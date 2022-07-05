Buy a Hisense 75" Class LED 4K smart Google TV and save $620

While we're still waiting for Prime Day, Best Buy has been offering some great deals on major electronics and appliances. One such deal, $620 off a Hisense 75-inch LED smart TV, caught our eye.
Coming with specialized Sports and Game Plus modes, the 4K Ultra HD TV can beautifully capture your favorite sports and video games. Plus, the 60Hz refresh rate will work well for console gaming.
It comes with built-in Chromecast, making it easy to pull up your favorite shows and movies with the remote. Or, if you lose the remote somewhere in your living room, you can use Google Assistant to voice control the TV. You'll also get fuboTV free for 30 days for new subscribers and Apple TV+ free for three months for both new and returning users.
At 3.3-inches deep, this smart TV mounts very close to your wall, so you don't have to worry about bumping into it. You can also display it on the included stand.
If this TV is something you simply cannot live without, be sure to add it to your cart today.