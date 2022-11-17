/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

What are the best outdoor projector screens and what size do you need?

Looking for some outdoor entertainment? The best outdoor projection screens have 4K resolution, front and rear projection, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

Whether the weather is warm or it's the perfect temperature to cozy up by a fire, an outdoor projector screen can make a movie night outside a whole different experience. You can set up a projector to beam a movie or TV show on an outdoor projector screen that's built to withstand the elements, whether it is the full blast of the sun or an evening rain shower.

ZDNET Recommends

And, while you may think an outdoor projector screen can be just any piece of material to shine a projector on, modern projector screens have specific aspect ratios, anti-crease materials, wide viewing angles, and more to make the movie-watching experience more enjoyable. 

But before you get your outdoor movie night started, you need the right outdoor projector screen to do the job. That is where we come in. We've rounded up the the best outdoor projector screens to give you year-round outdoor entertainment. 

More: 

Elite Screens Yard Master 2

Best outdoor projector screen overall
A group of people outside gathered around an outdoor projector screen playing a movie
Image: Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • User-friendly
  • Sturdy build
  • Reasonably priced
cons
  • Breakdown requires care
  • No height adjustment
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135"  | Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3  | Projection type: Front projection | Display dimensions: 120"

The Elite Screens Yard Master 2 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use as a freestanding projector screen. Available in up to a 135-inch size, this outdoor projector screen incorporates a matte screen with an 16:9 Aspect Ratio and 4K Ultra HD picture to give you 180-degree viewing. 

The silver aluminum frame is easy to set up without any tools needed. Plus, the detachable legs make it easy to break down and store. Also convenient is that this screen is compatible with both short-throw and ultra-throw projectors, giving you more options. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen

Best splurge outdoor projector screen
An outdoor projector screen outside of a modern home
Image: Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Advanced technology
  • Solid background
  • Wide viewing angle
cons
  • Slightly tricky setup
  • Bulky
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200"  | Aspect ratio: 1:1, 4:3, 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 145"

The Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen is enormous, as it is available in up to 200 inches for the real media enthusiasts. It uses an aluminum floor mount, plus a matte screen for improved viewing with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K Ultra HD. There is also 180-degree viewing, plus a screen backed in black to block out any potential of light permeating the screen.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen

Best budget outdoor projector screen
A man and a boy cheering at each other with a projector screen showing a parrot in the background
Image: Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent stretch
  • Consistently flat surface
  • Easy set up
cons
  • Picture can seem muddled at times
  • May have some trouble with fit
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Double-sided | Display dimensions: 104" x 58"

The Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen is a wall-mounted unit with a screen size of 104" x 58" for easy viewing. Made from matte polyester, it also includes anti-crease and high-absorbance materials, making it brighter and smoother than other screens. 

This projection screen is also compact with an easily foldable design, making it portable for on-the-go use. It will fold small enough to fit in your backpack or suitcase, depending on where your travels take you. 

View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen

Best portable outdoor projector screen
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Fast set-up
  • Super portable
  • Great viewing angle
cons
  • Basic features
  • Durability issues over time
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 80", 100", 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front and rear projection | Display dimensions: 22" x 4.4" x 12.2"

The Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen uses a traditional stand mount that is easily foldable and can be disassembled without tools. The aluminum stand manages to remain lightweight and rust-free to withstand summer's occasional rainstorm. 

The screen itself is wrinkle-resistant polyester, which is meant to withstand breakdown and set up. There is also an extra-wide viewing angle of 160 degrees for greater flexibility, with a 16:9 aspect ratio for better viewing.

View now at Amazon

XHYCPY 20-Foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen

Best inflatable outdoor projector screen
An inflatable outdoor projector screen set up next to a pool
Image: Amazon
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Oversized display
  • Easily portable
  • Simple maintenance
cons
  • Only available via Amazon
  • On the pricier end
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 20' and 21' | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 12.6' x 7.1' 

The XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen is a floor-mounted unit that utilizes canvas for its material. Instead of the traditional matte surface, this one has a glossy surface. The generous display measures almost 13 feet by 7 feet with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and two-color front projection. If you decide to take it on the road, simply use the enclosed bag to fold it up and transport it with you wherever you need to go.

View now at Amazon

What is the best outdoor projector screen?

The best outdoor projector screen is the Elite Screens Yard Master 2, which comes in a wide variety of sizes and fits a bunch of different budgets. 

To see how it stacks up against the competition, here is an overview of the best outdoor projector screens.

 

Best outdoor projector screen

Starting Cost

Aspect Ratio

Screen size

Elite Screens Yard Master 2

$186

16:9, 4:3 

58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135"

Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen

$360

1:1, 4:3, 16:9

57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200"

Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen

$27

16:9

120"

Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen

$101

16:9

80", 100", 120"

XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen

$190

16:9

20', 21'

Which is the right outdoor projector screen for you?

We can help you find the best outdoor projector screen for your needs with our expert recommendations.

Choose this outdoor projector screen...

If you want...

Elite Screens Yard Master 2

The best overall option

Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen

A splurge-worthy outdoor projector screen

Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen

A budget-friendly outdoor projector screen

Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen

A portable projector screen for on-the-go

XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen

A flexible option for your backyard

How did we choose these outdoor projector screens?

We considered several factors when choosing the best outdoor projector screens.

  • Set up: We checked to make sure that set-up is not a cumbersome process and can be easily accomplished with little trouble. 

  • Portability: It is likely that you will move your outdoor projector screen, so we considered the difficulty in portability for your new screen.

  • Screen quality: When you buy an outdoor projector screen, you want to be sure that you have a great screen with which to watch your media. We looked for screens that have a black backing to block out any light that can interfere with your viewing. We also considered modern technologies like 4K Ultra HD capability.

  • Cost: Not everyone has a ton of money to spend, so we chose outdoor projector screens that suit a variety of budgets, so there is always something for everyone.

How do outdoor projector screens work?

Projector screens are the surface on which content is played, whether it is your favorite movie or that new binge-worthy TV show. When you pair it with a projector, images are cast onto a blank white screen so you can watch. 

A major difference between indoor and outdoor projector screens is that outdoor projector screens are designed for the outdoors with water-resistant and rust-resistant components.

What screen types are there for outdoor projector screens?

There are generally two types of outdoor projector screens: rigid and inflatable. Rigid projector screens tend to be more sturdy with a smoother screen. However, inflatable projector screens tend to be much easier to work with, whether it is setting them up or taking them down. 

What size outdoor projector screen do I need?

It really depends on the size of your backyard space/where you will be putting your projector screen. Most of the outdoor projector screens on this list come in various sizes so you can pick what works for your space.

Are there alternative outdoor projector screens worth considering?

During our search, we also found these runner-up options for the best outdoor projector screens that are just as worthy of a look as our top picks. You can also find outdoor projector screens at retailers like Amazon or Walmart.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Artemis mission: How you can track Orion's trip to the moon in real time
AROW NASA interface

Artemis mission: How you can track Orion's trip to the moon in real time

Most workers are thinking of quitting. The real surprise is what's forcing them to leave
Worried woman working at her computer

Most workers are thinking of quitting. The real surprise is what's forcing them to leave

How to use iPhone 14's emergency SOS satellite text feature
emergency-sos

How to use iPhone 14's emergency SOS satellite text feature