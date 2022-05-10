Why you can trust ZDNet
DJI unveils Mini 3 Pro drone

DJI's latest drone in the sub-250g category takes things to the next level.

After endless leaks, there wasn't much that we didn't know about DJI's new Mini 3 Pro drone.

So, what do we have?

We have the next-generation sub-250g drone (the weight is important in many countries because it classifies as a toy and as such is free from much of the regulation relating to drones), which features a camera capable of recording 4K/60fps video and capturing 48-megapixel photos.

In order to cater to the modern demand for vertical video, the camera can switch between landscape and portrait mode. 

To reduce the chances of an accident, the Mini 3 Pro features tri-directional (forward/backward/downward) obstacle avoidance sensors. The inclusion of obstacle avoidance sensors means that the Mini 3 Pro will feature autonomous flight modes such as ActiveTrack and Point of Interest found on the bigger drones.

Wind resistance is rated to Level 5 (10.7 m/s), which gives it the same abilities as its larger siblings.

The batteries are rated for 34-minutes of flight time in windless conditions (I'd estimate that means something like 25-minutes for flight time in real-world conditions), but for those who want longer flight times, DJI is offering 47-minute batteries for $95. Note that these batteries will push the Mini 3 Pro above the 250g weight mark.

DJI Mini 3 Pro tech specs

  • Less than 249 g
  • 1/1.3-inch sensor
  • Aperture: f/1.7
  • Up to 4K/60fps videos and 4K/30fps HDR videos
  • 48MP JPEG/DNG (RAW) photos
  • 34-min max flight time (windless condition)
  • Up to 12km 1080p/30fps video transmission
  • Forward/backward/downward tri-directional dual-vision obstacle sensing system
  • Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems 4.0 (APAS)
  • FocusTrack: ActiveTrack 4.0
  • FocusTrack: Point of Interest 3.0
  • FocusTrack: Spotlight 2.0
  • MasterShots
  • Timelapse
  • True Vertical Shooting
The Mini 3 Pro comes in three bundles -- the Mini 3 Pro featuring the standard controller for $759, the Mini 3 Pro featuring the new DJI RC controller for $909, and the Mini 3 Pro drone with no controller for $669.

The Mini 3 Pro Fly More kit that adds two extra batteries, a charger, spare props, and a few other bits costs an additional $189.

