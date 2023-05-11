How to add local music files to Spotify on Android

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Spotify is my choice for music enjoyment when I run or travel. But even though the service boasts millions of songs, it doesn't have everything I want. I have CDs and MP3 files that are no longer available or were never available to streaming services. When I want to hear those files, but don't want to bother with yet another music player on my Android device, what do I do?
I add the files locally.
Also: How to improve the quality of Spotify streaming audio
Fortunately, Spotify and Android make this task easy enough that anyone can make it work. And I'm going to show you just how to do it, so you can enjoy all the music you want, whether you're at your computer or not.
What you'll need: To make this work you'll need the Spotify app installed on your Android device (which you can do from the Google Play Store) and some music (MP3, MP4, or FLAC formats work great) to add.
The first thing you'll need to do is add music to your Android device. This is the only step that can be a bit tricky. How I do this is to upload the MP3, MP4, or FLAC files to a Music folder (I created) in Google Drive. Then, using the Google Drive app on Android, I download those files to my phone.
Also: How to use Spotify's build-in equalizer for better sounding music
There are plenty of other ways to do this, but this is the easiest way I've found. Of course, if you purchase music on your phone (from sites like Amazon), as long as the music files are in your Android Download folder (you can check this using the Files app), you're good to go.
Open the Spotify app and tap your profile photo in the upper left corner. From the slide-out sidebar, tap Settings and privacy.
In the Settings window, scroll down until you see the Local Files section. Tap the On/Off slider until it's in the On position.
Also: The best headphones
You will then be prompted to allow Spotify access to music and audio on the device. Tap Allow to finish enabling the feature.
Now that you have your files on the device and local file support enabled on Spotify, go back to the main Spotify screen and tap Library. In the resulting screen, you should see the Local Files entry. Tap that and then tap play to listen to your locally stored files.
This is a great way to listen to any audio file you have saved to the Downloads folder on your Android device.
Also: The best earbuds right now
As long as the file is in a supported format, you shouldn't have any problems enjoying those out-of-print, unavailable, or original audio files while on the go.