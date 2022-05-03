Season 2 of The Mandalorian is over. It's time to move on from Baby Yoda and spider swarms to new forms of entertainment. But with tons of other Star Wars shows like the Obi-Wan Kenobi series which premiers May 27, The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett, you'll have plenty to keep you busy until season 3 drops. Star Wars is a franchise that has been monetizing merch for more than 40 years and shows no signs of stopping. GameStop even has a Star Wars Day sales event, where you can save up to 40% on all things Star Wars: t-shirts, toys, video and board games, collectibles, and even a popcorn maker. After all, now that Star Wars is a Disney brand, they've taken full advantage of the license, creating a deluge of new merchandise and experiences for fans of all ages.

To help you find the perfect gift for the Star Wars fan who seems to have it all, we've gathered up some of the best Star Wars gifts available at a variety of different price points so you don't have to break the bank to surprise a friend or loved one.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Best overall Walt Disney World A trip to Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge in the Hollywood Studios park is the ultimate gift for Star Wars fans of all ages. It features two new interactive rides where you can fly the Millennium Falcon on a smuggling run or join the Resistance and battle against the First Order, as well as other activities like building your own lightsaber, customizing a personal droid, and even getting the chance to finally know what blue milk tastes like. There are also plenty of Star Wars-themed shops and restaurants to explore and try out while wandering between the First Order cargo bay and Resistance supply areas. And if you choose the Park Hopper option while planning your trip, you'll be able to bounce around as many of the Disney parks as you want each day if you ever get tired of Galaxy's Edge. While there aren't any hotels within Galaxy's Edge itself, the Boardwalk Resort is within walking distance (but there are plenty of transportation options for folks who need extra help getting around). Park tickets start at $109 per day, per person, though Disney does offer discounts for longer stays; Disney+ subscribers can also save up to 25 save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, so make sure you take advantage of that while booking. And if a trip to Disney isn't possible in the foreseeable future, you can always pick up some Joffrey's French Roast coffee, marathon every Star Wars movie, and pretend you're there. Pros: Ultimate Star Wars experience

BYO lightsaber or droid

Tons of activities, shops, and restaurants Cons: Park Hopper and Genie+ options cost extra

Booking can be difficult

Expensive

Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie Best for book collectors Amazon If you've seen Star Wars, Close Encounters, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the original Battlestar Galactica, and even the Discovery in Star Trek: Discovery, you've either seen designs by Ralph Angus McQuarrie or designs influenced by him. Frankly, if you've seen any science fiction in the last thirty or forty years, you've seen designs influenced by Ralph McQuarrie. This is a definitive, two-part coffee table book series that includes "the most definitive collection of the artist's Star Wars work ever assembled, including hundreds of never-before-seen illustrations. Rare unpublished interviews, as well as recollections from McQuarrie's colleagues and friends, complement and contextualize the art." It's 800 pages, 21 pounds, and 13.25 x 4 x 17.5 inches of Star Wars insights and inspiration. Yes, it's a pricey product, but it's also quite amazing. Pros: Ultimate gift for Star Wars fans

800 pages

Rare and unpublished content Cons: Expensive

Heavy

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon Best Star Wars LEGO kit Amazon There's no doubt this is an insanely expensive kit, and I wouldn't recommend it to you if there weren't also a metric ton of much more affordable alternatives. But if you want the best Star Wars and Lego have to offer, you want this 7,451 piece kit. It's the perfect weekend project, because it will take weeks to build. And the detail is incredible. Pros: Excellent detailing

Great for teens and adults

Perfect for display Cons: Insanely expensive

May be too difficult for pre-teens and kids

Time sink

The Republic of Tea Mandalorian 5-tin set Best for tea lovers The Republic of Tea The makers of The Mandalorian teamed up with The Republic of Tea to create 5 new flavors of loose leaf tea that's a perfect gift for both tea lovers and Star Wars fans. Each flavor is inspired by different characters, and each tin features unique artwork for displaying with your tea set or on your shelf when they're empty. The Mandalorian flavor is a rich blend of black teas from Africa, South India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Darjeeling that can be served either hot or iced. The Child is a green tea with notes of ginseng and honey to give you a boost of calm energy. Legendary Destiny is a black tea with flavors of blood orange, ginger, and cinnamon to perk you up. Mindful Quest is a green tea with mint for a refreshing pick-me-up that can be served either hot or iced. And Rightful Heritage is a herbal blend of hibiscus, apple, licorice root, rose hips, ginger, plum, and chicory root and is caffeine-free, making it perfect for a nightcap or for when you don't want any extra energy. Pros: Five flavors to choose from

One caffeine-free option

Unique artwork on tins Cons: Expensive

Requires tea infuser

Star Wars Skywalker Saga complete box set Best for film buffs Disney/Lucasfilm Chances are, any Star Wars fan you're buying a gift for probably already has physical copies of each of the main films, but this box set is a great idea for fans who want to upgrade their collection to Blu-Ray. This 18-disc collection has all 9 of the main films, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, plus over 26 hours of bonus material for the ultimate Star Wars marathon weekend. The entire set is also region-free, meaning that no matter where you are in the world, each disc is designed to work with almost any Blu-Ray player. The set comes in a nice, fold-open box to conserve space on your shelf while still giving you easy access to each movie's disc. Pros: All 9 main films in one collection

Fold-open storage box

Region-free Cons: A bit pricey

No extras (prints, etc.)

Not 4K

How did we choose these Star Wars gifts? Instead of inundating this list with knick-knacks and t-shirts, we chose gifts and experiences that would have more meaning for both casual and die-hard Star Wars fans. We also tried to keep everything fairly affordable, since Star Wars merchandise can get very expensive, very quickly.

What is the best gift for a Star Wars fan? Our top pick for the ultimate Star Wars gift is a trip to Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge park. It features 2 interactive rides, plenty of themed-shops and restaurants, and you can either build your own lightsaber or your very own battle droid!

Why is May 4 "Star Wars Day"? While it isn't an official holiday, Star Wars fans have been celebrating May 4 since 1978. The fandom chose May 4 since it's a pun on the iconic phrase, "May the Force be with you."

What is the right response to "May the 4th be with you"? If you're Catholic, or grew up in the Catholic Church, this will be an easy one for you. If someone says, "May the 4th (or Force) be with you," you'll respond with: "And also with you." Though there have been some jokesters who say the proper response should be "And with your spirit" to reflect the official Missal changes in Catholic Mass.