President's Day sales have begun to drop across retailers -- so now is the time to score discounts on the tech you've been eyeing. You can find some amazing early savings right now, and most of the sales last through next weekend.
We've picked out some of the best in tech. Score major savings on laptops, TVs, gaming accessories, and more.
Here are some of the must-see early President's Day 2023 deals we've spotted. Keep scrolling to see more of the best President's Day tech deals broken out by category -- such as TVs and gaming.
This Vizio soundbar comes with a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers so you can create a custom home audio surround sound setup. It also has a 4K passthrough for streaming in ultra-high definition and support for Dolby Audio 5.1 sound for rich, immersive audio that enhances movies, shows, and music. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free voice controls.
For those who are looking for a stylish TV to add to your living room or bedroom, The Frame TV is a great choice. The 4K picture offers Quantum HDR and 100% color volume. It also has a dedicated Art Mode to change into ambient art for when you aren't watching your favorite shows.
Looking for a budget-friendly headphones option for you or the kids? This Soundcore pair is a great option. Customize the 40mm drivers that reduces ambient noise by up to 90%. You'll get 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, too.
This is one of the best laptop deals out there right now, offering 1TB of SSD storage, a 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM so you can handle even the most spec-heavy games or video content editing. Pick it up at Best Buy and save $400 right now.
Samsung's latest phone comes with 512GB of storage and a 200MP camera for snapping life's moments. With upgrade night photography, you can also shoot smooth video during concerts or just building out video content. This stacked deal comes in four different phone colors.
Looking for Cherry MX switches? This Dark Matter keyboard uses them for smooth and responsive gaming. It's a tenkeyless design and per key customizable lighting so you can add a personal flair to your gaming setup.
Finding a solid tablet under three digits can be tough -- which is what makes this deal so great. The 8-inch display can be great for streaming videos, and you can store images, Netflix downloads, and more thanks to the 32GB storage. Pick it up in one of three colors: black, denim, and rose.
President's Day was initially recognized as a federal holiday for George Washington's birthday since the 1880s. However, it wasn't until 1971 that the holiday became President's Day and was marked to consistently fall on a Monday in February to commemorate both Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which falls on February 12.
Like many holidays these days, the retail industry incorporates deals and sales over President's Day weekend.
President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 20.
President's Day sales include all kinds of products, like mattresses, furniture, home entertainment, cars, appliances, and more. It's also a great holiday where you can score major savings on tech for your home.
