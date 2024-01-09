'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Anker's new Qi2 MagGo Power Bank offers a bonus feature for iPhone users
ZDNET's key takeaways
Anker jumped on the Qi2 train, unveiling a series of new Qi2-compatible charging accessories at CES, including a new MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) available starting today for $69.99.
The MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) can fully charge most phones one time while sporting a portable, foldable design.
If you need a power bank that charges your phone more than once, a power bank with more capacity, such as the new MagGo Power Bank (10K), might be a better alternative.
When you are out and about, finding an outlet to charge your phone or having loose wires dangling from a portable charger can be inconvenient. The new MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) solves that issue and includes a convenient bonus feature for iPhone users.
Leveraging Qi2 technology, the MagGo Power Bank securely snaps onto the back of compatible Android and Apple phones and packs a 6.6K mAh battery capacity that can charge most phones up to one time.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Anker MagGo Power Bank (6.6K)
The power bank fits in the palm of your hand and has enough battery capacity to charge most phones one time.
The snap-on design of the power bank eliminates the need for pesky wires, allowing you to continue to hold your phone as comfortably as you regularly would without interfering with your activities. It is also small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
From my testing, what places this power bank over other capable ones on the market, like Anker's Nano 22.5W Power Bank, besides its Qi2 compatibility, is its foldable design.
The power bank can be opened to double as a sturdy stand for customizable viewing angles. This is convenient for everyday tasks such as viewing messages when working without picking up the phone, FaceTime calls, and streaming video.
Apple users get another bonus -- Standby Mode. Since Apple released the feature on iOS 17, I haven't been able to use it because I don't charge my phone on any charging stands. However, with this power bank, I tried the feature and enjoyed having an ambient smart display on my desk.
Back to why we are here for -- the charging. My phone went from 45% to 100% in an hour and a half. For full transparency, I used it the same way I usually do, answering texts, phone calls, and even taking occasional social media doomscrolling breaks.
After fully charging my battery, there was still one bar of juice left on the power bank, which could have helped top me off later in the day. I was so impressed that I chose to bring this power bank to CES, where it is being put to the ultimate test.
The MagGo Power Bank retails for $69.99, which is $40 less than the Apple MagSafe Pack retailed for before it stopped being sold online, and the Apple counterpart didn't include the foldable stand feature.
ZDNET's buying advice
If you want a wire-free power bank that securely attaches to your phone and won't break the bank, the MagGo Power Bank (6.6K) is a solid option. It has just enough capacity to recharge your phone once, which, for an average day, is probably all you need.
However, if you know that your phone usage requires you to fully charge your phone multiple times a day, you may want to invest in a power bank with more battery capacity, a mAh greater than 6.6K.