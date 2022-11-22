'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Black Friday is almost here. The annual sales event will include steep discounts on everything from laptops to home appliances, and it always features gaming equipment and accessories. We've been scouring the market for the best deals, and right now the LG 24-inch UltraGear FHD Gaming Monitor is 45% off at Walmart. That means you will only pay $109 while supplies last.
Also: The best monitors: Treat yourself with a gorgeous screen
The LG UltraGear gaming monitor offers a 24-inch Full HD display with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor is flat, rather than curved -- which may not suit gamers who want the immersion of a curved display -- but it can also be used for work or study purposes. Plus, LG's monitor comes with Radeon FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.
Also: The best early Black Friday gaming deals
This early deal has landed just ahead of Black Friday, set to take place on Nov. 25. The annual sale will feature hundreds of thousands of deals on tech, appliances, homeware, and more. There will also be steep discounts on Amazon products, including Fire TVs, streaming devices, and IoT products.
If you're looking for an alternative monitor, check out our guide on the best monitor deals.