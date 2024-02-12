'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale slashed prices on top TVs, tablets, and more
The season of sweethearts and chocolate boxes is here, and Amazon is celebrating the upcoming holiday of love by pumping out (pun intended) some serious near-holiday priced deals on products like tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, home goods, and even popular flagship Amazon products -- including the Echo Show 8 and 15, Echo Dot, and Echo Pop during the retail giant's Valentine's Day Sale, going on now.
Right now you can score savings of up to 30% (or more) on top products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, Shark, Amazon and more. Now's the perfect time to shop Valentine's Day tech for yourself or a loved one, pick up a new home gadget, or grab something you've been eyeing for a while, especially since Amazon has even begun dropping some early Presidents' Day deals.
Some deals are even the same as the discounts ZDNET has seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- and trust me, as someone who worked the holiday shift and beyond to find the best deals to bring to you, I'd know. So check out the best Amazon Valentine's Day Sale deals and shop your way into yours or your loved one's heart with serious savings.
Best Amazon Valentine's Day Sale deals
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $90 (save $60)
- Amazon eero 6+ WiFi System: $240 (save $60)
- Blink Video Doorbell: $35 (save $25)
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $470 (save $250)
- Amazon Echo Show 15: $200 (save $80)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station: $1199 (save $700 with coupon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $459 (save $70)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $500 (save $200 with coupon)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $105 (save $75)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $100 (save $50)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (3 Piece set): $150 (save $1110)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera: $85 (save $45)
Best Amazon tech deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $359 (save $70)
- Renpho Eye Massager: $70 (save $60)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $130 (save $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock: $40 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $35 (save $15)
- Amazon Echo Pop: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: $100 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Tablet: $220 (save $50)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: $150 (save $40)
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000mAh: $90 (save $40)
Best Amazon headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $189 (save $60)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: $379 (save $50)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $80 (save $20)
Best Amazon TV deals
- Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $100 (save $50)
- Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV: $190 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch: $320 (save $130)
- LG 75-inch Smart TV: $597 (save $383)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $22 (save $8)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $115 (save $25)
Best Amazon robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roombs s9+ Vacuum: $600 (save $400)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699 (save $401)
- Shark AV2501 AE AI Robot Vacuum: $350 (save $300)
Best Amazon home deals
- Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill and Griddle: $100 (save $40)
- Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $349 (save $121)
- Bissell Crosswave Wet/Dry Vacuum and Mop: $270 (save $142)
- Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $120 (save $20)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20)
- Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera: $20 (save $10)
- Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station: $1,399 (save $800)
- iDoo Queen Air Mattress: $70 (save $46)
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $150
Right now you can pick up Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 model for $60 off and streamline your smart home system. The Echo Show is a smart home hub equipped with Alexa that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and more.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $150
Right now you can get several of Amazon's flagship kids tablets for a decent discount, including the HD 7 and HD 8. The 2022 HD 8, designed for children ages 3-7, offers several designs to choose from and provides at least 32GBs of internal storage.
More: I bought this Amazon kids tablet instead of an iPad and wasn't sorry
When ZDNET expert Maria Diaz and her children reviewed the device in March 2022, she noted that the HD 8 is a "well-built, entry-level" tablet perfect for her kids' needs. "When it comes down to it, the $150 Amazon Fire HD 8 is a great, child-friendly tablet for education, games, and entertainment. Its 13-hour battery life means that you'll need to charge it less often than other competitors, and the combination of a durable case and screen ensures the integrity of the Fire tablet for years to come," Diaz wrote in her review.
The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, designed for kids ages 6-12 is also on sale.
- Current price: $189
- Original price: $250
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods.
"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off during Amazon's Winter Sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season.
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
Does Amazon have a Presidents' Day sale?
Yes, Amazon does offer significant sales and discounts ahead of Presidents' Day 2024. In fact, many of the retail giant's Presidents' Day deals are already live with sales underway, overlapping with the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. With less than a week between the two holidays, there's lots of savings to be had for consumers.