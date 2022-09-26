/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Energy

Baby, these space heaters keep the cold outside with Wi-Fi connectivity

The leaves are changing and the temperature is dropping, but autumn doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Keep warm at home with the best space heaters that connect to Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and voice assistants for 24/7 remote control.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

Smart home technology has made it possible to remotely lock doors, see and speak to someone at your front door, schedule automatic light settings, and even remotely control your home's temperature.

ZDNET Recommends

Space heaters have entered the smart home market with advanced features like Wi-Fi connection, voice assistant compatibilities, and mobile apps that allow you to control your home's heat from anywhere. You can also receive notifications when your room has reached the perfect temperature.

We've rounded up the best smart space heaters available to warm your home in the most modern way.

Also: The best dehumidifiers

Govee Space Heater

Best smart space heater overall
A black rectangle space heater on the floor with a smartphone with an app on it at the foreground
Govee
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Quiet
  • Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • Heats up quickly
cons
  • Best features require separate Govvee thermostat, which costs $50
More Details

Features: Heats 160-270 square feet | 1500 watts | Automatic power off

The Govee space heater is an excellent smart space heater, thanks to its compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It heats up within two seconds and turns off automatically after 24 hours of continuous use. The space heater also features 80-degree oscillation, a soft heat option, and an easy switch off: just tilt it up 45 degrees for three seconds. Plus, the heater's sound measures at a quiet 45 decibels (dB).

The built-in sensor performs basic thermostat functions, but you can also pair it with a Govee thermos-hygrometer (sold separately) for upgraded thermostat features like comfort indicators, humidity moderation, instant alerts, and data tracking. 

View now at AmazonView now at Govee

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Fan Heater

Best smart space heater splurge
A Dyson space heater in the middle of a room with red line animations coming out of it.
Dyson
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Functions as fan, heater, and air purifier
  • Wide heating range
  • Real-time reports on air quality, temperature, and humidity
cons
  • Expensive
  • Could be quieter
More Details

Features: 350-degree oscillation | Heats up to 290 square feet | Captures 99.97% of particles 

Dyson is known for making high-end products with ground-breaking technology, and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool fan heater is no exception. This device functions as a fan, heater, and HEPA purifier that captures up to 99.97% of particles.

The heater uses thermostatic control to bring your room to the perfect temperature. Through the Dyson Link app, you can see real-time reports on indoor and outdoor air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life. Plus, you can remotely control the heater and create schedules for your home throughout the day.

View now at DysonView now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Heat Storm Deluxe Wall Mounted Infrared Heater

Best budget smart space heater
heat-storm-deluxe-wall-mounted-infrared-heater.jpg
Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Wall mount saves space
  • Great heating range
cons
  • Limited power
  • Vent direction not adjustable
More Details

Features: Heats up to 200 square feet | 1000 watts | Wall-mounted

The Heat Storm Deluxe mounted wall heater is a budget-friendly option that also saves space in your room. Mounted on your wall, it can heat a room of up to 200 square feet as the sole heat source, or a space of 500 square feet as a supplemental heating source. 

This smart heater features Wi-Fi connection, so you can remotely power your unit on or off, control the temperature, set child locks, and even schedule heat intervals. 

View now at AmazonView now at Bed Bath & BeyondView now at Walmart

Atomi Smart Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Best smart space heater for tip-over safety
A tower space heater with red animated arrows coming out of it and a person holding a smartphone in the foreground.
Atomi Smart
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Advanced tip-over safety technology
  • Lightweight
cons
  • Limited thermostat controls
  • Heats slower than other options
More Details

Features: Heats up to 750 square feet | 1500 watts | Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant 

A big safety concern with space heaters is that if they tip over, they could overheat. However, this smart space heater from Atomi has the best tip-over technology. It senses when the heater has tipped over and instantly sends your smartphone a notification. It's also built with a wobble-free base that's compatible with hardwood and carpet floors for extra tip-over safety. 

Aside from safety features, this smart heater has a touchscreen digital control panel that's easy to control. You can also opt to control the heater using your voice, since it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. 

View now at Best BuyView now at Home DepotView now at Amazon

EconoHome Wall Mount Smart Space Heater Panel

Best compatible smart space heater
econohome-wall-mount-smart-space-heater-panel
Econohome
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Easy to mount and install
  • Compatible with smart home assistants
  • Space-saving and paintable
cons
  • Low square footage coverage
More Details

Features: Heats up to 120 square feet | 400 watts | 3-year warranty 

The EconoHome space heater is another wall-mounted option that's compatible with most smart home assistants. It works with Google Assistant, Google Nest, Apple Home Kit, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Samsung Smart Things, so you can control your home's heat with your voice. Plus, it recognizes multiple languages. 

EconoHome claims to lower your energy bill up to 50% by using 0.4KW per hour, which is less than a third of energy used by other space heaters. 

View now at WalmartView now at Home DepotView now at Amazon

What is the best smart space heater?

ZDNET experts pick the Govee space heater as the best overall smart space heater, thanks to its heating range, voice assistant compatibility, and price point. 

Smart Space Heater

Price

Heat Coverage

Wattage

Govee Space Heater

$100

160-270 square feet

1500 watts

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Fan Heater

$670

Up to 290 square feet 

2000 watts

Heat Storm Deluxe

$89

200-500 square feet

1000 watts

Atomi Tower Space Heater

$120

Up to 750 square feet

1500 watts

EconoHome Space Heater Panel

$139

Up to 120 square feet

400 watts

Which smart space heater is right for you?

While all of these smart space heaters are excellent picks, it ultimately depends on the size of the space you need to heat, whether you prefer a tower or panel heater, and how much you're willing to spend. 

Choose this smart space heater...

If you want...

Govee Space Heater

The best overall option

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Fan Heater

To splurge on a space heater, fan, and air purifier

Heat Storm Deluxe

A budget-friendly space heater you can mount on your wall

Atomi Tower Space Heater

A tower space heater with excellent tip-over safety features

EconoHome Space Heater Panel

A wall-mounted space heater compatible with smart home assistants

How did we choose these smart space heaters?

We chose these smart space heaters by conducting extensive research in the space heater market. We compared ratings and reviews from customers (both good and bad), standout features, brands, and different price points to help you find the best smart space heater for your budget and needs.

Can I use a voice assistant with a smart space heater?

Yes. To control your smart space heater with your voice, you'll need the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app with a registered account. Simply add the device to your account and begin heating.

Do space heaters save energy?

Because space heaters distribute heat in a small spaces -- rather than heating your entire home like a central unit does -- they generally use less energy and save you money in monthly energy bills. 

However, it's important to pay attention to wattage, since larger space heaters require more wattage, meaning more energy to run it. 

Are there alternative smart space heaters worth considering?

There are plenty of smart space heaters on the market. Here are a few other options to that receive ZDNET honorable mention:

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Messy lawn? Tackle autumn with these powerful electric leaf blowers
A man and woman using an Ego Power leaf blower and hedge trimmer to clean up their front yard.

Messy lawn? Tackle autumn with these powerful electric leaf blowers

The best robot vacuum deals: Neato's powerful D8 just dropped to $279
besttvdeals.png

The best robot vacuum deals: Neato's powerful D8 just dropped to $279

The best phones you can buy right now
A young man and a young woman using OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones to take selfies

The best phones you can buy right now