Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

5 gaming mechanical keyboards that are fast, accurate, and fun (plus whether they're really worth it)

When you're gaming, whether for fun or as a pro, there's just something different about using a gaming mechanical keyboard. The Corsair K100 is ZDNET's No. 1 choice. But there are plenty of gaming mechanical keyboards, and when you choose your next one, look no further than the top five reviewed and compared here.
charlie-osborne
taylor-clemons
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Gaming mechanical keyboards are known for being more precise, long-wearing, and may be more comfortable to use over long periods as they may require less pressure from your fingers to spring. When it comes to gaming, precision and speed are everything -- and so it's no wonder many gamers will opt to go mechanical if they can. 

The main difference between typical keyboards and mechanical setups -- the latter of which has been around for decades -- is that mechanical keyboards use individual switches and metal springs imbued in each key, rather than rubber domes which, when pressed, complete a circuit. 

Below, ZDNET has compiled our top picks for 2022 in mechanical keyboards for gamers, designed to suit hobbyists, professionals, and a range of budgets. 

Corsair K100 RGB mechanical keyboard

Best gaming mechanical keyboard overall
Close-up of the left-hand side of a Corsair K100 along with spare keycaps and the keycap removal tool an a dark grey background
Corsair
View now at AmazonView now at Corsair

Razer Pro Type Ultra

Best for work and play
Close-up of a Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard on a white desk
Razer
View now at AmazonView now at Razer

Steelseries Apex Pro

Best for customization
Steelseries Apex Pro
SteelSeries
View now at AmazonView now at Steelseries

Logitech G413

Best budget gaming mechanical keyboard
Close-up of the Logitech G413 on a dark background
Logitech
View now at LogitechView now at Amazon

Alienware AW510K mechanical keyboard

Best low profile gaming mechanical keyboard
An Alienware AW510K keyboard on a white background with concentric circles surrounding the keyboard.
Dell
View now at DellView now at Amazon

What is the best gaming mechanical keyboard?

Our top choice for the best gaming mechanical keyboard is the Corsair K100 RGB. This keyboard's optical switches and rapid responsiveness keep it a forerunner and will especially appeal to gamers with a little more to spend. The RGB lighting and aluminum design are a stylish touch.

Mechanical keyboard

Optimized for gaming?

Customizable lighting/keys?

Price

Corsair K100

Yes

Yes

$200

Razer Pro Type Ultra 

No

No

$130

Steelseries Ape Pro

Yes

Yes

$155

Logitech G413

No

No

$60

Alienware AW510K

Yes

Yes

$120

Which is the right gaming mechanical keyboard for you?

There are plenty of gaming mechanical keyboards on the market and when you choose your next one, you should consider the desk or space you have available, whether or not customizing keys is important to you, and how much you are willing to spend. 

Choose this mechanical keyboard...

If you want...

Corsair K100

The best performance possible 

Razer Pro Type Ultra

To combine work and play

Steelseries Apex Pro

To customise per-key sensitivity 

Logitech G413

A budget-friendly optio

Alienware AW510K

A slim form factor 

How did we choose these gaming mechanical keyboards?

There is a huge variety of gaming mechanical keyboards on the market today, spurred on in no small way by gaming enthusiasts and professionals who prefer them to more typical, rubber-based keyboard options. 

When we made our selection, we included the major, well-known peripheral manufacturers in the space, as well as products suitable for a range of budgets. 

Is a gaming mechanical keyboard really worth it?

Using a keyboard is, of course, down to subjective experience and personal preference. However, if you like a kit with a more stable, quality feel, it might be worth the investment. It should also be noted that properly-cared mechanical keyboards can last far longer than their membrane counterparts. 

Are gaming mechanical keyboards really better for gaming?

If are an enthusiastic gamer, the consensus is that gaming mechanical keyboards can eventually allow you to respond faster and more accurately -- which can make or break a speed run or tournament. When you need to use multiple keys, and quickly, rubber-based boards may be inaccurate or sluggish in comparison. 

Is it harder to type on a gaming mechanical keyboard?

Whether you're trying out a different keyboard format or are learning to touch type, using a gaming mechanical keyboard can be a learning curve. In itself, your accuracy and speed are based on your typing skills rather than the kit you use, and so -- at least, at the beginning -- it might be harder to type in the beginning. However, if you enjoy the audible 'click' of most mechanical keyboards and the feel of the individual springs, it might, at the least, be more enjoyable.

Are there any alternative mechanical keyboards worth considering?

While deciding on the best products on the market, we focused on usability, versatility, and options suitable for individuals new to mechanical keyboards as well as those experienced in using these types of keyboards for gaming. 

However, there are also other mechanical keyboard options worth considering:

