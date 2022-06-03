/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

The 5 best Sony TVs: Premium screens for your home theater

What's the best Sony TV? Our expert pick is the Sony Bravia X95J with its support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, an AI-assisted processor, and an Acoustic Multi Audio feature.
taylor-clemons1.jpg
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on
A Sony X95J TV on a dark plinth which is in a room of beige stone. The TV screen shows a close-up of red feathers and water drops.
Sony Bravia X95J
Best Sony TV overall
View now View at Amazon
A Sony A80K OLED TV on a console table which is in front of a window showing a lake scene. The TV screen shows close-ups of rough gems.
Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K
Best OLED Sony TV
View now View at Amazon
A Sony X85K on a beige console table. The screen shows wind-carved sandstone
Sony X85K
Best cheap Sony TV
View now View at Amazon
A Sony X80K on a minimalist, modern stand. The screen shows wind-carved sandstone
Sony X80K
Best big-screen Sony TV
View now View at Amazon
A Sony X95K on a minimalist platform. The screen shows a close-up of red and orange rough gems.
Sony Bravia X95K
Best Sony TV for gaming
View now View at Amazon

Sony is known for making premium-grade TVs and other electronics. While this makes them a hefty investment, they're also great choices for upgrading or future-proofing your home theater. Until 2022, Sony and LG were the only two brands you could buy an OLED TV from, and their new OLED models continue to prove why they're some of the best. 

Sony also prioritizes sound quality, creating televisions with Acoustic Surface Audio or Acoustic Multi Audio features. These features either turn the entire screen into a speaker for near-perfect sound and video syncing or create object tracking sound that follows the on-screen action. Sony televisions are additionally optimized for console gaming on the new PlayStation 5, providing native 120Hz refresh rates, variable refresh rate support, and response times as low as 8.5ms. 

To help you narrow down your choices, I've rounded up five of the best Sony TVs you can buy. I broke down their features, screen sizes, and price points to help you find the best fit for your space and budget. You can keep reading below to find the Sony TV of your dreams.

Also: The best TVs: Budget-friendly to big-screen opulence

Sony Bravia X95J

Best Sony TV overall
A Sony X95J TV on a dark plinth which is in a room of beige stone. The TV screen shows a close-up of red feathers and water drops.
Sony

Screen size: 65, 75, 85 inches | Panel type: Full array LED | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10 | Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | VRR support: In dedicated gaming mode

The new Bravia X95J from Sony is one of the best the brand has to offer. It comes in 65, 75, and 85-inch screen sizes and uses a full array LED panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 to give you crystal clear images, excellent contrast, and bold colors. The updated processor uses AI to analyze shows and movies scene-by-scene for the best native and upscaled 4K resolution possible, while the extra wide viewing angles ensure you can see everything no matter where you sit. 

With the Google TV platform, you'll get hands-free voice controls with Hey Google, but you can set up a connection with Alexa if you prefer. The X95J also uses Sony's Acoustic Multi Audio feature, which works with multiple speakers and subwoofers placed around the screen to follow the action for more immersive sound. It supports AirPlay and Chromecast, too, so you can share videos, photos, and music from your iOS and Android devices. And if you're a console gamer, this TV is optimized for use with the new PlayStation 5, giving you input response times as low as 8.5ms, a 120Hz refresh rate, and automatic tone mapping to make your games run smoothly and look their best.

Pros:

  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Multiple screen sizes
  • Acoustic Multi Audio
  • AirPlay and Chromecast support

Cons:

  • No Nvidia or AMD variable refresh rate support
  • Pricey, especially at larger screen sizes
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K

Best OLED Sony TV
A Sony A80K OLED TV on a console table which is in front of a window showing a lake scene. The TV screen shows close-ups of rough gems.
Sony

Screen size: 55, 65, 77 inches | Panel type: OLED | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | VRR support: In dedicated gaming mode 

An OLED TV delivers excellent picture quality with rich colors, incredible contrast, and enhanced detailing. The A80K from Sony is the best OLED model from the brand, and it uses Sony's Triluminos Pro and Contrast Pro technologies to produce a better range of colors and sharper contrast than previous models. The updated processor uses AI to analyze shows and movies scene by scene for the best picture possible in both native and upscaled 4K resolution. 

