's best to save your money and go with them.
- Recycling: The cardstock eclipse glasses cannot be recycled regularly. Check with your local library or recycling center to see how to best dispose of single-use or damaged glasses.
- Safety: All solar eclipse glasses and welding goggles should be ISO 12312-2 compliant for UV and IR radiation protection. ISO compliance statements should be easy to find on the glasses themselves or the packaging. If you can't find any safety compliance information, it's best to find a different brand.
How did I choose these solar eclipse glasses?
While researching ways to safely view the 2024 eclipse, I kept these criteria in mind:
- ISO safety compliance: All solar eclipse (partial or total) viewing devices or welding goggles you want to use to view the eclipse should adhere to ISO 12312-2 safety requirements for blocking UV and IR radiation and eye protection.
- Ease-of-use: No one wants to fumble around with complicated devices during a once-in-a-lifetime event like a total solar eclipse. Each option on this list was chosen for its simplicity and user-friendliness.
- Multi-purpose devices: I chose binocular and telescope options for astronomy enthusiasts who may want to view other celestial objects and events throughout the year or are "eclipse chasers" who need reliable, multi-purpose optics that can travel well.
When is the 2024 solar eclipse?
The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. Mexico's Pacific coast will be the first North American location to experience totality around 11:07am PDT.
Where can I see the 2024 solar eclipse?
The path of the 2024 eclipse across the United States will start in the south of Texas, near Dallas at 12:30pm CDT and end in the north of Maine at about 4:30pm EDT. This path is the only way to see the totality event, though you may be able to see the sun dimming if you live close to the path.
NASA has provided a detailed map and timeline breakdown of the 2024 eclipse, so you can see if you live in the direct path, or if you need to make some last-minute travel arrangements.
Will there be total darkness during the 2024 eclipse?
According to NASA, the eclipse on April 8, 2024 will have a totality event. This means there will be a period during the eclipse where there will be almost complete darkness for about four and a half minutes (which is twice as long as the totality of the 2017 eclipse).
NASA has a quick guide for what to expect during both partial and total eclipses, as well as tips for how to spot visual phenomena like Baily's Beads and shadow bands.
What is an eclipse totality?
When someone says that an eclipse will have a "totality," that means there will be a period where the sun is completely obscured by the moon, which will create a few moments of total darkness similar to a night sky. During this time, not only will you be able to see the sun's corona around the moon, but you may also be able to see a few of the brightest stars.
Can I use welding goggles or mask to view the eclipse?
Welding goggles, glasses, and masks are a great option in a pinch for viewing a total or partial solar eclipse. However, there are a few things you need to check before you buy:
The lenses should have a protective tint between 12 and 14 on the OSHA eye protection fact sheet, which blocks a significant amount of both UV and IR radiation to protect your eyes from extremely bright flashes during MIG, TIG, and ARC welding (and allows just enough light through for safe observation of partial or total eclipses). The glasses/goggles/mask should also have a proper fit, either over prescription or safety glasses or under a hard hat, to avoid any accidental injury or damage to your welding equipment.
How can I know my eclipse glasses are safe?
When you're looking at solar eclipse glasses, binoculars, telescopes, or even welding masks and goggles, you want to make sure that somewhere on the device itself or the packaging that it is compliant with ISO 12312-2 requirements for blocking UV and infrared rays.
The American Astronomical Society has a handy guide for where to look for the ISO requirement information as well as products to avoid while shopping for eclipse glasses.