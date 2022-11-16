'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
To truly immerse yourself in the action of your favorite movies, games, and songs, you need the right sound system to keep up with every twist and turn. That is where you need the best wireless surround sound system to level up your listening experience.
There are many wireless surround sound systems on the market, and it can feel overwhelming to sift through options and price tags. But don't worry, ZDNET experts scoured the market to find the best wireless surround systems for a variety of preferences and price pounds. Based on thousands of real user reviews and in-depth market research, these are the best wireless surround systems you can buy.
Tech specs: Speaker type: Subwoofer | Output: 820W | Subwoofer dimensions: 10 inches / 300W
The JBL Bar 9.1 includes a 10-inch subwoofer with 820-watt output and detachable surround sound speakers that use batteries to operate. With built-in Wi-Fi, there is excellent audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound incorporated. You will also enjoy fantastic clarity through Dolby Vision. An available HDMI port makes it easy to start working, or you can stream from Chromecast or AirPlay.
When you open the box, you'll find the soundbar, two detachable wireless surround speakers, two L-shape wall-mount brackets, two U-shape wall-mount brackets, a remote control, an HDMI cable, power cords, and a kit with screws.
Tech specs: Speaker type: Subwoofer | Subwoofer dimensions: 12 inches
Klipsch Reference combines floor-standing speakers and a built-in elevation channel for a more balanced sound that you can enjoy. It also includes a set of bookshelf speakers and a subwoofer for a more well-rounded system. The system incorporates 360 Dolby Atmos for better clarity and is powered by 90° X 90° Tractrix® Horn for more powerful sound. To better secure your purchase, a five-year limited warranty applies.
Tech specs: Speaker type: Subwoofer | Output: 600W | Subwoofer dimensions: 10 inches / 600W
The Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max is a wireless surround sound system that includes dual subwoofers with twin-cone drivers and a soundbar design. You also receive four modular surround speakers. With this surround system, Nakamichi-exclusive software meets Dolby Atmos for more powerful sound. When you need to hook up to your speakers, multiple options exist for connectivity, including RCA, Bluetooth, auxiliary, optional, HDMI, and coaxial cables for a well-rounded system.
The system includes the soundbar, brackets, remote control, batteries, a mounting kit, and a mounting guide along with the necessary cords and cables.
Tech specs: Speaker type: Subwoofer
To buy a surround sound system from Sonos, you must bundle the Sonos Arc with the Sonos Sub and Sonos One. The wireless surround sound system perfectly captures highs and lows with a particular attention to dialogue. With the addition of Dolby Atmos, you receive strong bass and excellent clarity for a truly immersive experience. The Sonos app gives you complete control, too, with the ability to stream all sorts of music and content with Apple Airplay 2 available.
Tech specs: Speaker type: Subwoofer
The Vizio M-Series 5.1 includes subwoofers, tweeters, and an incorporated soundbar with 11 total speakers for a powerhouse system. It works with televisions for excellent audio via Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a 3D wireless surround sound system. The sound pressure level measures 103 decibels with a 45Hz – 20kHz frequency range for better audio. There is also Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity to simplify listening.
In the box, you'll find two surround speakers, two tweeters, a wireless subwoofer, and a backlit display remote.
The JBL Bar 9.1 may not be the cheapest wireless surround sound system, but the three piece system performs as well as other larger systems. It delivers strong, powerful bass with startling clarity, and users agree -- it is the best wireless surround sound system.
To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best wireless surround sound systems.
Best wireless surround sound system
Cost
No. of pieces
Dolby Atmos
Subwoofer Dimensions
JBL Bar 9.1
$1,200
3
Yes
10 inches
Klipsch Reference
$1,299
6
Yes
12 inches
Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max
$1,900
6
Yes
10 inches
Sonos Arc with Sonos Sub and Sonos One
$1,946
4
Yes
N/A
Vizio M-Series 5.1
$330
4
Yes
6 inches
To help you find the right wireless surround sound system for your needs, here are our expert recommendations to consider.
Choose this wireless surround sound system...
If you want...
JBL Bar 9.1
Excellent surround sound with a simple setup
Klipsch Reference
A budget-friendly upgrade from a wired system
Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max
Fantastic Dolby Atmos sound
Sonos Arc with Sonos Sub and Sonos One
A well-designed surround sound system with smart features
Vizio M-Series 5.1
The best bang for your buck
In choosing the best wireless surround sound system, we consider several critical factors.
Bluetooth connections are actually quite common in wireless surround sound systems. They offer a simple, convenient way to connect your surround sound system to your mobile device. Not all wireless surround sound systems have Bluetooth, but they may offer Wi-Fi.
It all depends on the type of soundbar that you have. Typically, both front and rear speakers are necessary for surround sound, but some soundbars offer technology that mimics this audio, offering a full surround-sound experience.
In our search for the best wireless surround sound systems, we also found these great options that are worth checking out.
While setting up your home, also consider our top picks for the best stereo speakers, the best soundbars, and the best PC speakers for your home or office!