It also uses the Google TV platform to give you access to a suite of preloaded apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, as well as voice controls with Hey Google and Alexa. It supports AirPlay so you can share music, photos, and videos from your iOS devices. You'll also get near-perfect audio and video syncing with the Acoustic Surface Audio+ feature; the TV has tiny actuators behind the display panel to turn the entire screen into a speaker. And with Dolby Atmos, you'll get room-filling, virtual surround sound. 

Pros:

  • Excellent picture quality
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • AI-assisted upscaling
  • Acoustic Surface Audio+

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Limited screen sizes
  • No Nvidia or AMD VRR support
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

Sony X85K

Best cheap Sony TV
A Sony X85K on a beige console table. The screen shows wind-carved sandstone
Sony

Screen size: 43 inches | Panel type: LED | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | VRR support: In dedicated gaming mode 

Sony TVs tend to be on the more expensive side, but the 43-inch X85K is an affordable option with a price tag just below $700. Just because it's more budget-friendly, however, doesn't mean that Sony skimped on premium-grade features. 

You'll get incredible picture and sound quality with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth action. The smaller screen size makes the X85K a great choice for dorm rooms and apartments or as a second TV in your bedroom or kids' playroom. This model has built-in sensors to monitor ambient light and sound, and it automatically adjust screen brightness and audio settings for the best visibility and listening experience in almost any environment. You can also set up a Bravia webcam with this TV for gesture-based controls or to make video calls with family and friends. 

Pros:

  • Bravia Cam compatible
  • Dolby Atmos and Vision support
  • Under $700

Cons:

  • No Nvidia or AMD VRR support
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Sony X80K

Best big-screen Sony TV
A Sony X80K on a minimalist, modern stand. The screen shows wind-carved sandstone
Sony

Screen size: 85 inches | Panel type: LED | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | VRR support: In dedicated gaming mode 

If you're shopping for a big screen TV to upgrade a larger living room or home theater, the X80K from Sony is a great choice. The 85-inch screen works with Sony's Triluminos Pro technology as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 for great color volume and enhanced detailing in both native and upscaled 4K content. The native 120Hz refresh rate gives you smoother motion in action scenes, so you never miss a second of your favorite movies, shows, or sports broadcasts. You can even calibrate the screen with an app from Calman to fine-tune color, contrast, and detailing to suit your environment. 

There is also a built-in ambient audio sensor that monitors sound levels in the room to automatically adjust volume and sound settings, giving you the best listening experience. Its Dolby Atmos support gives you room-filling, virtual surround sound for more immersive audio. The voice-enabled remote has Hey Google built in for hands-free controls, and you can connect an Amazon Echo smart speaker to your TV in order to use Alexa; you can even set up a Bravia Cam to use gesture controls or make video calls with your TV. 

Pros:

  • Bravia Cam compatible
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Built-in light and sound sensors
  • Calman screen calibration

Cons:

  • No Nvidia or AMD VRR support
  • Alexa requires third-party smart speaker
View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Sony Bravia X95K

Best Sony TV for gaming
A Sony X95K on a minimalist platform. The screen shows a close-up of red and orange rough gems.
Sony

Screen size: 65, 75, 85 inches | Panel type: Mini LED | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | VRR support: In dedicated gaming mode 

If you managed to get your hands on the new PlayStation 5, OLED Switch, or Xbox Series X|S, you'll want the X95K from Sony to get the most out of your gaming experience. It comes in 65, 75, and 85 inch screen sizes, so you can find a version to fit just about any space, and the mini LED panel is capable of producing over one billion different colors for vibrant, lifelike images. You can also calibrate the TV screen with an app by Calman to fine-tune color, contrast, and detailing. 

The screen has an anti-reflection coating to reduce glare from overhead and ambient lighting, giving you better visibility, while a built-in light sensor monitors ambient lighting levels to automatically adjust brightness and color ranges. The X95K has six 10 watt speakers that work with Sony's Acoustic Multi Audio technology to create sound that follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. 

You can choose between six audio presets to suit your favorite game genres, and you can set up wireless soundbars with Bluetooth connectivity for a custom gaming space. A dedicated gaming mode uses variable refresh rate technology to sync your TV's refresh rate with your console's for smoother playback; but the native 120Hz refresh rate helps to reduce motion blur and screen tearing without VRR. The game mode also automatically reduces input lag to give you response times as low as 8.5ms. And with four HDMI inputs, you can connect multiple consoles for the ultimate gaming space.

Pros:

  • Four HDMI inputs
  • Calman calibration
  • VRR support
  • 8.5ms response time

Cons:

  • No Nvidia or AMD VRR support
  • Limited screen sizes
  • Expensive
View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

What is the best Sony TV ?

My pick for the best Sony TV is the Sony Bravia X95J. It has support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision for crystal clear images in both native and upscaled 4K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity let you share content from your mobile devices, while the dedicated gaming mode gives you 8.5ms response times as well as a native 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth motion.

Sony TV

Price

Panel type

Screen size

Sony Bravia X95J

$1398

Full-array LED

65, 75, 85 inches 

Sony Bravia A80K

$2498

OLED

55, 65, 77 inches

Sony X85K

$698

LED

43 inches

Sony X80K

$2298

LED

85 inches

Sony X95K

$2798

Mini LED

65, 75, 85 inches

Which is the right Sony TV for you?

Once you've nailed down a budget for your new Sony TV, you need to make a list of features you want to prioritize. If you want the best picture possible for watching movies and TV shows, you'll want to opt for an OLED model for its excellent color volume, contrast, and detailing. If sound quality is your top priority, you'll want a model with either Acoustic Multi Audio or Acoustic Surface Audio for object tracking sound or near-perfect video and audio syncing, respectively.

Choose this Sony TV…

If you want or are…

Sony Bravia X95J

A well-rounded Sony TV for your home theater

Sony Bravia A80K

An OLED Sony TV for excellent picture quality

Sony X85K

An affordable Sony TV

Sony X80K

A big-screen Sony TV for larger rooms

Sony Bravia X95K

A Sony TV that can be dedicated to console gaming

How did we choose these Sony TVs?

While Sony is known for their premium TV models, I tried to choose a variety of televisions at different price points to suit most budgets. I also chose Sony TVs that came in the most popular screen sizes so they would fit in most living rooms, apartments, and home theaters.

What is Sony Bravia?

Bravia started out as a brand of Sony televisions, but it has since become a subsidiary wholly dedicated to producing high quality televisions. It's an acronym that stands for Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture, and all OLED, mini LED, and full-array LED Sony TVs are made under the Bravia moniker.

How long will a Sony TV last?

Unfortunately, with the nature of smart TVs, there are some pretty hard limits on how long your new Sony TV will last. The good news is that you can expect to get at least five years of use before you need to start thinking about upgrading. You can also expect that at about the 10 year mark, your Sony TV will have run its course, since it will be highly unlikely that it will be able to receive firmware updates to run streaming apps or connect to the internet.

What is the best size for a TV?

To find the ideal TV size for your space, you need to measure (in inches) the distance between your couch and where your TV will be wall mounted or placed on a stand. Then, you'll divide that number in half. 

So if your couch is 120 inches (10 feet) from where your TV will be, the best screen size will be 60 inches. You can always go a bit smaller or larger depending on your budget and what is available from manufacturers, but a screen that is too large will overwhelm your space and can even cause motion sickness. Conversely, a screen that is too small will make your room feel like a cavern and force everyone to crowd around in order to see properly.

Are 8K TVs worth it?

At the time of writing, there is no native 8K content that can be broadcasted, streamed, or played on a Blu-Ray or UHD DVD disc. And I don't anticipate there being any native 8K content available for at least the next few years. This, combined with the exceptionally high prices of 8K TVs, makes me inclined to give you a solid "no." 

However, if you're keen to future-proof your home theater, you can always take advantage of the TV's ability to upscale 4K, 1080p, and 720p content into 8K.

Are there alternative Sony TVs worth considering?

Sony has a wide selection of OLED, mini LED, and full-array LED televisions for brand loyalists as well as customers shopping for a reliable, quality television. Here's a short list of alternative options that I thought were great:

Sony Bravia XR Z9K 8K TV

 $6,998 at B&H Photo

Sony Bravia A9S OLED

 $1,098 at Target

Sony X90J

 $1,000 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

Is your Windows license legal? Should you even care?
windows-11-styl2-2.jpg

Is your Windows license legal? Should you even care?

Windows 11
How to record a phone call on your iPhone
replace-this-image.jpg

How to record a phone call on your iPhone

iPhone
How to record a phone call on your Android phone
replace-this-image.jpg

How to record a phone call on your Android phone

Android