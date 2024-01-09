EcoFlow's largest backup battery is one of the most impressive power solutions I've tested

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra with the Trolley accessory. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways



The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra battery

The single unit has a 6kWh capacity, 7200W output, and 5.6kW of solar input, allowing it to run an entire home, especially when stacked with other units for increased capacity.

The Delta Pro Ultra is decidedly an expensive solution for a home backup system and though portable, its hefty weight could affect portability.

A whole-home power backup system is a must for many, especially those in an area that's often affected by hurricanes or other natural disasters. But a backup system like the brand new EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra can be the perfect fit if you just want to make the switch to solar energy, want a backup in case of emergency, or want to shave a little money off your energy bill.

Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech

Growing up in a third-world country located squarely in the middle of the Caribbean meant my family was used to constant power outages. Whether due to hurricanes or other macroeconomic reasons, power outages were a nearly daily occurrence in my upbringing, so when I made the decision to move to Eastern North Carolina, I knew I'd be getting a home backup system.

ZDNET RECOMMENDS EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra can be strong enough to power a home on its own but can be combined with several batteries as a whole-home backup solution. View at Ecoflow

I was glad to learn the house my husband and I purchased already had a generator, but less glad when we realized it wasn't in working order. Since moving here less than two years ago, we've gone through about a handful of hours-long power outages where a power backup system would've come in handy.

Going through power outages with three young kids isn't easy, especially not during the hot summer months, so when I began looking for a whole-home power backup system, I was excited to test the Delta Pro Ultra.

Once I got the Delta Pro Ultra and Smart Home Panel 2, we went looking for an electrician prepared to tackle the task. In the end, the installation of the subpanel, disconnection of the standby home generator, and installation of the 100 amp service wire to the sub panel ended up taking a duo of certified electricians about 8-10 hours.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra & Smart Home Panel 2 as installed in my garage. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Since then, the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra has run like a well-oiled machine in our home in multiple testing scenarios, including simulated power outages.

Also: This new portable power station from Anker is a definite head-turner

This impressive portable battery has proven to be like the Swiss Army Knife of home backup systems. It can be charged through AC power, solar panels, and gas generators. Solar energy users can use the DPU with existing rooftop solar panels or with flexible solar panels, so you could potentially go off the grid for days at a time and continuously charge your EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra with solar energy. The DPU allows for a solar input of up to 16.8kWh, which lets users connect up to 42 400W solar panels.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

This means that you could also charge your DPU and use it during peak energy hours to save money on your energy bill — all with little work on your end. The EcoFlow app lets you schedule this so the battery takes over during peak hours and automatically your home goes back to grid electricity during the night, when energy costs are lower.

Testing the uninterrupted power switchover proved EcoFlow's claims to ring true, as the Smart Home Panel 2 ensures a fully automated whole-home switchover for our setup.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Smart Home Panel 2 has 12 loads of circuit level control, and we used each one to ensure the Delta Pro Ultra serves as a backup for what we need in our home during an outage. Because we have an older two-story, 3,000-square-foot home with two A/C compressors and two furnaces, we couldn't load the DPU with the whole house.

Also: The best portable power stations of 2024

Instead, we ensured that the following items were covered during a power outage: kitchen appliances, including the refrigerator, kitchen outlets, garage, most of the downstairs lights, the upstairs furnace, a medium-sized refrigerator, and four bedrooms and bathrooms.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

This ensures that our kids can have a comfortable night's sleep during power outages, that we can cook, and a seamless switchover, where not even the Wi-Fi would be interrupted.

Furthermore, even though the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra lives in the garage connected to the Smart Home Panel 2, it's not limited to being a home backup system. We can still transport the portable battery to the backyard to power up devices or to the driveway to power the vacuum and carpet cleaners when deep cleaning the cars (ask me how I know).

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Delta Pro Ultra is quite heavy, at a combined 186lbs for the battery and inverter, but if you can get it in your car or truck bed, it's sure to make for a great addition to a camping getaway.

Also: Anker's new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank offers a bonus feature for iPhone users

Since the EcoFlow allows for stacking, you could potentially scale up to 90kWh to power essential appliances for over a month. You could stack up to five DPU batteries under a single inverter and combine three stacks with the Smart Home Panel 2. Each DPU battery will cost $3,299, but will be available for the discounted price of $2,799 until February 9.

We're preparing for a storm this week, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the Delta Pro Ultra performs in case of a power outage.

ZDNET's buying advice

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra's biggest downside is that it's not a small startup cost. But considering how expensive traditional generators for whole-home backup can get, not to mention follow-up maintenance costs, it's a good investment that could lead to potential savings down the line, especially when combined with solar panels.

The DPU requires no maintenance, can run indoors safely, and its LFP battery and cooling system ensures temperature control. It's also a whisper-quiet solution, one that you can't even hear when under 2000W, a stark contrast to our generator that you can hear down the block when turned on.

As far as alternative uses for the DPU, you could even start a solar panel setup for your home on your own terms with flexible solar panels that can be set up anywhere, use it as a power supply for an RV or off-the-grid cabin, or plug it into your home's manual transfer switch.