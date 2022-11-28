/>
Amazon's own 50-inch 4K Fire TV just dropped to $289 -- nearly 40% off

Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deal alert: Amazon's Fire TV is on sale for only $289 down from the original price of $469, and it will not disappoint.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer on

When November started, I began to keep my eyes peeled for the best TV deals. And almost nothing can beat this Amazon Fire 50-inch TV that's on sale for just $289.

ZDNET Recommends

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.

With Dolby Digital Plus, you can relish in immersive audio with just the television or add compatible devices for a true surround sound experience. You can build a home theater that is compatible with Echo speakers by simply pairing them with the Alexa app, or you can connect a soundbar to the TV's eARC port or via Bluetooth. 

Alexa can also make your life a little easier with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote control (included with this television). You can ask her to play a movie or show, answer a question, or even show you your video doorbell feed. And with Fire TV's trademark user-friendly OS, you can set up your TV in minutes and access over a million shows and movies with your Amazon Prime subscriptions -- as well as live and free television, music, and games.

