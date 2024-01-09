This new portable power station from Anker is a definite head-turner

The Anker Solix C800 Plus is a definite head-turner at CES 2024 -- it's a portable power station 3-in-1 solution for your next adventure. It features water-resistant LEDs, HyperFlash charging, and a retractable pole to use for lighting or as a tripod.

The C800 Plus' 768Wh capacity and 1600W output make it strong enough to rely on in a pinch while lighting your way through the dark.

Anker also announced the availability of the Anker Solix F3800, its most powerful portable power station to date that was announced during IFA 2023, which is going on sale on January 9 at the retail price of $3,999 on Amazon and Anker's website.

This official release follows a successful Kickstarter campaign that launched in October and raised $5.8 million for the 3.84kWh capacity portable battery. The Anker Solix F3800 is a rolling battery with 6000W of power, and dual voltage output plugs at 120V and 240V.

The C800 Plus is lightweight, at only 20 lbs, but the station can power up to 10 devices at once, making it easy to take along and run your CPAP while camping or power you projector for an outdoor movie night. Anker claims the C800 Plus is capable of running backup power when needed, and powering microwaves, mini fridges, routers, and an up to 85-inch TV.

The set of accessories tucked into the Anker Solix C800 Plus includes a light and retractable pole. Anker/ZDNET

The portable power station features Anker's HyperFlash technology, which enables it to reach 100% in under an hour when using an 1100W wall outlet. This fast-charging option is only available when turned on in the Anker app, which also lets you control and monitor the power station remotely with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The Anker Solix C800 Plus is expected to be available in March 2024. Anker has yet to confirm pricing details, but you can expect something under the $1,000 mark, which is the Anker Solix C1000's retail price.