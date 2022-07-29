The skill of focusing on one thing at a time and doing it well splinters under the weight of countless demands on our attention: Social media, emails, Glossier sales, Amazon lamps, finding the best book to read. There's something to be said about simplicity, about not having a billion tabs open and navigating between them frantically.
How exactly do we balance modern convenience with concentration? If you're writing a book or a screenplay or even an article for ZDNet, how can you focus entirely on writing and not get sidetracked by a Google search or a YouTube rabbit hole?
Enter the typewriter keyboard, which takes all of the positives of typewriters, such as focus and mechanical switches, and adds connectivity to familiar word processors and devices. When you use a typewriter keyboard with your iPad, phone, or laptop, you know that it's time to write -- and everyone around you will know it too.
I found the best typewriter keyboards to fit perfectly on your desk and offer a seamless writing experience. Who knows, with a little focus and elbow grease, you may even write a bestselling novel.
Features:
This typewriter keyboard combines aesthetics with durability: It has impact-resistant switches that don't wear out, and they're embedded on an aluminum and wood grain panel exterior. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and wired; you can connect to up to three devices at a time for maximum control over your work. That means you can prop your iPad in the machine while typing and then move seamlessly over to your desktop or phone while staying connected to all three devices.
You can adjust your device's volume and the keys' backlight using the knob encipher. The keyboard has anti-ghosting technology built in, which makes sure that your key presses are sent accurately to avoid typos. The keys won't get stuck and can be swapped out easily. If you're a gamer, you'll enjoy this keyboard's accuracy.
This is an aesthetically pleasing machine that functions well. It's at a middle price point when it comes to quality typewriter keyboards, but it carries out all of the necessary functions with class.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
This is a gorgeous typewriter keyboard: Aesthetically and mechanically, it's perfect. Price wise, not so much.
It makes that loud clicky sound that you want with a typewriter, it's made out of scratch-resistant aluminum, and it can easily fit most 12-inch tablets, including the iPad Pro 12-inch. The Bluetooth connects to up to three devices, and the keycaps have German-engineered Cherry MX clicky switches.
The issue that kept coming up again and again with verified Amazon reviewers is that the key labels wear off quickly. So the machine could last for years, but the keys may need to be replaced sooner than that. The cost of this machine is steep and then the cost of replacing keys adds to it. However, the luxury materials and design used to create it could make it worth the buy.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
This is the typewriter keyboard to get if you want all of the aesthetic benefits -- plus a little extra.
The backlit keyboard has ten preset backlighting colors and flashing speeds for optimum personalization. It's made of ABS and metal, with a matte finish and a gold-plated USB connector.
The keyboard doesn't emit loud clicking sounds when you type because of the brown mechanical switches. They do the same thing as the Cherry Mx Brown switches of the more expensive Qwerkywriter keyboard.
The Huo Ji keyboard is smaller and cannot connect wirelessly to multiple devices, but those could easily be pros: You can fit the keyboard on smaller desks, and you don't have to deal with wireless technical difficulties and unpairing automatic connectivity.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
This ergonomic keyboard has keycaps that never fade, 21 backlight modes to choose from, and design elements for comfort. The pearl finish results from metallic and matte paint, and there are pleasant pops of gold throughout the keyboard, from the gold dual function control knob for sound and light control to the gold lettering and space bar.
The package comes with spare ESC and Space key caps in white -- the default is gold, so you can switch them out with the spare white keys if you want. The keyboard doesn't always save your OS setting when you power down, which could throw off shortcuts, but you can easily modify your settings with a two-key action to turn it back. If you use this keyboard wirelessly, you'll have to remember to charge it.
Anyone who wants a minimalist mechanical keyboard designed for ergonomic comfort will enjoy this one.
Pros:
Cons:
Features:
This compact keyboard with typewriter-inspired keys measures just 14 inches in length; You can pair it with up to three devices and go between them using the FN key and 1, 2, and 3. The built-in tablet/phone holder is 12 inches long, so it can hold most tablets.
This keyboard does not come with a wire at all -- it runs only on batteries. If you forget to turn it off, it automatically enters sleep mode after 20 minutes.
Pros:
Cons:
The Centaurus took the overall best title, but the other options on this list offer their own features.
Typewriter keyboard
Price
Connectivity
Paired Devices
Centaurus
$119.95
Wired or wireless
Up to three
Qwerkywriter
$299.99
Wired or wireless
Up to three
Huo Ji
$44.95
Wired
N/A
Azio
$139.99
Wired or wireless
Up to three
Yunzii
$54.99
Wireless
Up to three
Each keyboard has its unique, standout feature. The right keyboard for you depends on which features matter most to you.
Choose this typewriter keyboard…
If you want…
Centaurus
A keyboard that looks and feels like a typewriter
Qwerkywriter
Luxurious materials and a smooth typing experience
Huo Ji
A colorful wired-only option
Azio
An ergonomic keyboard
Yunzii
A non-mechanical completely wireless option
I compared different products and chose the best keyboards based on price and the range of add-ons. I wanted to provide an overview of the kinds of typewriter keyboards out there, as well as present the most appealing options on the market right now.
The answer to this depends on how much you'll use the keyboard and if it can help focus your time. The appealing element of a typewriter keyboard for me is that I can get into a writing-only headspace and block out other distractions. I also like the look of them and how versatile they are, connecting with multiple devices.
Yes -- a typewriter keyboard! The sound of the keys could be a plus or a drawback depending on if you like the sound of a typewriter. Usually, the typewriter keyboards out there are much softer than a standard typewriter, but they are louder than a usual computer keyboard.
Some of them are, such as the Azio keyboard, which was designed for ergonomic comfort.
