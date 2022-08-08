/>
X
The 5 best thermometers: Take accurate temps at home

What is the best thermometer? The iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer is our expert pick, but we researched and compared several options that may also work for your family.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

When you are sick, the last thing you want to do is waste time searching for a thermometer. Even if you do have one readily available, it is important to make sure that it is reliable so you know when to seek medical care. Unfortunately, not all thermometers are made the same, and they can vary significantly in both performance and reliability. 

We scoured the market to find today's best thermometers for you and your family the next time you are feeling a little off.

iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer

Best thermometer overall
iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer review | Best thermometer
Amazon

Specs:

  • Cost: $19.99
  • Type: Forehead Non-Contact
  • Power source: Battery
  • Size: 1.54" x 1.34" x 5.39"

In the box:

  • 1x iHealth PT3 thermometer
  • 2x AAA batteries
  • 1x Instruction manual
  • 1x Quick User Guide

The iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer skips the oral and rectal requirements of other thermometers, instead opting for a touch-free model that will work within 1.18 inches from the forehead's center. 

Taking your temperature could not be easier. It uses an extremely sensitive infrared sensor that works to collect data and deliver your temperature within just one second. When your temperature reading is complete, a simple vibration lets you know it is done. You then check the large, easy-to-read display on this battery-powered device. 

Recommended for all ages, this thermometer is an all-around excellent pick for families and professionals alike.

Pros:

  • Near-instant reading
  • Affordable
  • Large reading

Cons:

  • May receive error reading
  • Easy for user error
View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Braun Thermoscan 7

Best ear thermometer
Braun Thermoscan 7 review | Best thermometer
Braun

Specs:

  • Cost: $44.13
  • Type: Ear
  • Size: 1.3" x 2.1" x 5.7"
  • Power source: Battery

In the box:

  • 1x Thermometer
  • 1x Protective case
  • 21x lens filters
  • 2x AA batteries

Braun is one of the most popular thermometer brands, offering several models, but the Braun Thermoscan 7 gets our vote for the best ear thermometer. It is the most expensive on our list and is one of the only thermometers that measures using the ear. However, its Age Precision technology makes it a standout, giving it the ability to differentiate between age groups. Because a newborn has fluctuating temperatures, this thermometer accounts for that with its advanced technology. 

A helpful color-coded display simplifies matters further with the ExacTemp guidance system. Temperatures are then made available in both Fahrenheit and Celsius with both a light and beep alert to help you with the correct positioning for the very best results.

Pros: 

  • Very fast
  • Age Precision Technology
  • LED screen

Cons:

  • Not always an error alert
  • Users complain model stops working after extended use
  • Pros & cons 
View now at AmazonView now at CVSView now at Braun

iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer DMT-489

Best thermometer for kids
iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer DMT-489 review | Best thermometer

Specs:

  • Cost: $16.97
  • Type: Forehead/ear
  • Size: 6.1" x 0.99" x 0.2"
  • Power source: Battery

In the box:

  • 1x DMT-489 thermometer
  • 2x AAA batteries
  • 1x soft storage pouch 
  • 1x USA instruction manual 
  • 1x USA quick start guide 

If you have children, the iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer DMT-489 gets our vote for the best kids thermometer. It is known for its extreme accuracy, giving results in just one to three seconds. You can have your choice of either a forehead or ear reading, depending on which is most comfortable for your child. 

Either way, its infrared technology uses a scan feature to measure your temperature via radiation for greater accuracy. It also goes the extra mile to notify you of a fever, turning the indicator light red and sounding three beeps. It is a feature that parents appreciate in the dark of night. 

Pros: 

  • Clear display
  • Memory mode
  • Dual modes

Cons:

  • Some inconsistencies
  • Poor battery life reported
View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at iProven

Kinsa Smart Thermometer

Best smart thermometer
Kinsa Smart Thermometer review | Best thermometer
Kinsa Health

Specs:

  • Cost: $24.97
  • Type: Oral, rectal, underarm
  • Size: 7.91" x 3.58" x 1.5"
  • Power source: Battery

The Kinsa Smart Thermometer can take temperatures in three ways: orally, rectally, or underarm. The response time does take eight seconds, which is longer than other thermometers, but its smart features make it worth it for many. 

You do not have to use the smartphone app, but it is required in order to set up the thermometer and use the smart features. The features are well worth it, too, with extra guidance so you know when to call the doctor. The app uses your age, fever reading, and symptoms to give advice, like how to shake a cold or when to contact the doctor. There is even a Game Mode to keep your kids busy while the thermometer is at work.

Pros: 

  • Very fast
  • Multiple users
  • Additional health guidance

Cons:

  • Must make contact
  • Must use app
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer

Best budget thermometer
Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer review | Best thermometer
Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer

Specs:

  • Cost: $10.48
  • Type: Oral, Rectal, Underarm
  • Size: 1.2" x 3.2" x 7.5"
  • Power source: Battery

In the box:

  • Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer
  • Storage case
  • Battery

The Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer also takes eight seconds to report your temperature reading with a color-coded Fever InSight guide, so you know exactly the strength of your fever. You will have your results within eight seconds, colored in green, yellow, or red. Vicks promises results within +/- 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit. 

A memory features stored data, so you can easily view the last temperature you took for comparison purposes. The waterproof tip makes it versatile, giving you the option to use the thermometer orally or rectally. It also has an automatic shut-off feature that will help you enjoy a longer battery life. 

Pros: 

  • Extremely accurate
  • Fever InSight guide 
  • Family-appropriate

Cons:

  • Requires contact
  • Fahrenheit only
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What is the best thermometer?

The iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer is our pick for the best thermometer. It is affordable and does not require contact, so you can skip the rectal readings. Even better, it only takes one second for a reading, a plus for grateful moms.

Thermometer

Cost

Type

Size

iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer

$19.99

Forehead non-contact

1.54" x 1.34" x 5.39"

Braun Thermoscan 7

$44.13

Ear

1.3" x 2.1" x 5.7"

iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer DMT-489

$16.97

Forehead, ear

1.54" x 1.34" x 5.39"

Kinsa Smart Thermometer

$24.97

Oral, rectal, underarm

7.91" x 3.58" x 1.5"

Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer

$10.48

Oral, rectal, underarm

1.2" x 3.2" x 7.5"

Which is the right thermometer for you?

To help you find the best thermometer, these are our expert recommendations for your family.

Choose this thermometer...

If you want...

iHealth No Touch Forehead Thermometer

A no-contact infrared option

Braun Thermoscan 7

An ear thermometer that is easy to use 

iProven Forehead and Ear Thermometer DMT-489

A thermometer perfect for children 

Kinsa Smart Thermometer

Extra smart technology 

Vicks ComfortFlex Digital Thermometer

An affordable, baby-friendly option

How did we choose these thermometers?

To find the best thermometer, we consider several factors, including these:

  • Age: From newborns to adults, everyone needs a thermometer. We look to see if there are age requirements surrounding each thermometer, as well as any key design features that can make it best suited for one group over another. 

  • Type: There are many types of thermometers, including oral and rectal. There are also some thermometers that are touch-free by placing them near the forehead. Consider which option is best for your specific needs.

  • Display: We look for large, easy-to-read thermometers so you can easily see your temperature without trouble. 

  • Fever indicator: Most fever indicators are color-coded so you can quickly identify the strength of fever, with no fever in green and high fevers in red. 

What kind of thermometer is best?

According to Healthline, the best thermometer is a digital thermometer because it provides the most accurate results. It is also touch-free, a plus for finicky, impatient children that have trouble sitting still.

How much do the best thermometers cost?

The best thermometers range in price from less than $20 to more than $44, depending on the model and features you choose.

Are there alternatives worth considering?

In choosing the best thermometer, we came across many options. These are some of the options that almost made our list of the best thermometers. 

CHOOSEEN Digital Forehead and Ear Thermometer 8-in-1: Suitable for the whole family

 $26.99 at Amazon

Withings Thermo: An app to match

 $79.2 at Amazon

While you are stocking your medicine cabinet, check out the latest news in ZDNet Healthcare!

