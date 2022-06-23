Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 hands-on: All the power you need

I've been eagerly awaiting the release of the UK version of Zendure's huge SuperBase Pro 2000 power station. Regular readers will remember that last year I spent two months off-grid with the Jackery Explorer 1000 solar generator as my only source of power. OK, I did use car charging for my iPhone when traveling, but everything else -- laptop, drones, cameras -- relied on the Jackery for power.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 had a battery capacity of 1002Wh and was capable of 1000W of output and 2000W surge.

I thought that was huge.

The SuperBase Pro 2000 dwarfs it.

Physically, the thing is enormous.

Like a small suitcase.

Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 is a cornucopia of charging

Design

Weighing in at over 46 pounds, Zendure has kitted the SuperBase Pro 2000 with wheels, a telescopic drag handle, and a suitcase handle to make it easier to move.

If you're moving the SuperBase Pro 2000 any distance, you'll love the wheels and the handles.

You really will.

Packing a battery capacity of 2,096Wh, and capable of 2000W sustained AC output, with a surge capability of 3000W, this is a real monster.

It features six UK power outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, two 20W USB-C outputs, three 136W DC ports, and a 12V car outlet port.

Outlets galore!

For inputs, there's an AC port and an XT60 port. I've been using the XT60 port to connect the SuperBase Pro 2000 to my 200W Zendure solar panel.

Charging the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 with the Zendure 200W solar panel

On the front of the SuperBase Pro is an array of buttons, an amazing 6.1-inch display that offers an at-a-glance view of what's going on with the power station, and there's also built-in Wi-Fi and cellular support, so you can connect to it via your app.

Also on the front, there's a built-in LED light that you can control through the app. Handy for both emergency illumination and ambient lighting.

Ambient lighting feature

It'll take me a while to carry out a complete test of the SuperBase Pro 2000, but in the last few days, I've been using it both as a home/office power supply, as well as have been taking it with me when out and about to charge my laptop, cameras, and drones.

So far, I'm impressed.

Really impressed.

Performance

Capacity and power outputs are spot on -- I wouldn't expect anything less from Zendure -- and the device has been rock solid in my testing, even in the baking summer heat of the UK (which isn't that baking really by global standards, but it's been pretty hot).

And 2000Wh of power is a lot of power. It's enough to run a small fridge for a day, a microwave oven for a couple of hours, recharge a MacBook a couple of dozen times, and even give a Tesla a five-mile range top-up.

Charging and being charged!

And by using AC to recharge, you can get the SuperBase Pro 2000 from zero to 80 percent charge in about an hour, which is amazing for those times when you've left everything until the last minute.

Zendure app

Connection to the device using the app over both Wi-Fi and cellular, and it's been awesome to be able to monitor and control the SuperBase Pro 2000 whether I'm in the room or not. I was initially dismissive about the cellular connectivity feature, but have been surprised how much I've used it.

The build is also robust. The wheels are perfect for hauling the SuperBase Pro 2000 over smooth or rough terrain, and the two handles are great, being strong enough to inspire confidence that they're not going to break off, but compact and lightweight enough to not get in the way or add too much in the way of bulk.

Little things like the spring-loaded top handle are superb touches.

Bottom line

Overall, I'm really loving the Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000. I know that power stations aren't for everyone and the price of this unit is way beyond what someone might pay for a power bank -- currently, you can pick one up from Zendure for $1,899 -- but if you want lots of portable power, whether that's AC power, USB-C, DC, or 12V, then this is the unit for you.

Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000

Combined with a 200W solar panel, you have a very portable power station for under $2,500.

I'm planning on putting a lot more use on the SuperBase Pro 2000 over the coming weeks and will follow up with how it has performed under longer-term, heavy use.