The 5 best typewriter keyboards: Write that bestseller

What is the best typewriter keyboard? The Centaurus vintage keyboard is our top choice. A typewriter keyboard is an inexpensive way to boost your writing game. The Centaurus is a retro typewriter keyboard for iPads, iPhones, PCs, and Macs that simultaneously links to up to three devices. It looks great, and its functionality is top-notch.
headshot.jpg
Written by Sherin Shibu on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

The skill of focusing on one thing at a time and doing it well splinters under the weight of countless demands on our attention: Social media, emails, Glossier sales, Amazon lamps, finding the best book to read. There's something to be said about simplicity, about not having a billion tabs open and navigating between them frantically. 

How exactly do we balance modern convenience with concentration? If you're writing a book or a screenplay or even an article for ZDNet, how can you focus entirely on writing and not get sidetracked by a Google search or a YouTube rabbit hole?

Enter the typewriter keyboard, which takes all of the positives of typewriters, such as focus and mechanical switches, and adds connectivity to familiar word processors and devices. When you use a typewriter keyboard with your iPad, phone, or laptop, you know that it's time to write -- and everyone around you will know it too.

I found the best typewriter keyboards to fit perfectly on your desk and offer a seamless writing experience. Who knows, with a little focus and elbow grease, you may even write a bestselling novel.

Centaurus vintage keyboard

The best typewriter keyboard overall
Centaurus vintage keyboard review | Best type writer keyboard
Amazon

Features:

  • Compatible devices: Windows, iOS, and Android
  • Connectivity: Wired or wireless
  • Paired devices: Up to three
  • Material: Aluminum, metal, wood
  • Number of buttons: 83
  • Price: $119.95

This typewriter keyboard combines aesthetics with durability: It has impact-resistant switches that don't wear out, and they're embedded on an aluminum and wood grain panel exterior. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and wired; you can connect to up to three devices at a time for maximum control over your work. That means you can prop your iPad in the machine while typing and then move seamlessly over to your desktop or phone while staying connected to all three devices.

You can adjust your device's volume and the keys' backlight using the knob encipher. The keyboard has anti-ghosting technology built in, which makes sure that your key presses are sent accurately to avoid typos. The keys won't get stuck and can be swapped out easily. If you're a gamer, you'll enjoy this keyboard's accuracy.

This is an aesthetically pleasing machine that functions well. It's at a middle price point when it comes to quality typewriter keyboards, but it carries out all of the necessary functions with class.

Pros:

  • The keys won't wear out
  • Anti-ghosting technology
  • Integrated stand for tablet and phone
  • Supports up to three devices at once

Cons:

  • The keyboard might not be comfortable to use for people with bigger hands (as per Amazon reviews)
  • No way to see how much battery is left if you're using it wirelessly
View now at Amazon

Qwerkywriter

Best luxury typewriter keyboard
Qwerkywriter review | Best type writer keyboard
Amazon

Features:

  • Compatible devices: iOS, Android, MacOS, Windows 10
  • Connectivity: Wired or wireless
  • Paired devices: Up to three
  • Material: Scratch-resistant aluminum
  • Number of buttons: 83
  • Price: $299.99

This is a gorgeous typewriter keyboard: Aesthetically and mechanically, it's perfect. Price wise, not so much.

It makes that loud clicky sound that you want with a typewriter, it's made out of scratch-resistant aluminum, and it can easily fit most 12-inch tablets, including the iPad Pro 12-inch. The Bluetooth connects to up to three devices, and the keycaps have German-engineered Cherry MX clicky switches. 

The issue that kept coming up again and again with verified Amazon reviewers is that the key labels wear off quickly. So the machine could last for years, but the keys may need to be replaced sooner than that. The cost of this machine is steep and then the cost of replacing keys adds to it. However, the luxury materials and design used to create it could make it worth the buy. 

Pros:

  • Tablet stand supports up to a 12.9 inch device
  • Supports USB-C
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Made of scratch-resistant aluminum

Cons:

  • Cable to connect to a laptop or other device is 4' instead of 6'
  • Keys start to fade with prolonged use and replacement keys can be expensive
View now at Amazon

Huo Ji E-Yooso Z-88 Typewriter

Best colorful typewriter keyboard
Huo Ji E-Yooso Z-88 Typewriter review | Best type writer keyboard
Amazon

Features:

  • Compatible devices: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X, Windows XP, Windows VISTA.
  • Connectivity: Wired 
  • Paired devices: N/A
  • Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), metal
  • Number of buttons: 81
  • Price: $44.95

This is the typewriter keyboard to get if you want all of the aesthetic benefits -- plus a little extra.

The backlit keyboard has ten preset backlighting colors and flashing speeds for optimum personalization. It's made of ABS and metal, with a matte finish and a gold-plated USB connector. 

The keyboard doesn't emit loud clicking sounds when you type because of the brown mechanical switches. They do the same thing as the Cherry Mx Brown switches of the more expensive Qwerkywriter keyboard.

