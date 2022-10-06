'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Target is one of many US retailers hoping to cash in ahead of Black Friday with the launch of the Target Deal Days sale.
Among the deals on offer is a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ bundle. Normally you would expect to pay $1029, but for three days only, you can grab a Surface Pro 7+ tablet and cover for $689 -- a saving of 33%, or $339.
The Surface Pro 7+ device included in the bundle offers you a 12.3" (2736x1824) touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor (2.40 GHz), Intel Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 128GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM. The 2-in-1 device, which can be operated as a tablet or a laptop with a keyboard accessory, runs on Windows 11 Home. There is also a front-facing 5.0MP 1080p HD camera and an 8MP back camera.
The Target Deal Days 2022 sale starts today, October 6, and will carry on until Saturday, October 8. The sale is described as three days of "early Black Friday deals," with discounts of up to 50% available on technology, furniture, kitchen appliances, toys, and clothing.
Shoppers may also be awarded gift cards for their purchases. The sale is taking place in-store and online, and if customers use their Target RedCard, they can also take a further 5% off sales items.
Target's sale event comes a few days before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, due to begin on October 11. While some deals are already available -- including cut-price Kindle e-readers -- you can expect discounts of up to 70% on Amazon devices, gadgets, TVs, and more.