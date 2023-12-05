'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Easily match colors with this Nix sensor for just $60
If you need a perfect gift for that special DIY enthusiast on your list this year, look no further. How ecstatic do you think they'll be to be able to instantly match scanned surfaces to more than one hundred thousand paint or digital colors? The Nix Mini 2 color-matching sensor is just $60 through Dec. 17, 39% off the regular retail price. And if you order by Dec. 14, delivery by Christmas is guaranteed.
With the Nix Mini 2, you simply scan any surface and then immediately match it to CMYK, HEX, LAB, and sRGB colors, or more than one hundred thousand brand-name paint colors. Not only are its readings extremely accurate, but it's precalibrated when you get it, requiring no additional work on your part.
The Nix app conveniently allows you to organize your favorite palettes and then save them for easy future reference. You can even share the colors with friends, colleagues, and customers by email or on social media. The Nix Mini 2 is portable and lightweight enough to fit in your pocket, so you can take it with you anywhere. And since it's entirely solid state, it's also very durable.
The sensor works over Bluetooth with digital apps for both iOS and Android. Free lifetime access to those, as well as to the Nix Paints app, is included. This is truly the perfect gift for anyone who spends a lot of time working with color, such as photographers and design professionals, as well as DIYers.
Get the Nix Mini 2 color-Matching Sensor at the exclusive price of just $60 until Dec. 17at 11:59 p.m. PT.