DJI Mini 3 Pro Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is my favorite drone. It's small enough to pop into a pocket or bag, and yet capable of delivering smooth 4K video in pretty much any weather you can fly a drone in, this is a drone that has it all.

And the Mini 3 Pro really does have it all.

This sub-250g drone features a 1/1.3-inch sensor camera sensor that can capture 4K/60fps videos and 4K/30fps HDR videos and is great in low-light conditions. It has a maximum flight time of 34 minutes, and it features forward/backward/downward tri-directional dual-vision obstacle sensing system to help prevent it from being accidentally flown into a building or tree!

Also included in this kit is the DJI RC, a controller with a built-in touchscreen display, which means that you don't have to tie up your smartphone when you want to fly. And after years of needing to connect my smartphone to a controller, pair up the app, and then hope a call doesn't come in while I'm flying, having a controller that doesn't rely on the smartphone is so much better.

In this kit, you get the drone, the controller, a battery, some spare propellers, and a few other bits. I'd recommend picking up the Fly More kit that gives you a couple more batteries and a two-way charging hub if you don't want dead batteries to get in the way of a few hours of flying.

I've flown my DJI Mini 3 Pro for a few hundred miles over countless hours, and not only has it performed flawlessly every time, it's come back with truly amazing photos and video each and every time. It's my favorite drone because it's so utterly portable, and comes in at a price that seems very reasonable compared to a high-end drone like the Mavic 3 Pro.