/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

President's Day sales have already begun: The best tech deals we've found

Looking for some great deals ahead of President's Day 2023? Save up to $400 on laptops and more.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Show more (2 items)

President's Day sales have begun to drop across retailers -- so now is the time to score discounts on the tech you've been eyeing. You can find some amazing early savings right now, and most of the sales last through next weekend. 

ZDNET Recommends

We've picked out some of the best in tech. Score major savings on laptops, TVs, gaming accessories, and more.

Also: 

Best President's Day deals

Here are some of the must-see early President's Day 2023 deals we've spotted. Keep scrolling to see more of the best President's Day tech deals broken out by category -- such as TVs and gaming.

Vizio V-Series 5.1 sound bar with Dolby Audio

Save $50
vizio-soundbar.jpg
Vizio
  • Current Price: $200
  • Original Price: $250

This Vizio soundbar comes with a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers so you can create a custom home audio surround sound setup. It also has a 4K passthrough for streaming in ultra-high definition and support for Dolby Audio 5.1 sound for rich, immersive audio that enhances movies, shows, and music. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google for hands-free voice controls.

View now at Target

Samsung 65-inchThe Frame QLED 4k smart TV

Save $400
Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV
Amazon
  • Current Price: $1,600
  • Original Price: $2,000

For those who are looking for a stylish TV to add to your living room or bedroom, The Frame TV is a great choice. The 4K picture offers Quantum HDR and 100% color volume. It also has a dedicated Art Mode to change into ambient art for when you aren't watching your favorite shows.

View now at Best Buy

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save $15
Soundcore by Anker Q20 noise canceling headphones
Amazon
  • Current Price: $45
  • Original Price: $60

Looking for a budget-friendly headphones option for you or the kids? This Soundcore pair is a great option. Customize the 40mm drivers that reduces ambient noise by up to 90%. You'll get 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, too.

View now at Amazon

MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Save $400
An MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop on a black background with abstract patterns
MSI
  • Current Price: $1,600
  • Original Price: $2,000

This is one of the best laptop deals out there right now, offering 1TB of SSD storage, a 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM so you can handle even the most spec-heavy games or video content editing. Pick it up at Best Buy and save $400 right now.

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone

Save $200 plus free storage upgrade and $100 gift card
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the S Pen beside it.
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current Price: $1,200
  • Original Price: $1,480

Samsung's latest phone comes with 512GB of storage and a 200MP camera for snapping life's moments. With upgrade night photography, you can also shoot smooth video during concerts or just building out video content. This stacked deal comes in four different phone colors.

View now at Amazon

Dark Matter by Monoprice Collider TKL gaming keyboard

Save $40
Collider TKL Gaming Keyboard
Monoprice
  • Current Price: $60
  • Original Price: $100

Looking for Cherry MX switches? This Dark Matter keyboard uses them for smooth and responsive gaming. It's a tenkeyless design and per key customizable lighting so you can add a personal flair to your gaming setup.

View now at Monoprice

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

Save $40
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8"
Amazon
  • Current Price: $60
  • Original Price: $100

Finding a solid tablet under three digits can be tough -- which is what makes this deal so great. The 8-inch display can be great for streaming videos, and you can store images, Netflix downloads, and more thanks to the 32GB storage. Pick it up in one of three colors: black, denim, and rose.

View now at Amazon

Best President's Day TV deals

Looking for a dedicated TV deal? Be sure to check out our other TV deals picks:

Best President's Day gaming deals

You can also check out some more of our gaming deals right here.

Best President's Day tablet deals

For tablets, we've found the following deals to save you cash on these handy portable devices.

President's Day headphone deals

We get it -- spring break is coming up and you'll need a new set to take on that plane. Shop these great President's Day headphones deals to splurge on your vacation while still getting top-notch sound.

Best President's Day smartwatch deals

Add a new smartwatch to your fitness routine thanks to these great President's Day smartwatch deals. 

Best President's Day speaker deals

Looking for a speaker to enjoy your upcoming springtime camping trip you're planning? Now is the time to buy. Shop these great President's Day speaker deals while they last.

What is Presidents' Day?

President's Day was initially recognized as a federal holiday for George Washington's birthday since the 1880s. However, it wasn't until 1971 that the holiday became President's Day and was marked to consistently fall on a Monday in February to commemorate both Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which falls on February 12.

Like many holidays these days, the retail industry incorporates deals and sales over President's Day weekend. 

When is President's Day?

President's Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 20. 

What kind of stuff is typically on sale for President's Day?

President's Day sales include all kinds of products, like mattresses, furniture, home entertainment, cars, appliances, and more. It's also a great holiday where you can score major savings on tech for your home.


Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

lg-oled-evo-c2

20 top Best Buy deals: Save big on TVs, laptops, tech for Valentine's Day

The Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy logos along with a TCL, Samsung, and Sony TV on a red background

The 21 best TV deals right now -- just in time for the big game

dell-34-curved-gaming-monitor

Upgrade your monitor on a budget: 21 deals actually worth checking out