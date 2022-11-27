N/A

Want to take make your TV smarter? Amazon's Fire TV Sticks offer an affordable, easy way to bring streaming from your laptop and phone to the big screen: All you have to do is plug in the attachment into your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet with the Fire TV remote to get set up.

A few of the advantages to the Fire TV Stick include fast streaming from fan-favorite services like Netflix and Disney+, live TV with subscriptions to services like YouTube TV, Alexa voice control built-in to the remote, and the capacity to stream music from your Spotify, Amazon Music, or other subscription streaming account.

Even though Black Friday is behind us, Amazon is extending their sale on Fire Sticks into Cyber Monday. That means that their cheapest model, the Fire TV Stick Lite, is 50% off -- you can get it for $15 instead of $30. You can stream quickly and in Full HD and use voice control ("Alexa, open Hulu") through the remote to control your viewing experience.

The Lite model comes with a voice remote that doesn't have TV controls, including controls for power and volume on your TV. If that's a considerable downside to this model for you, the next step up is the standard Fire TV Stick, which also happens to be discounted at 50%. This model enables you to control your TV as well as your streaming services from the same Alexa-enabled remote. It's currently on sale for $20, an improvement from the $40 regular price.

Unlike the Stick Lite, the standard Fire TV Stick comes with preset buttons to launch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu with ease. You also have just one remote that you can use to control your TV even if you aren't streaming.

The downside to the standard Fire TV Stick is that it doesn't support 4K streaming. That's where the more expensive Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max come in.