For 26% off get a multifunctional laptop stand hub this Presidents' Day
Working all day on a laptop can be a real grind. It can also be as comfortable and efficient as working with a desktop computer or any larger, more intricate setup. It all really depends on your accessories. One you can count on is on sale for a great rate during a special Presidents' Day price drop. Through 11:59 PM PT on February 19th, you can get this 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub on sale for just $95 (reg. $129).
Designed to connect all of the devices you need for your workspace and create a more ergonomic orientation for you and your laptop, the CASA Hub Stand Pro features quick attachment and detachment designs for its USB and HDMI ports. Here are the ones that it includes:
1x HDMI (Up to 4K @ 60Hz)
2x USB-A (Up to 5Gbps)
1x RJ45
1x USB-C host (USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, connect to the USB-C device)
1x USB-C PD (Power Delivery Pass-Through charging up to 100W / 5Gbps)
The laptop stand is built on a 360° rotatable base, which enables you to rotate it all the way around to establish the angle and view that's best for your work. The stand also has an adjustable angle for its vertical orientation. And if you prefer to angle it down so that you don't have to hunch over to see your screen, the stand's anti-slip grip will help keep your laptop sturdily in place so you can work easily.
By consolidating your devices, mainly your laptop, and wires to this hub, you can open up desk space for a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
Get this 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub on sale for just $95 (reg. $129).