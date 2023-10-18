'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Hisense TVs you can buy
Hisense may not be as well-known as Samsung, Sony, or LG, but they've managed to establish themselves (along with TCL) as one of the best budget and mid-range TV brands. Each new product line sports quality-of-life improvements as well as updated features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well as VRR technology. They also offer several premium models like the L5G short-throw laser projector if you're looking for a high-quality, cinematic experience at home.
More: The best TVs, from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, compared
My pick for the best Hisense TV is the Hisense U8K for it's updated mini-LED panel, robust-yet-clean audio, and support for up to 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution for console gaming. You can keep reading below to find out more about the Hisense U8K as well as our other top picks for the best Hisense TVs.
The best Hisense TVs of 2023
- Excellent picture and audio
- Up to 144Hz refresh rate
- Easy to set up
- Not all HDMI ports support high refresh rate
- No G-Sync support
Hisense U8K specs: Screen size: 55 - 85 inches | Panel type: Mini-LED | Refresh rate: Up to 240Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
The Hisense U8K is an excellent television for movie buffs, TV binge-watchers, and console gamers. It's available in screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches, and uses a mini-LED panel to produce over 1billion colors. It supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast, and two of the 4 HDMI inputs support refresh rates up to 144Hz at 4K resolution; which makes it perfect for fast-paced movies and shows as well as console gaming.
I got to test the Hisense U8K in-person, and the photos don't do the image quality justice. You get a bright, bold picture with clean details and contrast. I set up my PlayStation 5 and tested the refresh rate with Persona 5: Dancing in Moonlight, a rhythm game. Colors are rich and eye-catching, while the high refresh rate eliminates motion blur and screen tearing that can ruin your watching or gameplay experience.
- Under $300
- Dolby Vision
- Voice controls
- 4K resolution
- No Dolby Atmos support
- No VRR support
- Only 60Hz refresh rate
Hisense A6 specs: Screen size: 43 inches | Panel type: LCD | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: DTS Virtual: X | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
If you're working with a smaller budget, or want a new TV with a smaller screen, the 43-inch Hisense A6 is a great option. It retails under $300, which means even very meager budgets can find room for it. And you won't have to sacrifice features you've come to expect as standard for home entertainment; you'll still get great 4K resolution as well as Dolby Vision support for enhanced picture quality.
It also supports DTS Virtual: X for a better listening experience while watching movies and shows or streaming music. It has Chromecast built-in for sharing media from your Android devices, while the voice remote supports both Alexa and Hey Google virtual assistants.
- 25,000 hour laser lifespan
- 2700 peak lumens
- Up to 120-inch screen included
- Smart features
- Very expensive
- Requires large wall for screen
- No Dolby Atmos support
Hisense L5G specs: Screen size: 90 - 120 inches | Panel type: Short-throw laser screen | Refresh rate: Not specified | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10 | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
If you're looking for a high-end TV for your home theater, you should check out the Hisense L5G. It's a short-throw laser projector, which means you won't need a giant room to set up your TV; but you will need a large wall for the up to 120-inch screen it comes with. The screen is designed to reject ambient light for a more clear image.
The projection unit laser has a 25,000 hour life expectancy, which means that you can watch the Barbie Movie/Oppenheimer double-feature on loop over 5100 times before it stops working. The laser also can produce up to 2700 lumens of brightness, so you won't have to wait until after dark to fully appreciate the L5G.
- Up to 85-inch screen
- Dolby Vision IQ
- Up to 144Hz refresh rate
- Chromecast built-in
- Only 2 HDMI inputs support 144Hz refresh rate
- No G-Sync support
Hisense U7K specs: Screen size: Up to 85 inches | Panel type: Mini-LED | Refresh rate: Up to 144Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision IQ | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
The Hisense U7K is a great choice for a big-screen TV. Not only is it available in screen sizes up to 85 inches, it's also one of the more affordable big screen TVs you can buy. The mini-LED panel creates rich, bold colors while Dolby Vision IQ HDR helps enhance contrast and detailing. Two of the 4 HDMI inputs support up to a 144Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, which means it's perfect for fast-paced movies and shows as well as console gaming.
The U7K uses the Google TV platform, which gives you access to thousands of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify as well as Hey Google voice controls and Chromecast built-in for sharing media from your Android devices.
- Great value for price
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Bright screen
- No HDMI 2.1 support
- Only 60Hz refresh rate
Hisense U6K specs: Screen size: 55 - 75 inches | Panel type: Mini-LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
The Hisense U6K is a great, middle-of-the-road model that balances features and connectivity with a decent price point. It's available in screen sizes from 55 to 75 inches and uses Hisense's updated mini-LED panel for bold colors and deep contrast. It supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detailing as well. The U6K also sports a thinner bezel for more viewing area as well as a brighter panel for better visibility in well-lit rooms or harsh ambient or overhead lighting.
ZDNET's Artie Beaty got to try out the Hisense U6K in-person, and praised its quick and simple set-up as well as its audio quality for the price. The U6K also supports Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound and a more immersive experience while watching movies and shows.
What is the best Hisense TV?
