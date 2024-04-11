'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get this Microsoft tech certification training bundle for $64
Microsoft has a vast roster of software and programs, and those who are trained with its tech are uniquely qualified for a long-running and well-established job market.
For those who are interested in learning and gaining qualifications for Microsoft's technology, it's worth checking out this affordable educational experience. The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle is on sale for just $64 with code ENJOY20.
This comprehensive bundle features eleven courses and nearly 250 hours of content on Microsoft tech. One of the top courses in the bundle "Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101)," features sixty-four lectures on a wide range of foundational concepts.
Here, a student can gain an understanding of operating system deployment and upgrading strategy. The course also covers various deployment methods, configuring Intune, configuring Windows Update policies, migrating desktops to Windows 10, and more.
Another popular course in this bundle, Microsoft Mobility and Security (MS-101), features eighty-six lectures on a range of topics, including data governance practices within the Microsoft 365 Intelligence framework. It also covers best practices for managing devices and conducting searches and investigations.
Plenty of other helpful courses are also included, such as the following:
Microsoft 365 Identity & Services (MS-100)
Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (AZ-305)
MD-100: Windows Client
AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies
Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-104)
All courses in this comprehensive Microsoft training bundle are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, an organization with over twenty years of experience offering IT courses and educational experience. Students can trust they receive the most up-to-date knowledge on all things Microsoft technology.
Get The Complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle on sale for just $64 with code ENJOY20.