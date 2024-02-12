/>
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale slashed prices on top TVs, tablets, and more

Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is here early and right now you can snag savings on several coveted tech (and even flagship Amazon) products.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
The season of sweethearts and chocolate boxes is here, and Amazon is celebrating the upcoming holiday of love by pumping out (pun intended) some serious near-holiday priced deals on products like tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, home goods, and even popular flagship Amazon products -- including the Echo Show 8 and 15, Echo Dot, and Echo Pop during the retail giant's Valentine's Day Sale, going on now. 

Right now you can score savings of up to 30% (or more) on top products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, Shark, Amazon and more. Now's the perfect time to shop Valentine's Day tech for yourself or a loved one, pick up a new home gadget, or grab something you've been eyeing for a while, especially since Amazon has even begun dropping some early Presidents' Day deals

Some deals are even the same as the discounts ZDNET has seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- and trust me, as someone who worked the holiday shift and beyond to find the best deals to bring to you, I'd know. So check out the best Amazon Valentine's Day Sale deals and shop your way into yours or your loved one's heart with serious savings. 

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Sale deals

Best Amazon tech deals 

Double tap gesture on Apple Watch Series 9
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Amazon headphone deals 

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds against grassy backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Best Amazon TV deals 

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Amazon robot vacuum deals

Roomba Combo j9+ up close
Beth Mauder/ZDNET

Best Amazon home deals 

Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $90 
  • Original price: $150 

Right now you can pick up Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 model for $60 off and streamline your smart home system. The Echo Show is a smart home hub equipped with Alexa that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more. 

View now at Amazon

Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $100 
  • Original price: $150

Right now you can get several of Amazon's flagship kids tablets for a decent discount, including the HD 7 and HD 8. The 2022 HD 8, designed for children ages 3-7, offers several designs to choose from and provides at least 32GBs of internal storage. 

More: I bought this Amazon kids tablet instead of an iPad and wasn't sorry

When ZDNET expert Maria Diaz and her children reviewed the device in March 2022, she noted that the HD 8 is a "well-built, entry-level" tablet perfect for her kids' needs. "When it comes down to it, the $150 Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great, child-friendly tablet for education, games, and entertainment. Its 13-hour battery life means that you'll need to charge it less often than other competitors, and the combination of a durable case and screen ensures the integrity of the Fire tablet for years to come," Diaz wrote in her review

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, designed for kids ages 6-12 is also on sale. 

View now at Amazon

Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $189
  • Original price: $250

ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods. 

"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off during Amazon's Winter Sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season. 

More: The best AirPods you can buy

View now at Amazon

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day sale?

Yes, Amazon does offer significant sales and discounts ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. In fact, many of the retail giant's Presidents' Day deals are already live with sales underway, overlapping with the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. With less than a week between the two holidays, there's lots of savings to be had for consumers. 