The Huo Ji keyboard is smaller and cannot connect wirelessly to multiple devices, but those could easily be pros: You can fit the keyboard on smaller desks, and you don't have to deal with wireless technical difficulties and unpairing automatic connectivity. 

Pros:

  • Easily configure backlight for brightness, pattern, speed of animation, color, etc.
  • Anti-ghosting keys
  • Keys are durable for up to 50 million clicks
  • Quieter clicks

Cons:

  • Can only connect to one device at a time
  • It has 81 keys instead of the usual 83
View now at AmazonView now at Newegg

Azio retro typewriter keyboard

Best wireless typewriter keyboard
Azio retro typewriter keyboard review | Best type writer keyboard
Amazon

Features:

  • Compatible devices: PC, Mac, Tablet, iPad, iPhone, Android
  • Connectivity: Wired or wireless
  • Paired devices: Up to three
  • Material: Aluminum, metal
  • Number of buttons: 83
  • Price: $139.99

This ergonomic keyboard has keycaps that never fade, 21 backlight modes to choose from, and design elements for comfort. The pearl finish results from metallic and matte paint, and there are pleasant pops of gold throughout the keyboard, from the gold dual function control knob for sound and light control to the gold lettering and space bar. 

The package comes with spare ESC and Space key caps in white -- the default is gold, so you can switch them out with the spare white keys if you want. The keyboard doesn't always save your OS setting when you power down, which could throw off shortcuts, but you can easily modify your settings with a two-key action to turn it back. If you use this keyboard wirelessly, you'll have to remember to charge it.

Anyone who wants a minimalist mechanical keyboard designed for ergonomic comfort will enjoy this one.

Pros:

  • Keys never fade
  • Designed for ergonomic comfort
  • 21 backlight modes
  • Dual function control knob
  • Easy to read the battery level

Cons:

  • It looks more like a keyboard than a typewriter
  • Single color backlight
  • It doesn't come with a numeric keypad -- you have to buy it separately
View now at AmazonView now at Office Depot

Yunzii B303 typewriter keyboard

Best non-mechanical typewriter keyboard
Yunzii B303 typewriter keyboard review | Best type writer keyboard
Amazon

Features:

  • Compatible devices: Windows, Android, or iOS systems.
  • Connectivity: Wireless
  • Paired devices: Up to three
  • Material: Unspecified
  • Number of buttons: 86
  • Price: $54.99

This compact keyboard with typewriter-inspired keys measures just 14 inches in length; You can pair it with up to three devices and go between them using the FN key and 1, 2, and 3. The built-in tablet/phone holder is 12 inches long, so it can hold most tablets. 

This keyboard does not come with a wire at all -- it runs only on batteries. If you forget to turn it off, it automatically enters sleep mode after 20 minutes.

Pros:

  • Built-in tablet and phone holder
  • Trendy color choices
  • It comes with an extra keycap, batteries, and a manual

Cons:

  • No option for wired connectivity
  • Some reviews mention that there are no instructions in English
View now at Amazon

What is the best typewriter keyboard?

The Centaurus took the overall best title, but the other options on this list offer their own features.

Typewriter keyboard

Price

Connectivity

Paired Devices

Centaurus

$119.95

Wired or wireless

Up to three

Qwerkywriter

$299.99

Wired or wireless

Up to three

Huo Ji

$44.95

Wired

N/A

Azio

$139.99

Wired or wireless

Up to three

Yunzii

$54.99

Wireless

Up to three

Which is the right typewriter keyboard for you?

Each keyboard has its unique, standout feature. The right keyboard for you depends on which features matter most to you. 

Choose this typewriter keyboard…

If you want…

Centaurus

A keyboard that looks and feels like a typewriter

Qwerkywriter

Luxurious materials and a smooth typing experience

Huo Ji

A colorful wired-only option

Azio

An ergonomic keyboard

Yunzii

A non-mechanical completely wireless option

How did we choose these typewriter keyboards?

I compared different products and chose the best keyboards based on price and the range of add-ons. I wanted to provide an overview of the kinds of typewriter keyboards out there, as well as present the most appealing options on the market right now.

Is a typewriter keyboard good?

The answer to this depends on how much you'll use the keyboard and if it can help focus your time. The appealing element of a typewriter keyboard for me is that I can get into a writing-only headspace and block out other distractions. I also like the look of them and how versatile they are, connecting with multiple devices. 

Is there a computer keyboard that sounds like a typewriter?

Yes -- a typewriter keyboard! The sound of the keys could be a plus or a drawback depending on if you like the sound of a typewriter. Usually, the typewriter keyboards out there are much softer than a standard typewriter, but they are louder than a usual computer keyboard. 

Are typewriter keyboards ergonomic?

Some of them are, such as the Azio keyboard, which was designed for ergonomic comfort. 

Are there alternative typewriter keyboards worth considering?

Of course. The following products didn't make the top list, but they still have their advantages.

7Keys Retro Typewriter Keyboard

 $138.99 at Amazon

Ubotie Compact Typewriter Keyboard

 $32.99 at Amazon

Camiysn Typewriter Keyboard

 $39.99 at Amazon

