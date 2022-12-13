How to connect a Nintendo Switch to your TV

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Nintendo's Switch was a first-of-its-kind moment in console gaming, bringing together the mobile playability of previous offerings, like the Nintendo DS or Gameboy line with the motion controls and big-screen compatibility of the Switch.
The company wisely made the process of switching between these two modes as easy as dropping your Switch handheld unit into its included dock.
But, you'll still need to connect that dock's video output to your TV to get started.
We're going to show you how to do just that in only a couple of minutes.
You'll need your Nintendo Switch and its included dock, your TV of choice, and an HDMI cable (included with the Switch). The process should only take a couple of minutes, maybe even less.
Your Nintendo Switch connects to your TV through its included dock's HDMI Out port. This is true for both the original Switch and the more recent OLED model.
For the both the original and OLED docks, you need to pop open a rear door to access this port. Simply place your finger beneath the door and pull until it pops open. Once inside, you'll see the I/O ports shown in the image above, or a nearly identical set of ports for the OLED version.
Both Nintendo Switch models output at 1080p resolution, so just about any decent HDMI cable will be fine for use with them. That said, the original and OLED Switch both include good quality cables, so I'd recommend using them, unless you have a specific need for a longer cable or angled connector.
Whichever cable you use, the process is the same. Simply plug one end into the HDMI Out port on the back side of your Switch's dock. Once this is done, and all of your other required cables (power and USB or LAN) are also connected, you can close up the Switch's back panel with your cables routed out of the provided opening.
The last step needed for this process is to connect the other end of your HDMI cable to your TV. To do this, find the I/O panel for your TV. It's usually on the back or side of the unit. There you should see one or more HDMI ports labeled HDMI In or simply HDMI, usually with numbers corresponding to the input setting in your TV's menu.
Find an empty port and plug the other end of the cable you connected to your Switch into the TV there. Finally, turn on your TV and set it to the correct input for the port you chose, HDMI 1 for HDMI In 1, for example.
If you don't immediately see output from your Switch, make sure it's powered on and that the Switch handheld unit is placed correctly in the dock. If you see the Switch's video output, you're done. If not, check all connections and make sure your TV is set to the correct input one more time.
Yes. Nearly all HDMI cables will work perfectly fine for the Switch and Switch OLED's 1080p output. Feel free to purchase longer cables, right angled connector cables, and other specialized cables that suit your needs. As long as they support 1080p video and 5.1 channel audio, which nearly all cables do, they should work.
Yes. If you want to hook your Switch up at a friend's house, or vacation home, you don't need to bring your whole dock. However, you will still need some form of adapter. This could be a smaller travel-sized dock, a dongle that connects to the Switch's USB-C port to provide the necessary video and power ports, or even a USB-C to HDMI adapters you already own for your laptop. Just make sure whichever model you choose specifies that it is compatible with Nintendo's Switch.
Unfortunately, no. There's no officially supported way to connect your Switch Lite to your TV, as it's designed to be a portable-only console. Some ambitious DIYers have managed to get the video output of the mobile device onto larger screens, but the results have generally been too low-resolution and laggy to be of much use.