Whether the weather is warm or it's the perfect temperature to cozy up by a fire, an outdoor projector screen can make a movie night outside a whole different experience. You can set up a projector to beam a movie or TV show on an outdoor projector screen that's built to withstand the elements, whether it is the full blast of the sun or an evening rain shower.
And, while you may think an outdoor projector screen can be just any piece of material to shine a projector on, modern projector screens have specific aspect ratios, anti-crease materials, wide viewing angles, and more to make the movie-watching experience more enjoyable.
But before you get your outdoor movie night started, you need the right outdoor projector screen to do the job. That is where we come in. We've rounded up the the best outdoor projector screens to give you year-round outdoor entertainment.
Tech specs: Screen size: 58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135" | Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3 | Projection type: Front projection | Display dimensions: 120"
The Elite Screens Yard Master 2 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use as a freestanding projector screen. Available in up to a 135-inch size, this outdoor projector screen incorporates a matte screen with an 16:9 Aspect Ratio and 4K Ultra HD picture to give you 180-degree viewing.
The silver aluminum frame is easy to set up without any tools needed. Plus, the detachable legs make it easy to break down and store. Also convenient is that this screen is compatible with both short-throw and ultra-throw projectors, giving you more options.
Tech specs: Screen size: 57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200" | Aspect ratio: 1:1, 4:3, 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 145"
The Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen is enormous, as it is available in up to 200 inches for the real media enthusiasts. It uses an aluminum floor mount, plus a matte screen for improved viewing with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K Ultra HD. There is also 180-degree viewing, plus a screen backed in black to block out any potential of light permeating the screen.
Tech specs: Screen size: 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Double-sided | Display dimensions: 104" x 58"
The Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen is a wall-mounted unit with a screen size of 104" x 58" for easy viewing. Made from matte polyester, it also includes anti-crease and high-absorbance materials, making it brighter and smoother than other screens.
This projection screen is also compact with an easily foldable design, making it portable for on-the-go use. It will fold small enough to fit in your backpack or suitcase, depending on where your travels take you.
Tech specs: Screen size: 80", 100", 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front and rear projection | Display dimensions: 22" x 4.4" x 12.2"
The Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen uses a traditional stand mount that is easily foldable and can be disassembled without tools. The aluminum stand manages to remain lightweight and rust-free to withstand summer's occasional rainstorm.
The screen itself is wrinkle-resistant polyester, which is meant to withstand breakdown and set up. There is also an extra-wide viewing angle of 160 degrees for greater flexibility, with a 16:9 aspect ratio for better viewing.
Tech specs: Screen size: 20' and 21' | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 12.6' x 7.1'
The XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen is a floor-mounted unit that utilizes canvas for its material. Instead of the traditional matte surface, this one has a glossy surface. The generous display measures almost 13 feet by 7 feet with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and two-color front projection. If you decide to take it on the road, simply use the enclosed bag to fold it up and transport it with you wherever you need to go.
The best outdoor projector screen is the Elite Screens Yard Master 2, which comes in a wide variety of sizes and fits a bunch of different budgets.
To see how it stacks up against the competition, here is an overview of the best outdoor projector screens.
Best outdoor projector screen
Starting Cost
Aspect Ratio
Screen size
Elite Screens Yard Master 2
$186
16:9, 4:3
58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135"
Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen
$360
1:1, 4:3, 16:9
57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200"
Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen
$27
16:9
120"
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen
$101
16:9
80", 100", 120"
XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen
$190
16:9
20', 21'
We can help you find the best outdoor projector screen for your needs with our expert recommendations.
Choose this outdoor projector screen...
If you want...
Elite Screens Yard Master 2
The best overall option
Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen
A splurge-worthy outdoor projector screen
Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen
A budget-friendly outdoor projector screen
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen
A portable projector screen for on-the-go
XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen
A flexible option for your backyard
We considered several factors when choosing the best outdoor projector screens.
Set up: We checked to make sure that set-up is not a cumbersome process and can be easily accomplished with little trouble.
Portability: It is likely that you will move your outdoor projector screen, so we considered the difficulty in portability for your new screen.
Screen quality: When you buy an outdoor projector screen, you want to be sure that you have a great screen with which to watch your media. We looked for screens that have a black backing to block out any light that can interfere with your viewing. We also considered modern technologies like 4K Ultra HD capability.
Cost: Not everyone has a ton of money to spend, so we chose outdoor projector screens that suit a variety of budgets, so there is always something for everyone.
Projector screens are the surface on which content is played, whether it is your favorite movie or that new binge-worthy TV show. When you pair it with a projector, images are cast onto a blank white screen so you can watch.
A major difference between indoor and outdoor projector screens is that outdoor projector screens are designed for the outdoors with water-resistant and rust-resistant components.
There are generally two types of outdoor projector screens: rigid and inflatable. Rigid projector screens tend to be more sturdy with a smoother screen. However, inflatable projector screens tend to be much easier to work with, whether it is setting them up or taking them down.
It really depends on the size of your backyard space/where you will be putting your projector screen. Most of the outdoor projector screens on this list come in various sizes so you can pick what works for your space.
During our search, we also found these runner-up options for the best outdoor projector screens that are just as worthy of a look as our top picks. You can also find outdoor projector screens at retailers like Amazon or Walmart.