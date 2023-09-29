'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy a Costco membership and get a free $30 gift card right now
It's tough to stick to a monthly budget, whether you're shopping for groceries, investing in a new tech gadget, or even decorating for the holidays. It might be a little easier if you could search for everything under one roof. A Costco membership is a great way to save both time and money. And right now, when you buy a one-year Gold Star membership for $60, you'll get a $30 digital Costco gift card free -- basically cutting the price of your membership in half.
There are more than 500 Costco warehouses across the US, so you likely won't have to go far for your next shopping trip. Be sure to look out for tasty produce, baked goods, home essentials like Kirkland Signature products, and more. You may even be able to find warehouse deals on electronics like TVs and laptops, a great find whether you're a professional or a student getting ready for a new semester.
Make sure to take advantage of everything your local Costco warehouse has to offer, whether that means stopping by the food court for a hot meal or even running some of your other errands. See if you can pick up a new pair of glasses at Costco Optical or grab your prescription at the pharmacy. On the way out, you could even stop by a Costco Gas Station to fill your tank for the drive home.
Costco also has an expansive catalog of products and services available online. See about getting your orders delivered directly to your home instead of picking them up yourself. Vacation planning may even be a little easier if you can find a Costco vacation package. Don't forget about your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card. It can't be combined with other promotions, but it could help cover the cost of groceries or other fun Costco finds.
See how much further you can stretch your monthly budget by shopping at Costco. Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60. (Just note that to receive the digital gift card, you need to provide a valid email address when you sign up. It's also valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership, and limited to one per household.)