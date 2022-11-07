'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A pair of compact, wireless earbuds are now a common accessory on the daily commute or when you're down the gym, going for a run, or even just working at your desk.
While they don't always provide the deeply immersive sound of over-ear headphones, they do have the benefit of being extremely portable.
We've found a deal on a pair of high-quality earbuds which is not to be missed. Available on StackSocial, the JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds normally retail for $149.95, but in a flash sale, the price has been dropped to $49.99 -- a saving of 66% or just under $100.
This is the best price we can currently find on these earbuds.
The JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case and TalkThru/Ambient Aware settings so you can remain aware of your surroundings as well as take calls on the go. The ANC earbuds are also sweat and rain-resistant, making them suitable for commuting or use during exercise.
While the typical $150 price tag might seem high for a pair of earbuds, you'll find that many vendors are in this price category if one particular feature is on offer: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technologies. It's true that not all forms of ANC are created equally, but what you can expect is for audio products with ANC to produce sound specifically designed to cancel outside noise, providing you with a more immersive experience.
You can expect up to 7 hours of music playback -- and 14 hours in the case -- on a single charge.
