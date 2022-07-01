Mobile gaming isn't the touchscreen-only affair it used to be. Smartphones are increasingly home to serious, competitive games that require external controllers to really play at your peak ability. Lots of manufacturers have stepped in to create options designed specifically for this purpose. But, what if I told you there's a good chance you've got a perfectly viable, possibly even superior controller for iPhone games sitting in a drawer right now?

Many people don't even realize it's possible to connect some official console controllers to other devices. Their reliance on Bluetooth technology means they can indeed be used with things like PCs and smartphones. The PlayStation 4 controller has seen its popularity for this purpose skyrocket thanks to the sheer number of them available and the excellent quality of the controller itself.

We're going to show you how to quickly and easily pair your PlayStation 4 controller with your iPhone for use in any mobile game that supports external Bluetooth controller inputs. Follow this quick tutorial and you'll never again miss a shot because your thumb got in the way.

How to connect a PlayStation 4 controller to your iPhone

A smartphone mount like this one from Surge (linked below) can turn your iPhone into a mobile gaming powerhouse Surge -- Amazon

Materials needed: A PlayStation 4 controller and an iPhone

Estimated time: 30 seconds

Step 1: Open your iPhone's Settings app and find the Bluetooth section

You'll find your Bluetooth settings in the first group of options within the Settings app Michael Gariffo

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, find the Bluetooth option and tap it. Once it opens, make sure your Bluetooth is turned on, then grab your PlayStation 4 controller and proceed to Step 2.

Step 2: Put your PlayStation 4 controller into pairing mode

Pressing and holding these two buttons at once will put the device into pairing mode, making it discoverable by any supported Bluetooth device Michael Gariffo

With your PlayStation 4 controller turned off, press and hold the PS button and Share button (shown above) until the light panel on the top of the controller begins to rapidly flash white. This means the controller is now in pairing mode and ready to connect. We'll be going back to the iPhone for step 3.

Step 3: Connect to the PlayStation 4 controller

Any devices available to pair will show up in the "OTHER DEVICES" section Michael Gariffo

With your PlayStation 4 controller in pairing mode, take a look at your iPhone's Bluetooth menu. When you're in this menu, the iPhone will constantly check for available Bluetooth devices nearby. Give it a few seconds and the PlayStation 4 controller should show up as DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller in the OTHER DEVICES section of the menu. Once you see it there, tap its name to connect to it.

Final step: Verify your connection

The controller should move up to the MY DEVICES section within a few seconds of you tapping it Michael Gariffo

Once you tap DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller your iPhone should connect within a few seconds. After it has successfully connected, the device will move from the OTHER DEVICES section up to the MY DEVICES section where all actively connected Bluetooth devices live. From here, you just need to boot up your favorite game (that supports external Bluetooth controllers) and get gaming.

PlayStation 4 controller smartphone holders

Below are a few smartphone holders we found that will let you connect your PS4 controller to your iPhone to easily take your gaming on the go. While most of these mounts are pretty universal, make sure to double check that your specific model of iPhone is supported by the provided smartphone clamp, especially if you have a larger model, like the iPhone Pro Max .

FAQs

Can I connect other generations of PlayStation controllers? Yes! The official PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5 controllers can be connected to your iPhone using exactly the same process. The only difference will be the location and appearance of the PS button and Share button. Everything else about the connection process is identical.

Can I use my PlayStation 4 controller on iPad too? Absolutely. The process is, once again, identical to connecting a PlayStation 4 controller to an iPhone. This means it's possible to turn everything from your iPad Mini to your 12-inch iPad Pro into a mobile gaming powerhouse. At some larger screen sizes, this setup might even give your PC or television a run for its money.



