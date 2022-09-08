'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Alongside pumpkin spice lattes, plaid scarves, and autumn leaves turning to vibrant colors, it is also another holy time of the year: Football season. And if you're like us and cut the cable cords but still want to catch your favorite games, you can watch them via streaming and save some money. Sign up for Hulu with Live TV right now, and you can save $20 per month over the next three months. So, you can get the streaming service for only $49 per month this football season.
Football games aside, there is so much more to Hulu with Live TV In case you've been sleeping on this great streaming service option, Hulu with Live TV offers the same streaming service that serves you top hits like Bob's Burgers, What We Do in the Shadows, and Reservation Dogs.
In addition to being able to stream fan favorite shows, the Live TV also drops up to 75 live channels straight to your streaming device. This also includes your local TV channels for catching up on what's going on in your neighborhood, but also channels like TLC, the Food Network, Smithsonian, and the History Channel. You can also get your news fix with ABC, Fox, CNN, and more.
The deal also will make sure the kids get their programming, with the option to watch Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and Disney. As a heads up, this deal does not include Disney+, but your kids can still catch Bunk'd, Disney's Magic Bake Off, and more live.
One more thing – you don't have to watch your shows and movies live, and can DVR them with unlimited cloud storage. The catch is that it's only available for watching up until nine months after the recording date.
If you've been considering adding this to your streaming collection, you can pick it up now and use your favorite streaming device or TV to start watching in minutes. You have plenty of time to pick up this $49 per month for three months deal, as it ends October 5.