The best projector screens of 2024

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best projector screens you can buy
Projector screens can make a movie night under the stars a whole different experience. They provide a dedicated surface for you to project your favorite images, videos, or movies while optimizing image quality and a viewer's experience.
Projector screens have specific aspect ratios, anti-crease materials, wide viewing angles, and more to make the movie-watching experience more enjoyable, and often withstand rain, wind, or even the glaring sun.
Also: The best outdoor projectors you can buy
Our top pick for the best projector is the Elite Screens Yard Master 2 due to its user-friendly setup, its sturdy build, and its affordable price point. However, the right projector for you may vary based on your environment, budget, or ideal setup.
ZDNET experts rounded up the best projector screens to give you year-round outdoor entertainment, so keep reading to find out more on our top picks.
The best projector screens of 2024
- User-friendly
- Sturdy build
- Reasonably priced
- Breakdown requires care
- No height adjustment
Elite Screens Yard Master 2 tech specs: Screen size: 58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135" | Aspect ratio: 16:9, 4:3 | Projection type: Front projection | Display dimensions: 120"
The Elite Screens Yard Master 2 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use as a freestanding projector screen. Available in up to a 135-inch size, this projector screen incorporates a matte screen with a 16:9 Aspect Ratio and 4K Ultra HD picture to give you 180-degree viewing.
The silver aluminum frame is easy to set up without any tools needed. Plus, the detachable legs make it easy to break down and store. Also convenient is that this screen is compatible with both short-throw and ultra-throw projectors, giving you more options.
- Advanced technology
- Solid background
- Wide viewing angle
- Slightly tricky setup
- Bulky
Elite Screens Yard Master Plus tech specs: Screen size: 57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200" | Aspect ratio: 1:1, 4:3, 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 145"
The Elite Screens Yard Master Plus is enormous, as it is available in up to 200 inches for real media enthusiasts. It uses an aluminum floor mount plus a matte screen for improved viewing with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K Ultra HD. There is also 180-degree viewing, plus a screen backed in black to block out any potential light permeating the screen.
- Excellent stretch
- Consistently flat surface
- Easy set up
- Picture can seem muddled at times
- May have some trouble with fit
Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen tech specs: Screen size: 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Double-sided | Display dimensions: 104" x 58"
The Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen is a wall-mounted unit with a screen size of 104" x 58" for easy viewing. Made from matte polyester, it also includes anti-crease and high-absorbance materials, making it brighter and smoother than other screens.
This projection screen is also compact with an easily foldable design, making it portable for on-the-go use. It will fold small enough to fit in your backpack or suitcase, depending on where your travels take you.
- Fast set-up
- Super portable
- Great viewing angle
- Basic features
- Durability issues over time
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen tech specs: Screen size: 80", 100", 120" | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front and rear projection | Display dimensions: 22" x 4.4" x 12.2"
The Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen uses a traditional stand mount that is easily foldable and can be disassembled without tools. The aluminum stand manages to remain lightweight and rust-free to withstand summer's occasional rainstorm.
The screen itself is wrinkle-resistant polyester, which is meant to withstand breakdown and setup. There is also an extra-wide viewing angle of 160 degrees for greater flexibility, with a 16:9 aspect ratio for better viewing.
- Oversized display
- Easily portable
- Simple maintenance
- Only available via Amazon
- On the pricier end
XHYCPY 20-Foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen tech specs: Screen size: 20' and 21' | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Projection type: Front | Display dimensions: 12.6' x 7.1'
The XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen is a floor-mounted unit that utilizes canvas as its material. Instead of the traditional matte surface, this one has a glossy surface. The generous display measures almost 13 feet by 7 feet with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and two-color front projection. If you decide to take it on the road, simply use the enclosed bag to fold it up and transport it with you wherever you need to go.
What is the best projector screen?
The best projector screen is the Elite Screens Yard Master 2, which comes in a wide variety of sizes and fits a bunch of different budgets.
To see how it stacks up against the competition, here is an overview of the best projector screens.
Best projector screen
Starting Cost
Aspect Ratio
Screen size
Elite Screens Yard Master 2
$186
16:9, 4:3
58", 75", 90", 100", 110", 120", 135"
Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen
$360
1:1, 4:3, 16:9
57", 96", 100", 110", 120", 135", 145", 150", 180", 200"
Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen
$27
16:9
120"
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen
$101
16:9
80", 100", 120"
XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen
$190
16:9
20', 21'
*Lowest price at the time of writing. Please note that prices may vary based on retailer and available promotions, sales, or discounts.
Which is the right projector screen for you?
We can help you find the best projector screen for your needs with our expert recommendations.
Choose this projector screen...
If you want...
Elite Screens Yard Master 2
The best overall option
Elite Screens Yard Master Plus Indoor/Outdoor Movie Screen
A splurge-worthy projector screen
Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen
A budget-friendly projector screen
Vamvo 100-inch Portable Foldable Projection Screen
A portable projector screen for on-the-go
XHYCPY 20-foot Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen
A flexible option for your backyard
How did we choose these projector screens?
We considered several factors when choosing the best projector screens.
Set up: We checked to make sure that set-up is not a cumbersome process and can be easily accomplished with little trouble.
Portability: It is likely that you will move your projector screen, so we considered the difficulty in portability for your new screen.
Screen quality: When you buy a projector screen, you want to be sure that you have a great screen with which to watch your media. We looked for screens that have a black backing to block out any light that can interfere with your viewing. We also considered modern technologies like 4K Ultra HD capability.
Cost: Not everyone has a ton of money to spend, so we chose projector screens that suit a variety of budgets, so there is always something for everyone.
How do projector screens work?
Projector screens are the surface on which content is played, whether it is your favorite movie or that new binge-worthy TV show. When you pair it with a projector, images are cast onto a blank white screen so you can watch.
A major difference between indoor and projector screens is that projector screens are designed for the outdoors with water-resistant and rust-resistant components.
What screen types are there for projector screens?
There are generally two types of projector screens: rigid and inflatable. Rigid projector screens tend to be more sturdy with a smoother screen. However, inflatable projector screens tend to be much easier to work with, whether it is setting them up or taking them down.
What size projector screen do I need?
It really depends on the size of your backyard space/where you will be putting your projector screen. Most of the projector screens on this list come in various sizes so you can pick what works for your space.
Are there alternative projector screens worth considering?
During our search, we also found these runner-up options for the best projector screens that are just as worthy of a look as our top picks. You can also find projector screens at retailers like Amazon or Walmart.
This 30-foot Inflatable Projector Movie Screen comes with all the essentials to set up your outdoor movie theater in minutes, including a large storage bag and 110v 55w blower.
This portable projector screen can be used as an at-home movie setup or on-the-go in parks, campsites, or even professional presentations.
This foldable portable movie screen is 120 inches, has a 16:9 screen ratio, and has an HD 4K double-sided projection.