Best Buy

It's about time to upgrade the 32-inch TV my brother glues his drawings on in the living room. If you want your TV to work better for you and your family, and actually get some use, Black Friday is the best time to update your entertainment setup. In my hunt for the best smart TV on sale, I found two options that happen to be exclusively available at Best Buy -- and they're each only $500, saving you hundreds of dollars.

The Hisense 65-inch Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is currently $300 off for Black Friday. The smart aspect of it means that you can connect directly online through the TV, including to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Premium, and Prime Video.

The Hisense packs in spectacular picture quality for the price. The 4K Ultra LED resolution lets you see the fine details of all of your favorite movies and shows with richer colors and sharper pictures than the usual 4K TV. The screen size is large at 65 inches, suitable for most living rooms and dens. The LED display will work well for most, with its high color contrast and brightness. The display is better than the normal LED quality at a lower price than what you would pay for an OLED TV.

If you want a TV even bigger than this model, the 8K ULED 75-inch Hisense is also on a Black Friday discount of $400 for a final price of $1,400. It's a steeper upgrade, but it could be worth it if you'll use it enough to justify the initial investment.

The LG 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is on sale for $500 just like the Hisense 65-inch model -- a savings of $200. You can connect to streaming and enjoy the 4K resolution quality and large LED display. This TV has voice control built-in, so you can speak commands into the remote and have either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa take over.

With either of these options, you'll save hundreds of dollars without compromising on quality. The Hisense also comes with two freebies: FuboTV free for 30 days for new subscribers to watch live TV for less than the cost of cable, and Apple TV+ free for three months. Both models come with voice remotes.

