'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ZDNet's top pick for the best portable generator, and it's finally on sale at its lowest price yet.
The powerful solar generator has a 1000W wattage and 1002Wh capacity, meaning that the time it takes to recharge from 0-80% is 5.5 hours with a wall outlet, 11.5 hours with a car outlet, 6 hours with two SolarSaga 100 solar panels (not included) or 8.5 hours with two SolarSaga 60 solar panels (not included). If you decide to purchase the solar panels separately, the technology in the generator provides a 23% higher conversion efficiency.
ZDNet's Greg Nichols reviewed the Jackery and tested it for a month, ultimately deciding that it was worth it: "This is a top-of-the-line product and, for digital nomads, it represents a complete reimagining of where and when you can do real work," Nichols wrote.
Also: Jackery Solar Generator review: A 1000-watt power station for your mobile office
ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes also tested the Jackery Explorer 1000 and concluded that "everything is well-built, tough, takes being knocked about, and it delivers what it promises without needing to rely on crazy, over-inflated specs." However, one important consideration that Kingsley-Hughes noted was that the solar panels are not water-resistant, so they aren't the easiest to charge in rainier climates.
Also: Jackery Solar Generators: Are they any good?
The Jackery Explorer 1000 provides a lot of power -- enough for your full-size fridge, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more. It can power up to eight devices. It's compact, noiseless, and has a rugged, tough exterior that's perfect for camping. It's usually listed at $1,099, but for Black Friday 2022, you can get it for $849 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon.
Even if you aren't a big outdoors person, the Jackery can come in handy in the event of a power outage. It's a great portable option to have on hand in case of emergencies.
If you want a heftier product with 1800W wattage and a 1534WH capacity, check out the Jackery Explorer 1500, reviewed by Nichols, which is $200 off for Black Friday, or the Jackery 2000 Pro reviewed by Jason Perlow, which is $300 off.