DJI Mic kit first look: Is this a RØDE Wireless GO II killer?

Just as DJI's launch video for the new Mini 3 Pro drone was coming to an end, I took delivery of another DJI product -- the DJI Mic.

As the name suggests, it's a microphone.

Actually, it is two wireless microphones and a wireless receiver in a charging case. There are also a couple of magnets to allow you to attach the mics to clothing, a couple of connectors (USB-C and Lightning) to allow the receiver to be attached to smartphones, and a mount to allow the receiver to be attached to a hot/cold shoe on a camera.

My first impressions of the kit are very positive. The presentation of the kit is high-quality and reminds me of an Apple product. The charging case is well made and holds the microphones and receiver in place using strong magnets. When popped into the case, the devices automatically begin charging.

Open the case, and the microphones instantly pair with the receiver.

The wireless transmission makes use of the 2.4GHz frequency band, and DJI claims it is good up to 250 meters.

DJI Mic tech specs DJI Mic Transmitters Model: AST01

Dimensions: 47.32×30.43×20.01 mm

Weight: 30 g

Wireless Mode: GFSK 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps

Equivalent Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP): <20 dBm

Operating Frequency: 2400-2483.5 MHz

Battery Type: LiPo 1S

Battery Capacity: 320 mAh

Battery Energy: 1.23 Wh

Battery Voltage: 3.85 V

Charging Temperature: 5 to 45°C (41° to 113° F)

Operating Temperature: -10° to 45°C (14° to 113° F)

Charging Time: 70 mins

Operating Time: 5.5 hours DJI Mic Receiver Model: ASR01

Dimensions: 47.44×32.21×17.35 mm

Weight: 24.9 g

Wireless Mode: GFSK 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps

Equivalent Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP): <20 dBm

Operating Frequency: 2400-2483.5 MHz

Battery Type: LiPo 1S

Battery Capacity: 320 mAh

Battery Energy: 1.23 Wh

Battery Voltage: 3.85 V

Charging Temperature: 5 to 45°C (41° to 113° F)

Operating Temperature: -10° to 45°C (14° to 113° F)

Charging Time: 70 mins

Operating Time: 5 hours Charging Case Model: ASB01

Dimensions: 103.06×61.87×41.50 mm

Weight: 162.2 g

Battery Type: LiPo 1S

Battery Capacity: 2600 mAh

Battery Energy: 10 Wh

Battery Voltage: 3.87 V

Charging Temperature: 5 to 45°C (41° to 113° F)

Operating Temperature: 5 to 45°C (41° to 113° F)

Charging Time: 2 hours and 40 mins

Operating Time: Fully charge three devices simultaneously for 1.8 times General Microphone Directions: All Directions

Frequency Response:

Low Cut Off: 50 Hz - 20 kHz

Low Cut On: 150 Hz - 20 kHz

Max Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 114 dB SPL

Max Input Level (3.5 mm): -17 dBV (THD < 0.1%)

Equivalent Noise: 23 dBA

Monitor Interface Output Power: Max Output 22mW@1kHz, 32Ω

I've been using RØDE Wireless GO and RØDE Wireless GO II microphones for a few years now, and I've been pretty impressed by them. They've lasted hard use for many months, the audio quality is excellent, and the wireless transmission range is very good assuming you keep things line-of-sight (even a human body getting in the way can block the signal).

Will the DJI Mic set replace them?

Well, right now it's too early to tell. That said, I have had time to carry out some quick tests and I'm very impressed by both the ease of use and audio quality.

Stay tuned for an in-depth review soon.