My choice for the best Hisense TV is the U8K for its incredible picture and audio quality, easy set-up, and high refresh rates. Two of the four HDMI inputs support up to a 144Hz refresh rate at 4K, making it perfect for console gaming. It uses the Google TV platform to give you access to thousands of streaming apps as well as the Hey Google virtual assistant; though it does also support Alexa if you prefer to use that instead.
Best Hisense TV
Price
Screen size
HDR/Audio
Hisense U89K
$1100
55-85 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Hisense A6
$240
43-inches
Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual X
Hisense L5G
$3000
90-120 inches
HDR10, Dolby Atmos
Hisense U7K
$1050
Up to 85 inches
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos
Hisense U6K
$580
55-75 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
*MSRP at time of writing. Please note that actual prices vary on screen size, retailer, and available promotions and sales.
Which is the right Hisense TV for you?
After you've finalized a budget for your new TV, it's important to consider exactly how you'll use it. If you've cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider, you'll want a model with a smart TV platform you're familiar and comfortable with as well as support for all of your favorite apps. If you still watch broadcast television, look for a Hisense TV with upscaling capabilities in order to take full advantage of your 4K screen. And console gamers should look for a Hisense TV that supports VRR technology like Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync as well as higher refresh rates for smoother gameplay.
Buy this best Hisense TV...
If you need...
Hisense U8K
A well-rounded Hisense TV. The Hisense U8K offers excellent picture and sound quality as well as the Google TV platform for access to all of your favorite streaming apps.
Hisense A6
A budget-friendly Hisense TV. The Hisense A4 retails under $300, making it perfect for smaller budgets.
Hisense L5G
A high-end Hisense TV. The Hisense L5G is a short-throw laser projector with an ambient light-rejecting screen for a true cinema-quality experience at home.
Hisense U7K
A big-screen Hisense TV. The Hisense U7K is available in both 75 and 85-inch options, making it a great choice for larger spaces.
Hisense U6K
A Hisense TV for console gaming. A dedicated gaming mode lets you adjust refresh rates and turn on AMD FreeSync VRR for smoother playback.
How did I choose these Hisense TVs?
While researching and testing each Hisense TV featured on this list, I and other ZDNET experts kept these criteria in mind:
Price: No two budgets are created equal. And just because you're working with a limited budget, that shouldn't mean you need to sacrifice features or accessibility. Conversely, just because you are able to spend more shouldn't mean you need to settle for a TV that's bloated with features you'll never use. Each TV on this list has been vetted to ensure that it offers the best value for the price based on comparable competitor models.
Screen sizes: Every living room, home theater, apartment, and dorm is different. And if you're looking to upgrade or buy your first smart TV, it's important to make sure that it will actually fit in your space without feeling too imposing or too small. Each Hisense TV featured is available in multiple screen sizes to accommodate different spaces.
Picture and audio quality: Hisense TVs have come a long way since they first hit the market way back in 1978. Modern Hisense models offer support for multiple HDR and audio processing codecs like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital for enhanced picture and sound quality.
Connectivity: A new TV isn't worth much if you can't watch anything on it. New Hisense TV models offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as-standard so you can start streaming shows, movies, and music right out of the box. They also offer plenty of HDMI and USB inputs for setting up home audio equipment, playback devices, and game consoles.
Are Hisense TVs worth it?
If you're looking to stick to a somewhat modest budget while shopping for a new TV but don't want to have to choose between cost and features, a Hisense model is definitely worth looking into. While the brand might not be as well-known as LG, Sony, Samsung, or even TCL, they still offer a wide range of TVs like the A6 for budget-minded shoppers as well as premium models like the U8K that feature upgraded QLED panels, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as up to 144Hz refresh rates at 4K.
Which is better: Hisense or TCL?
Hisense and TCL are both known for their budget and mid-range TVs, though both companies are also starting to add higher quality models to their lineups to compete with offerings from Samsung, LG, and Sony.
Both Hisense and TCL offer similar features at comparable price points, like both Roku and Google TV-based models, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and QLED panels for enhanced picture quality. So whichever one feels like the better brand and model comes down to personal preference, budget, and minor feature differences.
Does Hisense make an OLED TV?
They do, but there's a catch: it's not available in the United States. The Hisense A9H OLED was released in 2022, featuring a self-lit OLED panel as well as a Sonic Screen similar to Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech. The A9H is available in the UK for around £1700 for the 65-inch model. Hisense may be testing the international market for OLED televisions in order to compete with Samsung, LG, and Sony before making the A9H available in the US, but only time will tell.
Are there alternative Hisense TVs worth considering?
Hisense offers plenty of budget, mid-range, and now premium models for everything from console gaming to binge watching your favorite shows and movies. Here's a short list of alternative options that I thought were great:
Hisense A4
The Hisense A4 comes in screen sizes from 32 to 43 inches and retails under $200, making it great for modest budgets.
Hisense UX
If you can get your hands on the limited-run Hisense UX, it's an excellent, premium-quality TV from the brand. Along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, you'll also get native 4.1CH surround sound with the integrated speaker system for a more immersive experience.