Home & Office
Sony TV deal: Get the 75-inch X80J series TV for $549 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Cyber Monday TV sale is not to be missed if you want an impressive TV for your living room. The 75-inch Sony Bravia X80J 4K UHD is normally $1,399 but is currently marked down by $850, which means you can get it for just $549.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Sony KD-75X80J BRAVIA X80J Series

The Sony 75-inch class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $850 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $549.

Ahead of the holidays, US retailers are boosting sales for a few weeks -- as well as clearing out older stock to make room for new products. 

ZDNET Recommends

This gives consumers the chance to take advantage of some great deals, including Best Buy's offer for this Sony TV. The television set comes with a 75-inch LED display, coming in at 4K Ultra HD (2160p) for showing crisp and vibrant content. The TV's refresh rate is 60GHz.

Aside from its impressive size, the 2021 Sony TV has the smart features you would expect in modern TVs, including internet connectivity for streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in, allowing users to control their devices through a remote or their voice.

